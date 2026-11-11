November 11 — Kherson Liberation Day: How the City Returned to Ukrainian Control

Every year on November 11, Ukraine commemorates the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation. It was on this day in 2022 that Ukrainian troops entered the city, and its residents took to the streets with blue-and-yellow flags to welcome the defenders. This date has become a symbol of the Ukrainian city’s return, the courage of its residents, and the memory of those who died for the freedom of the Kherson region.

Russian troops captured Kherson at the start of the full-scale invasion. On March 1, 2022, the occupiers entered the city, and by March 2, they had established control over it. Kherson became the first regional capital in Ukraine that Russian troops were able to capture after February 24. For local residents, a long period of occupation began, accompanied by restrictions, persecution, and attempts to impose Russian rules.

Despite the danger, the people of Kherson refused to accept the occupation. In the first weeks after the city’s capture, thousands of people took to the streets for peaceful rallies, carrying Ukrainian flags and posters opposing Russian troops. They chanted pro-Ukrainian slogans, sang Ukrainian songs, and demanded that the occupiers leave the city. At some demonstrations, people marched unarmed toward military vehicles. These protests became one of the most visible manifestations of civil resistance in the occupied territories.

Subsequently, Russian military forces began to crack down more harshly on the resistance. Residents were detained, interrogated, and intimidated for their pro-Ukrainian stance. Human rights activists documented cases of unlawful detention and torture in Kherson and surrounding communities. According to Human Rights Watch, Russian forces used, among other places, the premises of a former pretrial detention center and other places of confinement for this purpose. The occupation lasted nearly nine months and left severe consequences for the city and its residents.

How Ukrainian Forces Liberated the City

In the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive in the south. Ukrainian units gradually advanced, forcing Russian troops to abandon their positions. In early November, it became clear that the occupiers were preparing to retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro River. On November 9, the Russian military leadership announced the withdrawal of its units from Kherson. However, this withdrawal was not a voluntary gesture: the Ukrainian side emphasized that it was caused by the actions and pressure of the Ukrainian military.

On November 10, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained that the efforts of Ukrainian defenders were behind Russia’s statements about so-called “gestures of goodwill.” He also noted that the situation on the right bank of the Dnipro River was the result of active operations by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The next day, November 11, Ukrainian troops began entering Kherson. Initially, advance and special units were operating in the city, and later, more and more Ukrainian defenders appeared on the streets. By November 12, the city had fully come under Ukrainian control.

As they retreated, Russian troops blew up the Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings over the Dnipro River. They also left behind mined areas, damaged infrastructure, and looted institutions. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the occupiers removed property from the Kherson Art Museum, the Local History Museum, the zoo, and municipal facilities. After Ukrainian troops entered the city, stabilization efforts began: bomb disposal experts inspected buildings and streets, law enforcement officers documented the occupiers’ crimes, and local authorities resumed their work. Therefore, the liberation did not mean that all problems disappeared overnight. The city still had a difficult path of demining and reconstruction ahead of it.

How Kherson Residents Welcomed the Ukrainian Defenders

November 11, 2022, became a day that many residents of the city will remember for the rest of their lives. As soon as news broke of the Ukrainian military’s approach, people began pouring into the streets. In the center of Kherson, particularly on Freedom Square, hundreds of residents gathered with flags and blue-and-yellow ribbons. They embraced the soldiers, thanked them, and did not hide their tears. Some brought Ukrainian flags that they had kept throughout the occupation, despite the risk of punishment for displaying such symbols.

Footage of the gathering quickly spread across Ukrainian and international media. It showed people greeting the soldiers, singing, chanting slogans, and unfurling large blue-and-yellow flags. For many, this was not just the return of Ukrainian authority, but an opportunity to once again openly show who they consider themselves to be and with which country they associate their future. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called this day historic and emphasized that the people of Kherson never turned their backs on Ukraine, even during the occupation. He also mentioned those who had safeguarded Ukrainian flags and believed the city would return to state control.

The joy of that day was inextricably linked to pain. During the occupation, people endured fear, persecution, loss, and uncertainty. Not everyone lived to see the return of Ukrainian troops, and some families are still searching for loved ones of whom there is no news. Therefore, for Kherson, November 11 is not only a day of victory but also a day of remembrance for the fallen defenders and civilians who suffered as a result of the Russian occupation. It is also an opportunity to thank those who resisted, helped the Ukrainian military, and supported their fellow citizens during the most difficult times.

What Happened After the Liberation

After the city returned to Ukrainian control, a massive reconstruction effort began. First and foremost, it was necessary to check the streets, buildings, administrative structures, and infrastructure facilities for mines and explosive devices. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, even some administrative buildings and municipal facilities in Kherson had been mined at that time. Law enforcement officers returned to the city, set up checkpoints, and collected evidence of crimes committed by the occupiers. At the same time, utility services worked to restore water, electricity, and communications.

Returning to normal life was no easy task. Due to damaged infrastructure and destroyed crossings, the city faced problems with the supply of goods and the operation of public transportation. Some residents had left earlier to escape the occupation, and after the liberation, the authorities urged people not to rush back while stabilization measures were still underway. Ukrainian TV and radio stations resumed broadcasting in the city, and on November 13, mobile service was restored. These were the first steps toward Kherson’s return to Ukraine’s informational and administrative sphere.

However, the liberation of the right bank of the region did not mean the end of hostilities in the Kherson region. Russian troops withdrew to the left bank of the Dnipro River, from where they continued to shell Kherson and surrounding settlements. The city continues to live under the threat of war, and its residents are forced to adapt to constant attacks. Therefore, the anniversary of the liberation holds special significance: it serves as a reminder not only of the events of 2022 but also that the struggle for the security of the entire region continues.

How Kherson’s Liberation Day Is Celebrated

On November 11, in Kherson and other cities across Ukraine, people honor the soldiers who participated in the city’s liberation and all those who died fighting for it. On this commemorative date, moments of silence are observed, flowers are laid at memorials, and prayer services and other events are held in honor of the fallen defenders. Local officials, military personnel, families of the fallen, civic organizations, and community members take part in these events. The format of the events may vary depending on the security situation, as Kherson remains a frontline city.

Eyewitness accounts hold a special place. People share photos and videos from November 11, 2022, recounting how they survived the occupation and how they welcomed Ukrainian troops. On social media, people post messages of gratitude to the defenders, remember those who died, and honor those who continue to fight for the liberation of the entire Kherson region. In 2025, specifically on the anniversary of the liberation, a joint prayer service was held in Kherson for the Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for the freedom of their homeland.

In July 2026, the Kherson City Community designated specific commemorative dates related to the city’s struggle against the Russian occupation. November 11 was officially added to the list as the Day of Liberation of Kherson—a Hero City of Ukraine. March 1 was designated as the Day of Remembrance for the Fallen Defenders of Kherson, and March 5 as the Day of Resistance Against Russian Occupiers. This decision is intended to preserve the memory of those who defended the city, resisted the occupation, and gave their lives for Ukraine.

Interesting Facts About the Liberation of Kherson

Kherson was under occupation for 256 days. More than eight months passed between the city’s capture by Russian troops in early March and the entry of Ukrainian forces on November 11, 2022. It is this period that is often mentioned in accounts of the city’s liberation.

The people of Kherson never stopped resisting. Even during the occupation, people took part in peaceful rallies, displayed Ukrainian symbols, and passed information to the Ukrainian side. This was reported, in particular, by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The world witnessed the first footage of the liberation. International media published videos of Ukrainian troops gathering in Freedom Square and on the city’s streets. For many viewers, these images became one of the most striking symbols of Kherson’s return to Ukrainian control.

The liberation of the city was part of the de-occupation of the region’s right bank. Ukrainian forces regained control not only over Kherson but also over other settlements in the region. According to the OSW think tank, in the days that followed, Ukrainian units continued to advance into territories abandoned by Russian troops.

After its liberation, the city remained under threat of shelling. The withdrawal of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro did not stop the attacks on Kherson. Therefore, this memorable date is associated not only with memories of the joy of liberation but also with an understanding of how complex the situation in the region remains.

When is Kherson Liberation Day celebrated in 2026?

Kherson Liberation Day is celebrated annually on November 11. In 2026, this date falls on a Wednesday. It is not just another anniversary of an important military event, but an opportunity to remember all those who helped bring the city back under Ukrainian control: soldiers, members of the resistance, volunteers, and ordinary residents. On this day, we honor the fallen, thank those who continue to defend the country, and remember the people who survived the occupation.

For Kherson, November 11 is a day of joy, remembrance, and gratitude. It serves as a reminder that even during the occupation, the city’s residents never lost touch with Ukraine and continued to resist. The return of the Ukrainian flag became a symbol of the city’s resilience, but at the same time, this date serves as a reminder of the high price of freedom and the ongoing struggle.

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