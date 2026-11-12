Holiday on November 12, 2026 — St. Josaphat Kuntsevich Day: The Story of His Life and Death

On November 12, the Catholic Church, specifically the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), commemorates the holy martyr Josaphat Kuntsevych—Archbishop of Polotsk—who died for church unity. He became one of the most famous martyrs of Eastern Catholicism and a symbol of devotion to the faith.

Saint Josaphat died on November 12, 1623, in Vitebsk. He was killed by opponents of church unity, and his body was thrown into the Western Dvina River after his death. This event became one of the most tragic chapters of his life and an important part of the history of the Greek Catholic Church.

Who Was Saint Josaphat Kuntsevich?

Josaphat Kuntsevich was born around 1580 in Volodymyr, Volhynia. At a young age, he entered religious life, joined the Basilian Monastery in Vilnius, and took the monastic name Josaphat.

He was a supporter of the Union of Brest in 1596, which initiated the unification of part of the Orthodox hierarchy of the Kyiv Metropolis with the Catholic Church while preserving the Eastern Rite. Josaphat dedicated his ministry to strengthening this unity, spreading Christian teachings, and fostering the spiritual renewal of the faithful.

He later became Archbishop of Polotsk. In this role, Kuntsevich worked actively to organize church life, develop monasteries, and strengthen church discipline.

The Martyrdom of Saint Josaphat

The archbishop’s efforts to strengthen church unity provoked resistance among some members of the clergy and residents of the Polotsk Diocese. Tensions escalated particularly in Vitebsk, where opponents of the Union of Brest stood against him.

On November 12, 1623, a mob stormed the archbishop’s chambers. Josaphat Kuntsevich was brutally beaten and killed. Afterward, his body was thrown into the Western Dvina River. Despite his tragic death, the memory of the clergyman continued to spread, and he began to be honored as a martyr for Christian unity.

In 1643, Pope Urban VIII declared Josaphat blessed, and on June 29, 1867, Pope Pius IX canonized him. Since then, he has been counted among the saints of the Catholic Church.

Where Are the Relics of Saint Josaphat Kuntsevich Kept?

The relics of the holy martyr hold special significance for Catholics. After Josaphat’s death, they were transported between various cities, including Vitebsk, Polotsk, Supraśl, and Vienna. Today, the majority of the saint’s relics are kept in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

There is a separate story connected with the Polish town of Supraśl, which the archbishop frequently visited during his lifetime. In 2016, the relics of six saints were found in a side altar of the Church of the Holy Trinity there. A portion of Josaphat Kuntsevych’s relics was also found in one of the small envelopes. The discovered relics were placed in a decorative reliquary, which is kept in the church.

How St. Josaphat’s Day Is Observed

On November 12, members of the Catholic Church commemorate the life, spiritual ministry, and martyrdom of Josaphat Kuntsevych. Divine services are held in churches, during which people pray to the saint and reflect on his example of faith and devotion to church unity.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church also honors the holy martyr on this day as one of the most important spiritual figures in its history. His life serves as a reminder of the value of prayer, Christian love, fidelity to one’s convictions, and the pursuit of understanding among Christians.

Interesting Facts About Saint Josaphat Kuntsevych

The saint’s secular name was Ivan Kuntsevych. After entering the Basilian Monastery, he took the monastic name Josaphat.

He was born around 1580 in Volodymyr, Volhynia.

In 1609, he was ordained a priest, and in 1618, he became Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Polotsk.

He died at the age of approximately 43 on November 12, 1623, in Vitebsk.

In 1643, he was declared Blessed, and in 1867, he was canonized as a saint by the Catholic Church.

Pope John Paul II called Josaphat Kuntsevich the “apostle of unity” for his commitment to Christian unity.

The Significance of St. Josaphat’s Day for the Faithful

St. Josaphat Kuntsevych Day is an opportunity to remember a clergyman who dedicated his life to church ministry and the pursuit of Christian unity. His story remains an important part of the spiritual heritage of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and the entire Catholic Church.

For the faithful, November 12 is a day of prayer, honoring the martyr, and reflecting on his example. Saint Josaphat Kuntsevych continues to symbolize devotion to the faith, spiritual fortitude, and the pursuit of Christian unity.

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