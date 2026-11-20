On November 20, Orthodox Christians and Greek Catholics celebrate the Eve of the Feast of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple. This is a day of spiritual preparation for one of the twelve greatest feasts of the liturgical year, which falls on November 21. According to church tradition, it was on this day that Mary’s parents brought the three-year-old Mary to the Temple in Jerusalem to dedicate her to God.

The Feast of the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God falls on November 20, 2026. This year, it is a Friday. The following day, November 21, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God. It is one of the Twelve Great Feasts—the twelve most important celebrations in the church calendar, dedicated to events in the lives of Jesus Christ and the Mother of God. In the 2026 calendars of the OCU and the UGCC, both dates are listed separately: November 20 is the eve of the feast, and November 21 is the feast itself.

It is important not to confuse these two dates. November 20 is not a major feast in its own right, but rather the day before, which helps the faithful prepare for the celebration. In church tradition, such days are called the eve of the feast or the vigil. They do not occur before every feast day, but only before significant events in the church year. During this time, special hymns dedicated to the event to be commemorated the following day are already sung during divine services. For the Entry of the Mother of God, one eve of the feast is designated—November 20.

It is also important to consider the calendar differences among church communities. The OCU and the UGCC have adopted the New Julian calendar for fixed feasts, so they celebrate the Presentation on November 21. At the same time, communities that continue to use the Julian calendar celebrate it on December 4. Because of this, both dates may appear in different church calendars, but they refer to the same feast.

What Does the Pre-Feast Period Mean and Why Is It Necessary?

The pre-feast is a special period of preparation for a major church event. Its main purpose is not simply to remind people of the date on the calendar, but to help the faithful gain a deeper understanding of the meaning of the upcoming feast. On this day, the church gradually introduces the festive theme through prayers, readings, and hymns. These describe the event to which the next service will be dedicated and explain its spiritual significance. Thus, the pre-feast can be called a kind of beginning to the celebration.

The church calendar includes the pre-feasts of the Nativity of Christ, the Epiphany, the Transfiguration, and other major feasts. Their duration varies: some feasts are preceded by just one day, while others are preceded by several. In the case of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, it is exactly one day. As early as November 20, hymns are sung in churches that glorify Mary and commemorate her dedication to God. In this way, the faithful prepare for the main event on November 21.

The eve of the feast does not have rituals separate from the feast itself or any special rules for daily life. Its meaning is primarily spiritual: to pause amid the daily hustle and bustle, to reflect on the significance of prayer, faith, and the dedication of one’s life to God. For Christians, it is also an opportunity to prepare for attending church and to pay closer attention to the content of the festive service. That is why, on this day, special attention is given to the liturgical texts that reveal the story of the Presentation.

What event is commemorated before the Feast of the Presentation?

At the heart of the feast is the story of the childhood of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. According to church tradition, her parents, the righteous Joachim and Anna, were childless for a long time and prayed for a child. They made a vow: if God granted them a son or a daughter, they would dedicate the child to His service. Eventually, Mary was born to them. When the girl turned three, her parents decided to fulfill their promise and took her to the Temple in Jerusalem.

According to tradition, Joachim and Anna gathered their relatives and acquaintances, and Mary was escorted to the Temple by girls carrying lit lamps. Along the way, they sang religious songs and praised God. At the Temple, the child was met by the high priest Zechariah—in church tradition, he is referred to as the father of John the Baptist. Before Mary stood a tall flight of stairs, which would seem difficult for her to climb on her own. However, according to tradition, the three-year-old girl climbed all the steps without adult assistance and entered the temple.

Some church accounts mention that there were fifteen steps. This number is associated with the fifteen psalms, which in Jewish tradition were called the Songs of Ascent. According to tradition, Zechariah then led Mary into a special part of the temple—the Holy of Holies. This was the holiest place in the Jerusalem Temple, where, according to Old Testament law, the high priest could enter only once a year. It is this extraordinary episode that has become one of the most famous details of the story of the Presentation.

Church tradition also recounts that after this, Mary remained at the temple and was raised there until her betrothal to Joseph. Her life is associated with prayer, study, and preparation for the special mission she was to fulfill. That is why the Presentation is seen as an event symbolizing complete trust in God and a willingness to dedicate one’s life to Him. The Church sees in this story the beginning of Mary’s special spiritual journey, as she would later become the mother of Jesus Christ.

Is This Story in the Bible?

The story of how the young Mary was brought to the Temple in Jerusalem is not described in the canonical Gospels. The New Testament contains no detailed account of her childhood, the names of her parents, or the circumstances under which she came to be at the Temple. The main written source for this story is considered to be the apocryphal Protoevangelium of James. Scholars date its composition to approximately the 2nd century. It is this text that recounts the birth of Mary, her parents Joachim and Anna, and the girl’s dedication to God.

Apocrypha are ancient religious works that were not included in the biblical canon. They contain accounts of events not found in the canonical texts, particularly regarding the childhoods of Jesus and Mary. The Church does not equate such works with Holy Scripture; however, some of their stories have subsequently become part of church tradition, liturgical services, and iconography. This is exactly what happened with the story of the Presentation. Therefore, from a journalistic standpoint, it is important to note that this refers to church tradition, not to an event described directly in the Gospels.

When the Feast of the Presentation Began

The history of the celebration itself began much later than the events described in church tradition. Information about the Presentation gradually emerged in the Eastern Christian tradition. Church texts and sermons associated with Jerusalem and Constantinople are considered among the earliest evidence of the veneration of this event. Church-historical sources link the spread of the feast to the development of Marian veneration in the early centuries of Christianity.

In the 7th–8th centuries, the feast was gradually established in the church calendar. Among those who contributed to the spread of Marian celebrations in the Byzantine tradition, St. Andrew of Crete is mentioned. Church leaders in Constantinople, particularly Patriarch Germanus I, also played an important role in the development of the liturgical veneration of the Presentation. Over time, the feast became part of the general church calendar of Eastern Christianity. Today, it is celebrated by Orthodox Christians and Catholics of the Byzantine Rite, although the date may vary across different liturgical traditions.

Why the Presentation Belongs to the Twelve Great Feasts

The Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God belongs to the Twelve Great Feasts—particularly important celebrations that occupy a prominent place in the church year. They are divided into the Feasts of the Lord, dedicated to Jesus Christ, and the Feasts of the Mother of God, associated with the life of the Virgin Mary. The Presentation belongs specifically to the second group. It commemorates an event in the life of the Mother of God, but at the same time holds significance for the entire history of Christianity, as it is connected to the future birth of the Savior.

In a theological sense, Mary herself becomes the temple in which Christ will later be born. Therefore, her presentation at the Temple in Jerusalem is seen not only as the fulfillment of her parents’ promise but also as a symbol of preparation for the coming of the Savior. In church hymns, the Mother of God is called the “living temple,” the “dwelling place of God,” and the “holy place.” These images explain why an event related to Mary’s childhood has been given such an important place in the church calendar.

It is also particularly significant that the Presentation falls during the Nativity Fast. At this time, the faithful prepare for the Nativity of Christ, and the feast of the Mother of God serves as a reminder of the journey that preceded the birth of Jesus. It seems to draw attention back to Mary and her role in Christian history. For this reason, the liturgical services feature joyful texts that combine the commemoration of the Virgin Mary’s childhood with the anticipation of Christ’s coming.

How the Pre-Feast and the Feast of the Presentation Itself Are Observed

The main tradition of the vigil is participation in worship and prayer. On this day, churches resound with special hymns dedicated to the Presentation. They recall the vow of Joachim and Anna and how the young Mary entered the temple. The prayers also explore the spiritual meaning of this event—trust in God, purity of heart, and a willingness to do good. Believers can come to church, pray, light a candle, and prepare for the festive liturgy the following day.

On November 21, the day of the Presentation itself, solemn services are held in churches. In the Orthodox tradition, Vespers, Matins, and the Divine Liturgy are celebrated, and parishes may hold festive prayer services. During the service, biblical passages are read, and troparia and kondakia dedicated to the Mother of God are sung. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) also marks this day with a solemn Divine Liturgy and prayers through the intercession of the Mother of God. Believers come to churches with their families, give thanks for God’s support, and pray for the health and well-being of their loved ones.

For many families, this is also an opportunity to devote more attention to their children. The history of the holiday begins with the vow of parents who dedicated their child to God; therefore, sermons often address the responsibility for upbringing, love, and spiritual values within the family. At the same time, the church does not require any specific home rituals. The most important things remain prayer, participation in worship services, reconciliation with loved ones, and good deeds.

Folk Customs and Traditions

In Ukraine, many folk customs are associated with the Feast of the Presentation. In the folk calendar, it was regarded as one of the important dates in November, symbolizing the approach of winter and the end of autumn fieldwork. In some regions, people used to say, “The Presentation has come—winter has arrived.” Based on the weather on this day, people tried to predict what the winter would be like, when to expect frost, and how much snow would fall. Such observations were part of folk culture, not church doctrine.

There were also everyday customs related to household affairs. In some areas, people tried to avoid doing heavy work, doing laundry, engaging in needlework, or starting major projects. There were also superstitions that on this day one should not lend out belongings or money, lest one give away the household’s prosperity. However, these prohibitions have folk, rather than church, origins. The church does not establish a separate list of everyday prohibitions for the Eve of the Feast or the Presentation.

Since the feast falls during the Christmas Fast, believers also observe the rules of fasting. At the same time, specific dietary guidelines may vary depending on church tradition and the liturgical calendar for that particular year. Therefore, it is best to follow the recommendations of your own church rather than folk superstitions. The main purpose of fasting is not only dietary restraint but also spiritual preparation, prayer, self-control, and consideration for others.

What Is Depicted on Icons of the Presentation

The icon of the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God features a recognizable scene. In the center, the young Mary is usually depicted in festive attire, ascending the steps to the temple. The high priest Zechariah awaits her at the entrance. Behind her are her parents—Joachim and Anna—as well as young girls holding lit candles. In the background is the temple building, symbolizing the place where Mary was to dedicate herself to God.

A distinctive detail of the icon is the staircase, which, according to tradition, the three-year-old girl climbed on her own. It serves as a reminder of her readiness to take her first step on her spiritual journey. Sometimes, in icons, Mary is depicted already inside the temple, with an angel beside her bringing her food. This image is linked to the church tradition that, during her time at the temple, the Mother of God was supported by heavenly forces.

Who Else Is Commemorated on November 20

In addition to the Eve of the Presentation, church calendars include the commemoration of other saints on November 20. In particular, this day commemorates the Venerable Gregory of Decapolis—a Christian ascetic who lived in the 8th–9th centuries. He is known for his preaching and for defending the veneration of holy icons during the iconoclastic controversies. The church calendar also commemorates Saint Proclus, Archbishop of Constantinople, who lived in the 5th century and was known for his theological sermons.

In addition, the calendar commemorates the martyr Dasius of Dorostol, who, according to church tradition, suffered for the Christian faith during the persecutions in the Roman Empire. The UGCC calendar for November 20, 2026, also lists Blessed Josaphat Hordashevska and Blessed Martyr Josaphat Kotsylovsky. Thus, this day combines preparation for the great feast of the Mother of God with the veneration of other Christian ascetics.

Interesting Facts About the Eve of the Entry of the Mother of God

The vigil lasts only one day. In the church calendar, November 20 is dedicated to preparing for the Presentation, which is celebrated on November 21. It is not an independent feast of the Twelve Great Feasts but part of the liturgical cycle.

The history of the feast is not taken directly from the Gospels. The story of the three-year-old Mary in the temple comes from the Protoevangelium of James—an ancient Christian apocryphal work. The Church has preserved this story in its tradition and liturgical practice.

The fifteen steps have symbolic significance. According to tradition, this is exactly how many steps the young Mary climbed on her way to the temple. They are associated with the Ascension Psalms, which were sung during the ascent to the Temple in Jerusalem.

The Presentation is called the Feast of the Mother of God. It is dedicated to an event in Mary’s life, but at the same time recounts the preparations for the birth of Jesus Christ. In church hymns, the Mother of God is called the “living temple,” for she herself will become the mother of the Savior.

The date depends on the calendar. The OCU and the UGCC celebrate the feast on November 21, while communities that follow the Julian calendar celebrate it on December 4. The difference stems from the use of different calendar systems, not from differences in the event itself.

The feast falls during the Nativity Fast. Therefore, its celebration is combined with the period of spiritual preparation for the Nativity of Christ. At the same time, the Presentation is a joyful occasion and is considered one of the major church celebrations.

What Is the Main Meaning of This Day?

The feast of the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God commemorates an event that, in church tradition, symbolizes trust in God, faithfulness to promises, and a willingness to dedicate one’s life to spiritual values. The story of Joachim and Anna teaches responsibility toward children, while the image of the young Mary teaches openness to God’s will. That is why, on this day, believers prepare for the great feast through prayer, participation in the divine service, and reflection on its meaning.

November 20 offers an opportunity to prepare in advance for the Feast of the Entry, which takes place the following day. The feast itself, on November 21, serves as a reminder of the Mother of God’s special role in Christian history and brings believers closer to the Christmas season. What matters most on this date is not folk superstitions or everyday taboos, but the spiritual significance of the event, which the Church preserves in its tradition.

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