Holiday on October 23, 2026 — Advertiser's Day in Ukraine: History and Greetings

Every year on October 23, Ukraine celebrates Advertising Professionals Day, also known as Advertiser’s Day. This unofficial professional holiday originated in 1994 and brings together people who create advertising campaigns, come up with slogans, develop designs, and help brands reach their audience. Copywriters, marketers, designers, PR specialists, and other advertising industry professionals join in the celebrations.

Advertising Professionals’ Day in Ukraine falls on October 23 every year. In 2026, it will be a Friday. The holiday does not have official state status, so this day is not an additional day off. At the same time, the date has become firmly established among advertising professionals, and the media remind the public of it every year and congratulate industry specialists. The history of the holiday’s origins is often linked to 1994 and a young advertising agent who was working at a newspaper at the time. According to a widely accepted account, a student named Alan Ardasenov received his first advertising assignment on October 23. He allegedly proposed celebrating this date as a professional holiday for advertising professionals. Over time, the idea spread among advertising professionals and to other countries of the former Soviet Union.

However, this story should be viewed precisely as a widely accepted account of the holiday’s origins. There is no reliable confirmation of all the details in open sources, and no specific government document has been found that would establish October 23 as an official holiday in Ukraine. Therefore, it is more accurate to say that Advertiser’s Day is a professional tradition that developed within the advertising community, rather than an official date on the national calendar.

Who is celebrated on this day

Advertising is much more than a TV commercial or a post on social media. Behind every successful campaign is usually a team of people who research the audience, brainstorm ideas, write copy, create a visual style, and plan where exactly to place the ad. That’s why this professional holiday encompasses several areas of work at once.

Copywriters come up with slogans and write copy for ads, websites, videos, and promotional posts. Their job is to explain the benefits of a product or service clearly and engagingly, often in just a few words. A well-crafted piece of copy can be remembered for a long time, even if the person doesn’t recall exactly where they saw it.

Designers and art directors are responsible for how the ad will look. They select colors, fonts, photos, illustrations, and other visual elements. Their work helps the brand become recognizable and stand out among dozens of other messages.

Marketers research customer needs, analyze competitors, and determine who should see the product and how. They can evaluate the effectiveness of a campaign, study audience reactions, and adjust the advertising strategy based on the results. Media planners, on the other hand, decide on which platforms, at what times, and with what budget it’s best to place ads.

The professional community also includes advertising project managers, PR specialists, brand managers, producers, photographers, videographers, social media advertising specialists, and analytics specialists. Each of them is responsible for their own part of the work. Sometimes a team consists of just a few people, while large-scale campaigns can bring together dozens of specialists.

How Advertising Came About and What It Was Like in the Beginning

Advertising is much older than television, radio, and the internet. Even in ancient times, merchants tried to attract shoppers’ attention, touted the benefits of their goods, and persuaded people to choose their particular offer. In cities and at markets, town criers would loudly announce goods, services, and upcoming events. Such announcements were especially important in societies where not everyone could read.

Ancient Egyptian papyri containing commercial announcements are considered one of the best-known early examples of written advertising. Among historical finds are texts offering rewards for the return of fugitives or announcing the sale of goods. However, not every such document can be called advertising in the modern sense. In the past, people primarily announced the availability of goods, whereas modern advertising often also seeks to shape a specific brand image.

In Ancient Greece and Rome, merchants advertised their goods verbally and placed inscriptions and images on buildings and in public places. Due to low literacy rates, verbal messages were of great importance. Merchants could praise the quality of their products, describe their origins, or invite people to their shops. This is how methods of attracting attention gradually took shape, eventually becoming the foundation of advertising communication.

In the Middle Ages, town criers played an important role. They announced news, publicized fairs, and conveyed information about goods and services. Artisans used signs and symbols that helped customers recognize their workshops. For example, an image of a specific object might indicate that a blacksmith, baker, or shoemaker worked there.

A real revolution took place after the spread of printing. Printed advertisements, posters, catalogs, and price lists made it possible to convey the same message to a large number of people. With the development of newspapers, advertising gained another important platform. Manufacturers and merchants could reach readers who previously had no idea their products even existed.

How Advertising Became Mass-Market

In the 19th century, advertising began to develop rapidly alongside industry, transportation, and the newspaper industry. Manufacturers were producing more and more goods, and therefore needed to find new customers. Advertising helped promote products beyond the boundaries of a single city or region. It was during this period that advertising agencies began to flourish, taking on the task of preparing advertisements and placing them in the press.

Eventually, advertisers began using photographs and eye-catching posters. Visual images helped quickly grab attention and convey the main message without lengthy text. Advertising gradually evolved into a distinct creative profession, in which not only knowledge of the product but also the ability to present it in a memorable way became essential.

The advent of radio opened up new possibilities. Companies could reach listeners through short messages, jingles, and special programs. August 28, 1922, is considered one of the key dates in the history of American commercial radio advertising: on that day, the New York radio station WEAF broadcast a ten-minute commercial promoting apartments in a new residential complex. This was one of the earliest examples of paid advertising on the radio.

The next major step was television. Advertisers gained the ability to simultaneously use visuals, sound, music, and narrative. In the U.S., the first widely known paid television commercial aired on July 1, 1941, before a baseball game. It promoted Bulova watches and lasted about ten seconds. According to widely accepted historical accounts, the spot cost the company nine dollars, including the airtime fee and related charges.

With the development of the internet, advertising has become even more personalized. Companies now have the ability to display ads based on audience interests, website topics, and user behavior. Social media has enabled brands not only to place ads but also to communicate directly with customers. Now, an advertising campaign can consist of videos, posts, partnerships with bloggers, search ads, and in-app notifications.

How the Advertising Industry Developed in Ukraine

After Ukraine regained its independence in 1991, the modern advertising market began to take shape. Private companies, new brands, commercial TV channels, and publications began to emerge. Businesses needed to promote their products and services, differentiate themselves from competitors, and attract customers. As a result, the demand for advertising agencies, designers, copywriters, and marketers grew.

In the early years, the market developed rapidly through television, radio, print media, and outdoor advertising. More billboards appeared on city streets, and companies began creating recognizable logos and corporate identities. At the same time, the industry was going through a formative period: operating rules were changing, professional teams were taking shape, and new approaches to communicating with the audience were emerging.

An important milestone was the adoption of the Law of Ukraine “On Advertising” on July 3, 1996. The document defined the legal framework for advertising activities and established requirements for the placement and distribution of advertisements. The legislation was subsequently amended on multiple occasions, particularly due to the development of digital platforms and new challenges facing consumers. Therefore, it would be incorrect to claim that Ukrainian advertising began only after the adoption of this law: the advertising market was already developing, and the legislation helped establish the rules governing its operation.

In the 2000s, websites, search engines, and online ads became increasingly important. Later, social media, video platforms, and advertising in mobile apps were added to the mix. This also changed the nature of the work for professionals: now, it’s not just about coming up with an idea, but also analyzing statistics, testing different ad variations, and evaluating audience reactions.

Today, the Ukrainian advertising market brings together large agencies, independent professionals, creative studios, and in-house company teams. Ukrainian designers and advertisers work with international brands, creating brand identities, commercials, and campaigns for various audiences. At the same time, the industry’s development depends on the economic situation, technology, and changes in consumer habits.

Types of Advertising

Advertising can serve various purposes. Most often, people encounter commercial advertising that promotes goods, services, discounts, and new products. Its goal is to pique a potential buyer’s interest and encourage them to learn more or make a purchase. To do this, advertisers use videos, banners, posters, search engine ads, and social media posts.

Social advertising has a different purpose. It draws attention to socially important issues: road safety, blood donation, environmental protection, combating violence, or supporting people who find themselves in difficult circumstances. Such advertising may encourage people not to buy a product, but to change their behavior or get involved in a worthwhile cause. Its impact isn’t always measurable in terms of sales—raising awareness and changing people’s attitudes can be just as important.

Political advertising is used to promote candidates, parties, or political ideas. It becomes particularly prominent during election campaigns. Its purpose is to convey a political group’s position to voters and influence their decisions. Specific legal requirements apply to this type of advertising.

A separate category is image advertising, which helps shape a specific perception of a company or brand. It does not always urge people to purchase a specific product immediately. Instead, it may highlight the company’s values, its history, its approach to work, or its social initiatives. This type of communication helps build long-term relationships with the audience.

With the development of digital platforms, advertising through bloggers and content creators has also emerged. Companies partner with individuals who have their own audience and ask them to talk about a product. It’s important for readers and viewers to understand when something is a personal recommendation and when it’s a paid partnership. That’s why promotional content must be properly labeled in accordance with applicable regulations.

How Advertising Professionals Celebrate Their Day

Since Advertisers’ Day is not an official public holiday, there are no uniform rules for celebrating it. Each company or professional community decides for itself how to mark the occasion. Some limit themselves to sending greetings in work chat rooms, while others organize meetings, small parties, or themed events. Often, the holiday serves as an opportunity to bring the team together and reflect on the year’s most interesting projects.

Advertising agencies may hold internal contests for the best idea, the most catchy slogan, or the boldest creative solution. Such activities help not only to have fun but also to exchange experiences. For creative teams, it’s also an opportunity to showcase work they’re proud of and thank colleagues for their joint achievements. Professional communities may organize lectures, discussions, and meetings with experts. These events cover new technologies, changes in audience behavior, brand collaboration, and ethical issues in advertising. However, specific events depend on the organizers, so conferences or contests shouldn’t be considered a mandatory tradition for this day.

People working in related fields also join in the celebrations: journalists, photographers, videographers, social media specialists, and designers. Their work often overlaps with advertising, since creating a campaign requires text, images, video, and an understanding of how people perceive information. On social media that day, people post greetings, highlight successful campaigns, and share professional stories.

For the advertiser themselves, it’s also an opportunity to pause and evaluate their own work. Behind a striking video or a catchy slogan often lie dozens of revisions, the search for the right wording, discussions with the client, and testing the results. That’s why this professional holiday isn’t just about creativity—it’s also about teamwork, attention to detail, and responsibility for the message the audience receives.

Interesting Facts About Advertising

The word “advertising” is derived from the Latin reclamare. This word translates to “to call out” or “to declare loudly.” This origin aptly captures one of the oldest ways to draw attention to a product—announcing it aloud. Modern advertising has become much more complex, but its main goal remains the same: to get the message across to people.

The first advertisements were nothing like today’s commercials. They might have consisted of nothing more than a short text describing a product, service, or reward. In cities, people learned about offers through town criers, signs, and market vendors. With the spread of printing, advertisements began to circulate more quickly among people.

Radio advertising became an important part of commercial broadcasting. In the U.S., one of the earliest known examples of paid radio advertising was a 1922 broadcast promoting housing in New York City. Over time, commercials became an integral part of many radio programs. They helped establish a model in which companies pay for advertising placements, and media outlets receive funding to operate.

The first widely known paid television commercial in the United States was very short. On July 1, 1941, viewers were shown an advertisement for Bulova watches before a baseball game. The commercial lasted about ten seconds and cost the advertiser nine dollars to air. Today, such amounts seem symbolic compared to the budgets of major television campaigns.

Advertising can be effective even without a direct call to action. Some campaigns tell a story, evoke emotions, or showcase a brand’s values. People may remember a character, a song, or a catchphrase, even if they don’t buy the product right away. However, brand recognition alone doesn’t guarantee sales, so companies also evaluate how advertising influences audience behavior.

There’s often an entire team behind a single ad. Even a short commercial may require the work of a screenwriter, director, cinematographer, designer, producer, editor, and advertising specialist. If the campaign is large-scale, it also involves audience researchers, media planners, and analysts. Therefore, successful advertising isn’t always the result of a single brilliant idea, but is often the culmination of the collaborative efforts of many people.

Why Advertising Is Important Today

Modern advertising helps companies promote their products and services, and helps people discover new offers. It can explain how one product differs from another, where to buy it, and what terms the seller offers. At the same time, the sheer volume of advertising messages forces brands to find new ways to capture attention. This makes a clear concept, appropriate humor, honest communication, and respect for the audience particularly valuable. Advertising must also comply with professional and legal standards. It is important not to mislead people, not to conceal essential terms of an offer, and not to pass off paid content as an independent recommendation. Creativity can help make a campaign stand out, but it does not absolve one of responsibility for its content.

For Ukraine, the advertising industry remains an important part of the media, business, and creative economy. It brings together people with diverse skills—from working with text and imagery to analytics and digital technologies. Advertising Professionals Day serves as a reminder that behind every successful ad lies research, brainstorming, teamwork, and many decisions that the audience usually doesn’t see.

Thus, October 23 is the unofficial Advertising Professionals Day in Ukraine. It is celebrated by professionals who help brands connect with people and transform complex messages into understandable texts, images, and stories. This is an opportunity to congratulate advertising professionals, recall interesting campaigns, and thank everyone who works to make ideas stand out.

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