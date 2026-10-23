Holiday on October 23, 2026 — Memorial Day of the Apostle James, the Lord’s Brother

On Friday, October 23, 2026, Orthodox Christians commemorate Saint James the Apostle, the brother of the Lord. According to church tradition, he was the first bishop of Jerusalem, distinguished himself by his austere way of life, and devoted himself to spreading Christian teachings. James is called the Righteous, and his martyrdom is remembered as an example of devotion to the faith.

The feast day of Saint James the Apostle, the Brother of the Lord, is observed on October 23 according to the New Julian calendar. In 2026, this date falls on a Friday. In church calendars that follow the Julian style, this commemoration falls on November 5 according to the modern civil calendar. Therefore, different sources may list two dates, even though they refer to the same saint.

This day is dedicated to a man who played an important role in the formation of early Christianity. James led the Christian community in Jerusalem and, according to church tradition, became its first bishop. He helped resolve disputes among the first followers of Christ and participated in important decisions that shaped the development of the Church. Believers remember him as a model of righteous living, humility, and faithfulness to his convictions. His story serves as a reminder of a time when spreading Christian teachings could be dangerous for those who openly preached them.

Who Was Saint James?

Saint James lived in the first century and belonged to the generation of the first Christians. In church tradition, he is called “the Lord’s brother.” There are several explanations for this title. According to one tradition, James was Joseph’s son from a previous marriage. According to another version, he was a close relative of Jesus Christ. In ancient biblical texts, the word “brother” could refer not only to a biological brother but also to another family member. Therefore, different Christian traditions explain James’s family ties in different ways.

James was not one of the Twelve Apostles whom Jesus called during his earthly ministry. However, after Christ’s resurrection, he became one of the most influential figures in the Jerusalem Christian community. He was respected for his righteousness, knowledge of religious laws, and devotion to prayer. Later, James became the head of the local church, which is why he is considered the first bishop of Jerusalem. This appointment was of great significance, as Jerusalem was one of the main centers of early Christianity.

Why James Was Called “the Just”

The nickname “the Just” is associated with the apostle’s austere way of life and his devotion to his religious beliefs. According to church tradition, James spent much of his time in prayer, observed fasting, and avoided excesses. He did not seek luxury and strove to live in a way that ensured his actions matched his words. Some ancient accounts mention that the apostle abstained from wine and certain foods, and also wore simple clothing. Such details belong to church tradition and should therefore be viewed as part of the traditional narrative about the saint, rather than as facts confirmed in every detail by historical documents.

In the accounts of James’s life, his prayer holds a special place. It is said that he spent so much time on his knees in the temple that the skin on his knees became calloused. This detail underscores the image of a man who devoted himself to the spiritual life. For believers, it also serves as a reminder that faith is not merely words or participation in worship services, but also daily work on oneself. James’s example is associated with self-restraint, patience, and concern for others. It is precisely these traits that explain why he is called “the Righteous” in church tradition.

What role did the Apostle James play in the early Church?

As the first bishop of Jerusalem, James played a vital role in the lives of the early Christians. He helped the community maintain unity at a time when the new teaching was spreading beyond Jewish circles. At that time, Christians were debating how to reconcile faith in Jesus Christ with the traditions observed by the Jews. One of the most important questions was whether people from other nations had to observe all Jewish religious laws in order to join the Christian community. James participated in the consideration of these issues and became one of the key figures in early Church discussions.

In particular, his name is associated with the Council of Jerusalem, which is traditionally dated to around the year 49. This gathering was intended to help the early Christians reach an agreement on admitting non-Jews into the community. The decisions made during that period influenced the subsequent spread of Christianity among various peoples. For the early Church, this was an important step, as its followers came from diverse backgrounds and religious experiences. In church tradition, James is remembered as one of those who helped resolve these complex issues.

Why Did the Apostle James Die a Martyr’s Death?

According to church tradition, James aroused the displeasure of some of Jerusalem’s religious leaders because of his preaching. He spoke openly about Jesus Christ and did not renounce his beliefs even when doing so put him in danger. Ancient Christian accounts tell us that James’s opponents decided to force him to renounce his faith. According to one account, he was taken to a hill near the Temple in Jerusalem and demanded to publicly renounce Christian teachings. However, the apostle refused and continued to profess his faith.

The legend states that James was thrown from the Temple’s heights, but he did not die immediately and continued to pray. Afterward, he was stoned to death. According to church tradition, the apostle’s death is dated to approximately 62–63 A.D. At the same time, the details of his death come from ancient written accounts and church traditions, which do not always agree with one another in every detail. Therefore, these circumstances should be described precisely as a traditional account of the saint’s martyrdom. For Christians, James became a martyr because, according to tradition, he did not renounce his faith even in the face of death.

The Epistle of James in the New Testament

The apostle’s name is associated with the Epistle of James, which is part of the New Testament. This text devotes considerable attention to how faith is manifested in everyday life. The author urges readers not to limit themselves to words, to be mindful of their own actions, and not to treat people with prejudice based on their material circumstances. Particular emphasis is placed on the importance of helping those in need. This is why the Epistle of James is often cited in discussions about charity, responsibility, and how we treat our neighbors.

One of the main ideas of this text is that faith must be confirmed by good deeds. A person may speak at length about their beliefs, but their true attitude toward them is evident in their behavior. This idea resonates with how church tradition describes James himself: as a person who sought to live by his principles in everyday life. At the same time, the authorship of the epistle remains a subject of scholarly debate; therefore, it is more accurate to say that Christian tradition associates this text with the Apostle James.

How the Feast of St. James Is Observed

On October 23, believers can attend church services, pray, and reflect on the apostle’s life. In churches that honor his memory on this day, relevant Bible passages and prayers are read. During the services, the Apostle James’s ministry in Jerusalem, his righteous life, and his martyrdom are commemorated. Believers can also pray for their loved ones, ask for strength in difficult circumstances, and reflect on how to embody Christian values in their own lives. The order of the service depends on the traditions of the specific church.

There are no specific, universally observed folk customs associated exclusively with this day. Therefore, one should not attribute special omens or taboos to this date without reliable evidence. The main focus is on prayer, spiritual reflection, and good deeds. People can devote time to helping those in need, visiting lonely relatives, or doing something beneficial for their community. This approach aligns with the image of James in church tradition—a man who strove to live righteously and serve others.

Interesting Facts About the Apostle James

He was called “the Just.” This title is associated with his pious life, his modesty, and the respect he commanded among the people.

He was the first bishop of Jerusalem. According to church tradition, James led one of the very first Christian communities.

He is called the Lord’s brother, but there are different explanations for this kinship. Some traditions consider him to be Joseph’s son from a previous marriage, while others regard him as a close relative of Jesus.

His name is associated with the Epistle of James. It emphasizes that faith must be demonstrated through good deeds, not just through words.

His feast day is observed on different dates. October 23 according to the New Julian calendar, and November 5 according to the Julian calendar, adjusted to the modern dating system.

What This Day Symbolizes

The feast day of the Apostle James serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining true to one’s convictions, taking responsibility for one’s words, and the significance of good deeds. In church tradition, he is seen not only as a martyr but also as a spiritual mentor who helped the early Christian community navigate difficult issues. His story is linked to a time when Christianity was just taking shape, and its followers often faced persecution. For believers, James’s example signifies that faith requires not only convictions but also daily self-improvement. That is why his memory is associated with righteousness, humility, mercy, and courage.

October 23, 2026, falls on a Friday. On this day, Orthodox communities that honor the Apostle James according to the New Julian calendar will commemorate his ministry and martyrdom. You can participate in this day of remembrance by attending a divine service, praying, reading spiritual texts, or performing a good deed to support another person. The true meaning of this day lies not in folk traditions or external rituals, but in a reminder of faithfulness to one’s convictions and responsibility toward one’s neighbors.

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