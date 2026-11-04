Unrest near the military base in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka began after the mother of soldier Andriy Kuleshov attempted to bribe one of the soldiers with approximately 7,000 dollars to have her son discharged from service.

Pavlo Kurchenko, commander of Military Unit 3121 of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov,” reported that the soldier refused the money, after which his relatives provoked clashes.

According to the commander, Kuleshov—who had been previously mobilized—had already deserted once, was detained at his residence in Kyiv, and was undergoing rehabilitation after deserting his unit without permission; he was also being investigated for possible ties to the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: an interview with Pavlo Kurchenko, commander of National Guard Unit 3121, given to the publication “Ukrainska Pravda.”

The commander of the National Guard confirmed the detention of those returned from the “North-Western Sector” in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vygivsky explained what consequences the teenager’s parents face for his participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment point in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from the bus.

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