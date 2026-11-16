Holiday on November 16, 2026 — Anna Kholodnaya Day: Traditions, Superstitions, and Pancake Recipes

On November 16, according to the old folk calendar, people celebrate Anna the Cold—a day associated with the arrival of true winter frosts. Around this time, our ancestors would bring out their berry reserves, make fruit jellies and pies from cranberries, lingonberries, and viburnum berries, and serve hot pancakes with frozen milk. On this day, they also kept an eye on the weather, engaged in needlework, and tried to spend more time at home.

The name of this folk holiday is associated with Saint Anna Vsevolodovna—a Kyiv princess who was honored on November 16 according to the Julian calendar. She was the daughter of Kyiv Prince Vsevolod Yaroslavich and the granddaughter of Yaroslav the Wise. Anna was also the sister of Prince Vladimir Monomakh.

According to legend, the princess was to marry a Byzantine prince, but she refused the marriage and decided to devote her life to serving God. In 1082, she took monastic vows. The St. Andrew’s Monastery was founded for her in Kyiv, where Anna became the abbess. The monastery operated a school where girls could learn to read and write, sing, and practice various crafts.

Among the people, this day came to be known as Anna the Cold because of the weather. It was precisely in mid-November that the first noticeable frosts often arrived, bodies of water began to freeze over, and snow might fall to the ground. People noticed that autumn was gradually giving way to winter, which is why they associated the commemoration of Saint Anna with the cold weather.

It is also important to take into account the change in the church calendar. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has moved the church-wide commemoration of Anna Vsevolodovna to November 3. This date corresponds to November 16 on the old calendar. Therefore, in the modern calendar of the OCU, November 16 is no longer the day of remembrance for this saint, although the folk name and associated customs have remained in the calendar entries.

What Dishes Were Prepared on Anna the Cold’s Day

One of the most interesting traditions of this day is treating guests to frozen berries. Our ancestors made use of what remained after the fall harvest. They especially valued cranberries, lingonberries, viburnum berries, and other late-season berries that stored well in the cold. The berries were eaten fresh or frozen, added to pies, used to make fruit jellies, and used to prepare sweet drinks. Their tart flavor paired well with sugar, honey, and homemade baked goods. Such treats were not only delicious but also helped diversify the winter menu when fresh fruit became scarce.

Pancakes held a special place on the table. They were served hot, accompanied by an unusual treat—frozen milk. It was left outside in the cold or taken out into the yard during cold weather. When the milk solidified, it was shaved with a knife into thin flakes and sprinkled with sugar. These cold milk shavings were eaten alongside warm pancakes. This contrast in temperature and flavors was the main feature of the treat. Hot pancakes were placed on the table immediately after being cooked, while the frozen milk was served separately. This was especially exciting for children, as ordinary milk was transformed into a unique homemade dessert.

What People Did on This Day

Anna Kholodna was traditionally considered a day for staying at home. No loud festivities were held; instead, people gathered in their homes, socialized, and went about their usual business. Women and girls had a particularly heavy workload as they prepared for the long winter evenings.

During this period, it was customary to spin, sew, embroider, and knit. Young women would gather together to work on their handicrafts while chatting. Such gatherings not only helped pass the time but also allowed them to learn various crafts from one another. People valued a housewife’s ability to make things by hand, as this was especially important in winter.

Various superstitions were also associated with this day. For example, it was believed that evil spirits might roam around homes at night, so people tried to avoid traveling long distances or lingering outdoors unless absolutely necessary. Such beliefs were part of folk mythology, not church rules. People tried to avoid quarrels, loud arguments, and bad moods. They believed that a peaceful day spent with family would help them get through the winter in harmony. Of course, these customs and prohibitions stem from folk beliefs, not from mandatory religious precepts.

Pancake Recipes for St. Anne’s Day

Below are a few pancake recipes that can be served with frozen milk, berry sauce, or honey. The first recipe is a classic, followed by variations made with buckwheat flour, fillings, and berries.

1. Thin Homemade Pancakes with Frozen Milk

Ingredients for pancakes:

500 ml milk;

2 eggs;

200 g flour;

1 tablespoon sugar;

a pinch of salt;

2 tablespoons of oil.

To serve:

300 ml milk;

1–2 teaspoons of sugar;

honey or berry syrup, if desired.

Preparation:

First, prepare the frozen milk. Pour it into a small, wide container, add sugar, and stir. Place it in the freezer for several hours until it freezes completely. Before serving, let the frozen mixture sit at room temperature for a short while, then shave it with a knife or grate it on a coarse grater.

For the pancakes, beat the eggs with sugar and salt. Add the milk, gradually sift in the flour, and stir until there are no lumps. Finally, pour in the oil. The batter should be runny, about the consistency of low-fat sour cream.

Heat a skillet well and lightly grease it with oil. Pour in a small portion of batter, spread it into a thin layer, and cook the pancake on both sides until golden brown. Stack the finished pancakes on top of each other. Serve them warm, sprinkled with shavings of frozen milk. If desired, you can add a little honey or berry syrup. It is the combination of a hot pancake and a cold milk dessert that recreates this time-honored tradition.

2. Fluffy Pancakes with Kefir

Ingredients:

400 ml kefir;

2 eggs;

250 g flour;

2 tablespoons sugar;

½ teaspoon baking soda;

a pinch of salt;

oil for frying.

Preparation:

Take the kefir out of the refrigerator ahead of time so it reaches room temperature. Beat the eggs with sugar and salt, add the kefir, and mix. Then gradually sift in the flour and add the baking soda. The batter should be thicker than that used for thin pancakes.

Let it rest for 10–15 minutes so the baking soda can react with the kefir. After that, do not stir the batter too vigorously. Spoon small portions onto a preheated skillet with oil.

Fry the pancakes over low heat with the lid on so they have time to cook through. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and brown the other side. Serve with frozen cranberries, honey, or sour cream.

3. Buckwheat Pancakes with Cranberries

Ingredients:

150 g buckwheat flour;

100 g wheat flour;

400 ml milk;

2 eggs;

1 tablespoon sugar;

a pinch of salt;

2 tablespoons of oil.

For the berry sauce:

150 g cranberries;

2–3 tablespoons of sugar;

50 ml water.

Preparation:

Mix both types of flour in a deep bowl. Add the eggs, sugar, and salt; gradually pour in the milk and whisk until smooth. Finally, add the oil and let the batter rest for 15–20 minutes.

Cook the pancakes on both sides in a well-heated skillet. The buckwheat flour gives them a slightly nutty flavor and a darker color. If the batter seems too thick, you can add a little more milk.

For the sauce, rinse the cranberries, place them in a small saucepan, and add sugar and water. Simmer over low heat for about 5–7 minutes, until the berries begin to burst. Let the sauce cool slightly, then pour it over the cooked pancakes. If desired, you can top them with frozen milk.

4. Pancakes with Cottage Cheese Filling and Honey

Ingredients for the batter:

500 ml milk;

2 eggs;

200 g flour;

1 tablespoon sugar;

a pinch of salt;

2 tablespoons of oil.

For the filling:

400 g cottage cheese;

1 egg;

2 tablespoons of sugar;

vanilla sugar, if desired;

1 tablespoon sour cream.

Preparation:

Beat the eggs with sugar and salt, then add milk and flour. Stir until the batter is smooth, then pour in the oil. Cook thin pancakes in a preheated skillet.

Mix the cottage cheese with the egg, sugar, vanilla sugar, and sour cream. Place the filling on each cooked pancake, fold in the edges, and roll into an envelope or a roll. If desired, the pancakes can be lightly fried in butter.

Serve with honey, cranberry jam, or lingonberry sauce. This is a hearty option for those who love sweet homemade dishes.

5. Pancakes with Apples and Cinnamon

Ingredients:

400 ml milk;

2 eggs;

180 g flour;

1 tablespoon sugar;

a pinch of salt;

2 tablespoons of oil.

For the filling:

3 apples;

30 g butter;

2 tablespoons of sugar;

½ teaspoon of cinnamon.

Preparation:

Mix the eggs with sugar and salt, pour in the milk, and gradually add the flour. Mix the batter thoroughly and add the butter at the end. Cook thin pancakes in a skillet.

Core the apples and cut them into small pieces. Melt the butter in a skillet, then add the apples, sugar, and cinnamon. Cook over medium heat for about 5–7 minutes, until the fruit is tender but not mushy.

Place the apple filling on each pancake and roll them up. You can sprinkle them with powdered sugar before serving. A spoonful of frozen milk also goes well with these pancakes.

6. Berry Kissel with Cranberries and Lingonberries

Ingredients:

150 g cranberries;

150 g lingonberries;

1 L water;

100–150 g sugar;

2 tablespoons of starch;

100 ml cold water for dissolving the starch.

Preparation:

Wash the berries, place them in a pot, and cover with a liter of water. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 5–7 minutes. Then mash the berries with a spoon and strain the mixture through a sieve to remove the skins and seeds.

Add sugar to the strained liquid and return it to the heat. Dissolve the starch in cold water and pour it in a thin stream into the hot berry liquid, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil and immediately remove from the heat. The jelly can be served warm or chilled. It pairs well with pancakes, pies, and other homemade baked goods.

Folk Traditions for St. Anne’s Day

Our ancestors closely watched the weather on November 16. It was believed that the weather on this day could indicate what kind of winter was ahead and whether a good harvest could be expected the following year. They paid particular attention to snow, frost, clouds, and animal behavior. Among the common folk omens were the following:

If it snows on St. Anne’s Day, winter will be snowy.

If the clouds are low, the frosts will soon intensify.

If there is heavy frost in the morning, it may warm up in the coming days.

If smoke rises in a column from the chimney, frosty weather is expected.

If birds stayed closer to people’s homes, it was believed that it would soon get colder.

If a thick layer of ice formed on bodies of water, this was considered a good omen for the coming harvest.

There was also a proverb: “Anna without snow—don’t expect bread.” It reflected the dependence of peasant farming on the weather and winter precipitation. People believed that snow protected winter crops from severe frosts and helped preserve the future harvest. Of course, folk omens are not accurate weather forecasts. They convey the observations and beliefs of people who lived in close connection with nature.

When Is St. Anne the Cold Celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, November 16 falls on a Monday. It is this date that continues to be used in folk calendars based on the Old Style. According to the new calendar of the OCU, the commemoration of the Venerable Anna Vsevolodovna is observed on November 3. Therefore, when discussing Anna Kholodna, it is important to distinguish between the church date and the folk tradition. The name of the holiday, recipes, and folk customs have been preserved in calendar materials, although observing them today remains a personal choice for each family.

For those who wish to recreate this ancient custom, you can make pancakes, berry jelly, or a cranberry pie. And if it’s already freezing outside, try an unusual dessert made with frozen milk.

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