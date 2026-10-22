October 22 Holiday: St. Raphael’s Day—The Story of the Metropolitan Canonized by the OCU

On October 22 according to the Julian calendar, the memory of Saint Raphael (Zaborovsky)—Metropolitan of Kyiv, Halych, and All Rus’, who lived in the 18th century—is honored. He supported the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, helped students and the clergy, and contributed to the development of church architecture in Kyiv. In 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine canonized Raphael Zaborovsky, recognizing him as a saint.

Saint Raphael (Zaborovsky) is commemorated in the church calendar on October 22 according to the Old Style. Following the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s transition to the New Julian calendar, the date of his commemoration according to the new style falls on November 4. This decision was adopted by the Holy Synod of the OCU during the metropolitan’s canonization in 2023. At the same time, in calendars that use the Julian style, the day of his commemoration continues to be marked as October 22. Therefore, when planning a church commemoration, it is important to consider which calendar a particular congregation follows.

This day is dedicated to the memory of a church leader who left a significant mark on the spiritual and cultural life of Kyiv. For the faithful, it is an opportunity to recall his ministry, pray, and reflect on his example of mercy and dedication to his calling. In the Orthodox tradition, saints are bishops whom the Church honors for their spiritual ministry, preaching, and contribution to the life of the Christian community. Raphael Zaborovsky is one such figure, whose work combined church administration, education, philanthropy, and the preservation of cultural heritage. His name remains closely associated with the history of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Who Was Raphael Zaborovsky

Rafael Zaborowski, who was named Mykhailo before taking monastic vows, was born in 1676 or 1677 in the town of Zboriv, which is now located in the Ternopil region. He came from a noble family. He initially studied at a Jesuit college but later chose a religious education and enrolled at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. There he acquired knowledge that later helped him not only in his church ministry but also in his teaching and administrative work. After completing his studies, he continued his education in Moscow, where he later taught rhetoric.

His ecclesiastical career developed gradually. Raphael served in ecclesiastical institutions, performed various church duties, and later became a bishop. In 1731, he assumed leadership of the Kyiv See as Archbishop of Kyiv, Galicia, and All Little Russia—as his title was officially known at the time. In 1743, he was elevated to the rank of metropolitan. He remained in this position until his death in 1747. His ministry coincided with a time when the Kyiv Metropolis was striving to preserve its traditions and rights amid increasing control by the Russian imperial authorities.

Metropolitan Raphael was not only a church leader but also an educated man who deeply understood the importance of education. He supported teachers, students, and the development of theological education. Historical sources describe him as a philanthropist who helped people with his own funds. Such efforts were crucial at a time when education entailed significant costs, and students and their families were not always able to cover them on their own. Raphael viewed support for education as one of the ways to strengthen the Church and society.

How the Metropolitan Supported Education and Helped People

One of Raphael Zaborovsky’s main areas of activity was supporting the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. In the 18th century, it was one of the most important educational centers in the Ukrainian lands. Future priests, teachers, writers, and statesmen studied there. The Academy provided not only theological knowledge but also education in languages, philosophy, rhetoric, and other disciplines. Raphael fully understood its importance, having been a student there himself. Therefore, he sought to support the institution and create better conditions for those pursuing their education.

The metropolitan helped students, priests, and their families. He allocated his own funds to assist people who found themselves in difficult circumstances. This is evidenced by archival documents, including appeals to him for financial assistance and records of the money he distributed to the needy. Such support was not merely a formality: it helped people cover their daily needs and continue their studies or ministry. Raphael’s charity is remembered as one of the defining traits of his character.

Contemporaries also described the metropolitan as a gentle, merciful, and considerate person. One of the handwritten biographies cited by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine states that he was forgiving, sought to guide those who had erred, and did not seek to accumulate wealth. According to this account, his personal attendants sometimes had more money than the bishop himself, who gave away part of his funds to people in need. Of course, this account stems from the church’s biographical tradition, but it explains why mercy has become one of the traits with which his memory is associated.

Rafael Zaborowski also cared about the development of spiritual culture. He supported the construction, restoration, and renovation of churches, and he also promoted the creation of new architectural landmarks. For him, this was not merely a matter of the churches’ outward appearance. Churches were places of worship, learning, fellowship, and service to others. Therefore, his support for church architecture was part of the metropolitan’s broader efforts to strengthen the religious and cultural life of Kyiv.

The Zaborovsky Gate and the Metropolitan’s Legacy in Kyiv

One of the most famous landmarks associated with the name of Raphael Zaborovsky is the Zaborovsky Gate near St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. It was built in the first half of the 18th century, when the metropolitan headed the Kyiv See. The gate became part of the architectural ensemble of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and one of the most striking examples of Ukrainian Baroque. Its decorative design is distinguished by the opulence characteristic of the architecture of that era. The monument’s name preserves the metropolitan’s name and serves as a reminder of his role in Kyiv’s development.

The Zaborovsky Gate is significant not only as an architectural structure. It serves as a reminder of a time when Kyiv was an important center of education, religious life, and the arts. In the 18th century, the city was undergoing changes: new buildings were constructed, churches were renovated, and educational institutions flourished. Rafail Zaborovsky was one of those who supported these developments. Thanks to the preserved monuments, modern visitors can see what Kyiv’s architectural landscape was like several centuries ago.

His activities are also linked to the broader issue of preserving the distinct identity of the Kyiv Metropolis. During that period, church administration became increasingly dependent on the Russian imperial authorities. This limited the ability of local church leaders to make independent decisions and uphold long-standing traditions. Raphael worked under difficult conditions and sought to preserve Kyiv’s significance as a spiritual and educational center. Historians and church authors offer varying assessments of specific aspects of his work, but his role in the development of the city’s education and architecture is well documented.

Illness and the Final Years of His Life

Despite his heavy workload, Raphael Zaborovsky continued to work even as his health deteriorated. It is known that he suffered from a long-standing leg condition. This made it difficult for him to move around, and in the final years of his life, his illness significantly limited his abilities. Archival documents indicate that in 1742 he was unable to attend the coronation of Empress Elizabeth Petrovna due to his health. Eventually, his frailty became so pronounced that other people signed some documents on his behalf.

A church biography preserves an account of his attitude toward his illness. According to tradition, when he was advised to work less and pray more because of pain in his leg, the metropolitan replied: “Let my leg ache, but may God’s leg be healthy.” These words convey how his contemporaries perceived his devotion to spiritual service. At the same time, this is a quote from a historical biography, not an independently verified record of a conversation. It has become part of the stories about his perseverance and willingness to continue his work despite personal hardships.

Raphael Zaborovsky died in Kyiv on October 22, 1747. He was buried in St. Sophia Cathedral—one of the city’s main spiritual centers. After his death, he was remembered as a metropolitan who supported education, helped the needy, and promoted the development of church life. His name lived on in historical works, archival documents, and the name of the gate near St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. However, his official canonization as a saint by the Church took place much later.

Why the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Canonized Raphael Zaborovsky

In March 2023, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decided to canonize Raphael Zaborovsky and number him among the saints. The Church approved the act of canonization and decreed that his holy remains be considered holy relics. It also designated a day of commemoration—November 4 according to the New Julian calendar, which corresponds to October 22 according to the Julian calendar. This decision established the Church’s veneration of the metropolitan and made it possible to officially invoke him in prayers as a saint.

Canonization means that the Church recognizes a person as a saint and holds up his or her life as an example for the faithful. In the case of Raphael Zaborovsky, special attention is given to his spiritual ministry, his acts of mercy, his support of education, and his devotion to the Kyiv Metropolis. At the same time, canonization is a church decision, not merely a historical assessment of a person’s actions. It holds religious significance for the community, which venerates the saint, invokes him in prayer, and commemorates him during divine services.

In July 2023, a solemn ceremony honoring Saint Raphael took place at Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. Since then, his memory has been commemorated in the OCU’s church calendar, and the faithful may pray to him as a saint. St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv holds special significance for this commemoration, as his ministry, burial, and architectural legacy are all connected to it. Thus, the Church’s remembrance of the metropolitan has become intertwined with the history of one of Kyiv’s most important churches.

How the Saint Is Honored

On the day commemorating Saint Raphael, Orthodox churches may celebrate the Divine Liturgy, pray for his intercession, and recall the major events of his life. In Kyiv, St. Sophia Cathedral holds a special place in these events, as it is associated with the metropolitan and preserves the memory of his ministry. For example, in 2024, on the day of his commemoration, a hierarchical service was held at St. Sophia Cathedral with the participation of a representative from the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery. Such services give believers the opportunity to join in communal prayer and learn more about the saint’s history.

No distinct folk tradition specifically associated with Raphael Zaborovsky’s feast day has developed. It is not a holiday with established everyday rituals or special rules regarding food and household matters. Its significance is primarily religious: prayer, participation in the divine service, reading the saint’s life, and reflecting on his example. Believers may dedicate the day to good deeds, help someone in need, or make a donation to charity. Such acts echo historical accounts of the metropolitan’s generosity.

For those interested in the history of Kyiv, this day can also serve as an opportunity to visit St. Sophia Cathedral and learn more about the Zaborovsky Gate. While exploring the landmark, it is worth paying attention to its architecture and its place within the cathedral complex. It serves as a reminder that church leaders of the past influenced not only religious life but also education, art, and the city’s appearance. The story of Raphael Zaborovsky shows how the metropolitan’s personal decisions could leave a mark that remains visible even centuries later.

What You Should Know About This Day in 2026

In 2026, October 22 falls on a Thursday. This date is used in calendars that observe the feast day of St. Raphael according to the Julian calendar. In the calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, his commemoration according to the New Julian calendar falls on November 4. Therefore, before attending a service, it is worth checking the schedule of the specific church so as not to confuse the dates.

Saint Raphael Zaborovsky left behind a legacy that spans several important areas. He supported the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, helped students and priests, contributed to the development of church architecture, and served during a challenging period for the Kyiv Metropolis. Today, his name is associated with charity, education, and the preservation of Kyiv’s spiritual tradition. The day commemorating him is an opportunity to reflect not only on church history but also on the specific deeds of a man who managed to leave a lasting mark on the life of the city.

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