Holiday on October 16, 2026 — Day of Remembrance for Longinus the Centurion: The Story of a Martyr

On October 16, Orthodox Christians commemorate the martyr Longinus the Centurion—a Roman soldier who, according to the Gospel and church tradition, witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The Church associates his story with a reexamination of faith, courage, and a willingness to stand up for one’s convictions. In 2026, the saint’s feast day according to the New Julian calendar falls on a Friday.

The feast day of the martyr Longinus the Centurion is October 16. In the Orthodox tradition, this day commemorates the Roman soldier who, according to church tradition, was present during the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Golgotha. His story has become an example of how a person can change their beliefs after events that have deeply affected them.

In 2026, October 16 falls on a Friday. This date corresponds to the New Julian calendar, according to which the Orthodox Church of Ukraine observes fixed church holidays. In churches that continue to use the Julian calendar, the saint’s feast day usually falls on October 29 according to the modern civil calendar. Therefore, different church calendars may list two dates for the commemoration—depending on the calendar tradition.

This is a religious commemoration, not a national holiday. It does not entail an official day off or mandatory festive events. For believers, the main thing is to recall the saint’s story, pray, and reflect on its spiritual meaning. During church services on this day, prayers may be read and hymns dedicated to Centurion Longinus may be sung.

Who Was Longinus the Centurion?

According to church tradition, Longinus was a Roman soldier and centurion—the commander of a military unit. He served in Judea during the time of the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. It was then that Jesus Christ was sentenced to crucifixion. According to the church’s hagiography, the soldiers under Longinus’s command guarded the site of the execution on Golgotha and witnessed the events surrounding Jesus’s death.

The Gospel of Matthew recounts that after Jesus’ death, an earthquake occurred, along with other extraordinary events. Upon seeing this, the centurion and those who were on guard with him were filled with fear. The text quotes their words: “Truly, He was the Son of God.” A similar account is found in the Gospel of Mark. It is precisely these words that have become an important part of Longinus’s story in Christian tradition.

Church tradition recounts that what he experienced on Calvary changed Longinus’s attitude toward Jesus. He came to believe in Christ and no longer viewed what he had witnessed merely as the fulfillment of a military order. In Christian tradition, this moment is interpreted as a spiritual awakening—a realization of who Jesus was and a change in the course of his own life. Therefore, Longinus is honored not merely as a soldier who was present at the crucifixion, but as a person who became a witness to the faith. At the same time, it is important to distinguish between the Gospel text and later church traditions. The Gospels mention the centurion’s words but do not name him Longinus. His name and the details of his later life are known precisely from church tradition. Therefore, these stories should be presented as part of Christian tradition, rather than as an independently verified biography.

Why Longinus Is Called a Centurion

The word “centurion” derives from the name of a military rank that existed in the Roman army. A centurion commanded a centuria—a unit that traditionally consisted of about one hundred soldiers, although the actual number could vary. Such commanders were responsible for discipline, training the soldiers, and ensuring orders were carried out. They held an important place in the military structure of the Roman Empire.

In Longinus’s case, this title emphasizes that he was not a casual observer but a soldier performing his official duties. According to church tradition, his unit was stationed near the site of Jesus’s crucifixion. It was there that Longinus witnessed events that led him to rethink what was happening. The saint’s story shows that even a person accustomed to following orders can independently reach important conclusions. The figure of the centurion holds special significance in the Gospels themselves. In the account of the crucifixion, the Roman soldier’s words sound like an acknowledgment that something extraordinary had happened. For Christians, this testimony became one of the pivotal moments in the Gospel narrative. And in the life of Longinus, it marked the beginning of his spiritual journey.

Longinus and the spear with which, according to tradition, Jesus’ side was pierced

Another well-known story is associated with the name Longinus. According to church tradition, he was the soldier who pierced the side of the crucified Jesus with a spear. The Gospel of John does indeed mention that one of the soldiers pierced Christ’s side, after which blood and water flowed out. However, the biblical text does not name this soldier. His identification with Longinus belongs to a later Christian tradition.

The saint’s hagiography recounts that Longinus had problems with his eyesight. According to tradition, when the blood and water splashed onto his face, he was healed. This event is interpreted as a sign of God’s grace, which ultimately strengthened his faith. That is why, in some Christian traditions, Longinus is associated with the themes of healing and spiritual enlightenment.

This story has symbolic meaning. The man, who was supposedly physically healed, also underwent an inner transformation. From a religious perspective, it is not only about the restoration of sight but also about the ability to see the truth. At the same time, the story of the healing should be viewed precisely as a church tradition, not as a fact confirmed by independent historical sources. The image of Longinus’s spear later became part of Christian iconography and religious art. In various works, the saint is depicted in military attire, sometimes holding a spear or standing near the cross. In this way, artists convey his connection to the Crucifixion and his subsequent conversion to Christianity.

How Longinus Became a Martyr

According to the church hagiography, after Jesus’ crucifixion, Longinus remained in Jerusalem and, along with other soldiers, guarded the tomb. He later became one of those who believed in Christ’s resurrection. Church tradition recounts that Longinus left military service and returned to his homeland—Cappadocia, a region in Asia Minor. There, he preached Christianity and spoke of what he believed he had seen with his own eyes. According to legend, the authorities demanded that he renounce his Christian faith. However, Longinus refused to renounce his beliefs. His hagiographies note that he was arrested and executed because of his devotion to Christ. That is why the Church honors him as a martyr—a person who, according to religious tradition, died for his faith.

Accounts of Longinus’s final days vary somewhat across different church sources. In some versions, his persecution is linked to Pontius Pilate and the Roman Emperor Tiberius. However, the details of his biography do not have the same level of historical corroboration as the Gospel account of the crucifixion itself. Therefore, the exact circumstances of his execution cannot be considered definitively established.

For Christians, the main message of this story is that, according to tradition, Longinus did not hide his faith even when it became a threat to his life. He went from being a Roman soldier to a man whom the Church considers an example of courage and fidelity to his convictions. This is precisely why his memory is preserved in the Church calendar.

What Does the Commemoration of Longinus the Centurion Mean?

The saint’s feast day has, above all, spiritual significance. Believers recall Longinus’s story as an example of how a person can be transformed by life experiences. He was not one of Jesus’ disciples mentioned in the Gospels, nor was he part of his inner circle. According to church tradition, his journey to faith began when he witnessed the crucifixion.

Longinus’s story also serves as a reminder of our responsibility for our own decisions. As a soldier, he followed orders, but after what he saw—according to tradition—he drew his own conclusions and changed his life. In the Church’s interpretation, this is an example of how one’s position, past, or previous beliefs do not define a person forever. What matters is how a person acts after coming to realize something fundamentally new.

Another theme associated with the saint is courage. In his hagiographies, Longinus is portrayed as a man who did not renounce his faith in the face of persecution. For believers, his story serves as a reminder of steadfastness, honesty with oneself, and a willingness to take responsibility for one’s own choices. These qualities remain important regardless of time and circumstances. At the same time, the saint’s feast day should not be viewed as an occasion for grand celebrations. It is, first and foremost, a church observance when people can remember the martyr, read his hagiography, and reflect on the spiritual meaning of his story. Personal reflection on faith and moral principles is more important here than the external trappings of the holiday.

How Longinus the Centurion’s Memorial Day Is Observed

No special folk festivities or mandatory everyday rituals are associated with this day. The main forms of commemoration are of a religious nature. Believers can attend church services, pray, and read the account of the saint’s life. In churches where a special service is held on this day, specific hymns—the troparion and the kondakion—dedicated to the martyr are sung.

A troparion is a short liturgical chant that conveys the central theme of a feast day or the veneration of a saint. The liturgical text about Longinus mentions his testimony at the cross, his spiritual enlightenment, and his act of martyrdom. The kontakion expands on this theme and conveys the Church’s glorification of the saint. These texts are used during divine services in accordance with church regulations.

Those who are unable to attend church may devote time to prayer at home or read the life of Longinus the Centurion. For many people, such days provide an opportunity to pause amid their daily affairs and reflect on their own actions, beliefs, and attitudes toward others. At the same time, there is no need to invent special rituals or observe customs that have no basis in church tradition. Since October 16, 2026, falls on a Friday, for believers who observe fasting, this day may also involve eating Lenten food. However, specific rules depend on the church calendar and the practices of the congregation. If a person wishes to observe the fast, they should follow their church’s calendar or the advice of their priest.

What Is Known About the Name Longinus

The name Longinus comes from the Latin “Longinus.” It is often associated with the Latin word “longus,” meaning “long,” although the exact origin of a personal name should not be reduced to a single interpretation. Today, it is not a common name in Ukraine, but it is preserved in church tradition and historical texts. In Christianity, Longinus the Centurion became one of the well-known examples of the conversion of a person who did not belong to the community of Jesus’ disciples. His image appears in hagiographies, prayers, and religious art. In some churches, the saint is depicted near the cross, in military attire, or holding a spear—a symbol linking him to the Crucifixion.

Longinus’s story is also interesting because it combines the Gospel episode with later traditions about the saint’s life. The biblical text contains an account of a centurion who recognized Jesus as the Son of God. However, the details regarding this soldier’s name, the healing of his eyes, and his martyrdom come from church tradition. Understanding this distinction helps us speak more accurately about the saint and his place in Christian culture.

Why This Saint Is Still Remembered Today

The feast day of Longinus the Centurion is an opportunity not only to learn about ancient church history but also to reflect on its central message. According to tradition, a man who initially carried out a military order changed his convictions after what he witnessed. Over the centuries, this story has been viewed as an example of spiritual enlightenment and inner courage.

For believers, the saint’s story has religious significance, while for those interested in cultural history, it reveals how Christian traditions and images of saints took shape. At the same time, it is important to remember that not all details of his life are confirmed by independent historical sources. The Gospel account of the centurion and his later identification with Longinus represent different narrative levels that should be distinguished.

On Friday, October 16, 2026, the Church, following the New Julian calendar, will honor the martyr Longinus the Centurion. On this day, you can attend a divine service, read his hagiography, or simply learn more about the saint’s history. The main purpose of this commemoration is to recall the example of a man who, according to Christian tradition, found faith and remained faithful to it even in the face of death.

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