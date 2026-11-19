Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day has a specific historical date. On November 19, 1921, the Council of People’s Commissars of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic adopted a decree establishing the Ukrainian Meteorological Service, known as Ukrmet. This document marked the beginning of a unified state system of meteorological observations in Ukraine. Therefore, November 19 is considered the birthday of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Service.

Over time, its responsibilities expanded. While the initial focus was on weather observations, the system was later expanded to include monitoring the condition of rivers, reservoirs, and other water bodies. In 1929, the Hydrometeorological Committee was established under Ukrmet, unifying meteorological and hydrological observations. Thus, a system gradually took shape that was designed not only to record weather conditions but also to help forecast changes in them.

The official professional holiday was established much later—in 2003. The corresponding decree No. 208/2003 was signed on March 11 by Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma. Since then, employees of the hydrometeorological service have been honored every year on November 19. The date has remained unchanged, as it is linked to the beginning of the history of the Ukrainian State Meteorological Service.

How Weather Observations Began in Ukraine

In fact, the history of meteorological observations on Ukrainian soil dates back much further than 1921. People have long kept track of the wind, clouds, precipitation, and river levels, as harvests, trade, travel, and the safety of settlements depended on these factors. At first, these observations were primarily practical: people noticed natural patterns and passed this knowledge down to future generations. Later, instruments were developed that allowed for more accurate measurements of temperature, atmospheric pressure, precipitation, and other parameters.

Some of the earliest known instrumental meteorological observations in Kyiv were conducted as far back as 1771. They are attributed to the military doctor Lerche. At the end of the 18th century, the scientist and public figure Maksym Berlinsky also conducted systematic observations of the weather and water levels in the Dnipro River near Kyiv. In the 19th century, the observation network gradually expanded. In 1836, a meteorological observatory was opened in Luhansk, and in 1855, the Kyiv Meteorological Observatory began operations. Later, similar institutions appeared in Odesa and other cities. By the early 20th century, meteorological stations were already operating in many regions, and their data was used in agriculture, transportation, and other important sectors.

In the past, the work of meteorologists was much more difficult than it is today. Most measurements had to be taken manually, and the results recorded in logbooks. Specialists had to conduct regular observations, monitor instruments, and transmit data to institutions where it was analyzed. Some of the old records have been preserved in archives and now help researchers compare weather conditions across different years and study climate change.

What Do Employees of the Hydrometeorological Service Do?

When we hear the word “forecaster,” we usually picture someone who tells us whether it will rain or be sunny tomorrow. In reality, weather forecasting is just one part of the hydrometeorological service’s work. Specialists collect and verify data on air temperature, atmospheric pressure, humidity, wind, cloud cover, and precipitation. They analyze these indicators, compare them with previous observations, and calculate how the weather might change in the coming hours or days.

Another area of focus is hydrology. These specialists monitor water levels in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, as well as flow rates, water temperatures, and other indicators. This is especially important during spring snowmelt, heavy rains, and potential flooding. Thanks to this data, it is possible to assess the risk of flooding in populated areas, on roads, and at industrial facilities, as well as to alert the relevant services in advance.

Another important area is issuing warnings about hazardous and natural phenomena. These include heavy downpours, thunderstorms, squalls, hail, black ice, blizzards, frost, heat waves, fog, and other weather conditions that may pose a threat. Such alerts are needed not only by citizens but also by emergency responders, utility services, power companies, transportation companies, and local authorities. For example, a high-wind warning allows for preparations to be made for potential damage to power lines, while information about flood risk enables timely measures to protect affected areas.

Hydrometeorological data is also important for the economy. The planting season, harvest, and the operations of ports, aviation, railways, and the energy system all depend on the weather. Even a temperature forecast can be practical for utility workers preparing for cold snaps or for farmers planning fieldwork. So this profession is much broader than the usual TV weather reports.

Why Weather Forecasts Are More Than Just Advice to Bring an Umbrella

An accurate forecast can influence decisions on which people’s safety depends. If meteorologists warn of heavy rain, local authorities can prepare emergency services for potential flooding, and rescue teams can check their readiness to respond. Before a blizzard or icy conditions, road crews use this information to treat the roads in a timely manner and warn drivers. During heat waves, forecasts help assess health risks, and during severe cold snaps, they help prepare for increased strain on the power grid.

Hydrometeorological information takes on particular importance during emergencies. It is essential during wildfires, floods, storms, man-made accidents, and radiation threats. For example, after the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, data on wind direction and speed, precipitation, and other weather conditions were crucial for assessing the spread of radioactive substances. This is just one example of how vital the work of specialists who collect, verify, and analyze environmental data on a daily basis can be.

Hydrometeorologists continue to work even amid a full-scale war. Their data is needed by government agencies, communities, rescue workers, and the military. Weather conditions can affect aviation operations, the movement of military equipment, the conduct of rescue operations, and the planning of various activities. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center emphasized that the service continues to operate even under challenging conditions, providing information to government agencies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the public.

Interesting Facts About Meteorology

Meteorology is not just the science of predicting whether it will be warm tomorrow. It studies the atmosphere, its composition, and the processes and phenomena that occur within it. Hydrology, on the other hand, studies water on Earth, including rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and groundwater. That is why the hydrometeorological service combines several areas of observation that complement one another.

One of the most interesting facts concerns rain measurement. Precipitation at weather stations is measured in millimeters. One millimeter of precipitation means that a layer of water one millimeter thick has fallen on every square meter of the surface. This is roughly equivalent to one liter of water per square meter. Special instruments—rain gauges—are used for these measurements.

Another distinctive feature of this work is the need for constant observations. The weather doesn’t stop at night, on weekends, or on holidays, so meteorological data is collected regularly, at set times. Even small changes in temperature, pressure, or wind direction can affect the forecast. That is why service employees must pay close attention to details and follow strict measurement protocols.

It’s also interesting that historical meteorological records remain relevant. They’re used to compare weather conditions across different years, identify climate trends, and study how temperature or precipitation levels change in a particular region. The longer the series of observations, the more opportunities scientists have to identify long-term changes. Therefore, old weather logs can be just as valuable as modern digital data.

How Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day Is Celebrated

This professional holiday does not have established folk traditions, such as Christmas or Easter. It is celebrated primarily within the professional community. On this day, colleagues congratulate one another on the professional holiday, express gratitude for their daily work, and reflect on the history of the service and its development. Heads of government agencies, government officials, and colleagues issue official statements and words of appreciation.

In previous years, the date has been marked by professional gatherings, employee awards, honors for long-term service, and discussions of current issues in the field. Such events provide an opportunity to honor not only the weather forecasters people see on TV, but also meteorologists at weather stations, hydrologists, technical specialists, researchers, and other staff members. After all, an accurate forecast is the result of the work of many people, not just a single specialist in front of the camera.

Special tribute is paid to veterans of the service, and those who continue to perform their professional duties under difficult conditions are remembered. In times of war, special attention is given to the work of specialists who ensure continuous monitoring and transmit vital information despite danger and disruptions. This holiday also serves as an opportunity to remind the public that a great deal of daily work goes into an ordinary weather forecast.

For most Ukrainians, the best way to mark this occasion is to congratulate meteorologists and hydrologists they know, thank service employees for their work, or simply take a moment to consider where forecasts and warnings come from. After all, their work often goes unnoticed precisely when everything is going smoothly. But thanks to these people, we can learn about dangers in advance, prepare for bad weather, and better understand the natural processes around us.

Who Is Celebrated on November 19

On Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day, we honor everyone who professionally monitors the atmosphere and water bodies. These include weather forecasters, meteorologists, hydrologists, climatologists, weather station staff, specialists in forecasting hazardous phenomena, researchers, and technical specialists. The professional community also includes employees of hydrometeorological departments who serve the needs of various government agencies, including the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Their work requires precision, responsibility, and constant attention. An error in assessing the weather situation can affect the decisions of the services responsible for people’s safety. Therefore, this holiday is an opportunity to express gratitude not only for the forecasts we see daily in the news but also for the tremendous work that goes on behind the scenes. Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually on November 19. The date commemorates the more than century-long history of the state meteorological service and the people who help society better understand the weather, water, and hazardous natural phenomena.