The National Guard of Ukraine has completed an internal investigation into the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where clashes broke out on November 2 near a building used to house military personnel. The investigation materials will be forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigations so that investigators can assess the actions of the National Guard members. Thirteen people have already been notified of their status as suspects in the case involving the clashes.

According to Vygivsky, the premises in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were officially used by the National Guard. At the same time, the minister denied reports of 40 alleged hostages and one fatality that circulated after the conflict. “First, the premises in question were officially used by the National Guard. Second, there were certainly no 40 hostages, nor was there a fatality,” Vygivsky stated.

He also commented on the actions of law enforcement officers during the clashes. According to the minister, police officers and National Guard troops acted professionally, despite attempts by some activists and pro-Russian opinion leaders to draw even more attention to the incident and call for radical actions.

At the same time, the issue regarding the conditions under which the servicemen were held in the building remains under review by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR). “Yesterday, the National Guard completed its internal investigation, and all materials will be forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigation to be included in the case file for a legal assessment of the National Guard members’ actions,” the minister said.

How Many People Are Suspected of Involvement in the Clashes

Vygivsky said that more than 160 people gathered near the building during the protest. Of those, he said, more than 20 actively participated in the events. Currently, 13 individuals have been notified of their status as suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Earlier, law enforcement officials also reported the detention of 13 participants in the clashes and the conduct of searches. The court ordered seven suspects to be held in custody as a preventive measure.

Separately, the police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that they had identified approximately 130 people whom they are investigating for involvement in the riots. This does not mean that all of them have been notified of suspicion: currently, official charges have been filed against 13 individuals.

What Happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) launched a criminal investigation into the events of November 2, 2026. The case was opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of authority or official powers by a military official. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the conflict arose near a private home that the National Guard was using to temporarily house servicemembers who had been returned after deserting their military unit.

After reports appeared on social media alleging the unlawful detention of soldiers near the house, a crowd gathered. The situation escalated and turned into clashes. Shots were fired during the conflict, and police vehicles were damaged. During these events, a photographer from the UNN news agency was also attacked. According to the publication, he was attacked by young men who were forcibly pushing back the crowd.

It later became known that the National Guard would no longer be using this building. According to a spokesperson for the National Guard, the people who were there had already left the premises. Following the clashes, law enforcement officers also detained a woman who was at the scene wearing medical personnel attire and had arrived in an ambulance. According to UNN, she is suspected of being involved in the events.

The materials from the National Guard’s internal investigation will now be added to the State Bureau of Investigation’s case file. Investigators are to examine the circumstances surrounding the use of the building, the conditions under which the military personnel were stationed there, and the actions of the National Guard members during the conflict. A final legal assessment will be made based on the results of the investigation. Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi announced the completion of the internal investigation during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13.

Law enforcement officers detained 13 individuals involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, which occurred on November 2 near the National Guard’s deployment site. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, those involved include the alleged organizer of the provocations—who was carrying a forged surgeon’s ID—and a young man who damaged vehicles with a sledgehammer.

The clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka resulted in an 18-year-old man being placed under suspicion.

Earlier, law enforcement identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

A court ordered the arrest of a suspect in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the Northwest Operational Command in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vyhovsky explained what penalties the teenager’s parents face for his participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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