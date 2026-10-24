October 24, 2026 — UN Day: The History of the Organization That Unites the World

Every year on October 24, the world celebrates United Nations Day—a date that serves as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation, peace, and the protection of human rights. It was on this day in 1945 that the UN Charter came into force, and the organization officially began its work. The holiday was established to draw attention to the UN’s goals, its activities, and the shared responsibility of nations for the future of the world.

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24. The date is linked to one of the most significant events in international history—the founding of the United Nations. After World War II, many countries sought to establish a system that would help prevent new large-scale wars and resolve disputes through negotiation. In 1945, representatives from 50 nations gathered in San Francisco, USA, for a conference dedicated to the creation of a new international organization. They drafted the UN Charter—a document that defined the organization’s fundamental goals, principles, and structure. On June 26, 1945, representatives of the countries signed the Charter, and on October 24 of that same year, it entered into force after being ratified by the required number of states. This date is considered the official founding date of the UN.

UN Day was first observed in 1948. And in 1947, the General Assembly of the organization adopted a resolution to dedicate this day to informing people about the UN’s goals and achievements. In 1971, the General Assembly recommended that member states observe it as a national holiday. However, this does not mean that October 24 is automatically a day off in every country: how it is observed depends on national regulations.

Why the UN Remains Important

The United Nations is an international organization where countries can discuss common problems and seek ways to solve them. Among the UN’s main objectives are maintaining international peace and security, fostering cooperation among nations, protecting human rights, and assisting people in difficult circumstances. The organization also works on issues related to public health, education, food security, poverty alleviation, and environmental protection.

The UN is not a world government and cannot resolve all international conflicts on its own. Its capabilities depend on the powers enshrined in the Charter, the decisions of member states, and the willingness of countries to cooperate. For example, the UN Security Council is responsible for matters of international peace and security, while the General Assembly serves as a forum where all member states are represented. This is why the organization’s work often involves lengthy negotiations, the search for compromises, and complex diplomatic decisions.

Today, the UN comprises 193 member states. This makes the organization one of the main forums for international dialogue. Countries have different interests, political systems, and viewpoints, but they can discuss issues that affect the entire world. For Ukraine, the UN is also an important international forum where issues such as Russian aggression, territorial integrity, humanitarian needs, and the protection of civilians are raised.

How UN Day Is Celebrated

There is no single format for celebrating International UN Day. Different countries hold educational events, themed meetings, discussions, exhibitions, concerts, and awareness campaigns. Their goal is to inform people about the organization’s work, its achievements, and the challenges it is addressing. Diplomats, representatives of international institutions, educators, civil society organizations, college students, and schoolchildren participate in these events.

One of the well-known traditions is the “Turn the World UN Blue” campaign. As part of this initiative, famous buildings, bridges, monuments, and other architectural landmarks are illuminated in blue. In this way, the organizers draw attention to the ideals of peace, development, dignity, and human rights. The campaign was particularly active leading up to the organization’s anniversary dates.

Another tradition is concerts held on UN Day. Music helps bring people from different countries together, regardless of their language or culture. Such events may include musical performances, presentations of national traditions, and stories about international cooperation. The UN also holds meetings and public events dedicated to its work and the goals of the Charter.

Schools and universities can use this date for themed lessons, debates, and educational projects. Students learn how international organizations work, why conflicts arise, and the ways countries try to resolve them. Such lessons help students better understand that international cooperation concerns not only diplomats but also people’s everyday lives. After all, decisions in the areas of education, healthcare, humanitarian aid, and environmental protection can affect communities in different parts of the world.

Interesting Facts About the UN

The UN was officially established in 1945. The organization was founded after World War II, when countries were seeking a way to reduce the risk of new large-scale conflicts. Its founding was an attempt to build a system of international cooperation based on common rules and agreements.

The UN Charter was signed in San Francisco on June 26, 1945. The document defined the organization’s main goals, the principles governing relations among states, and the powers of its principal organs. However, the UN officially came into existence only on October 24, when the Charter entered into force.

The UN’s symbols include a map of the world and olive branches. The map symbolizes the organization’s global reach, while olive branches have long been associated with peace. The emblem was adopted on December 7, 1946. The UN flag, featuring a white emblem on a blue background, was adopted in October 1947.

The UN has six official languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. These languages are used during official meetings and in the preparation of documents. Translation and simultaneous interpretation help representatives from different countries participate in international discussions.

UN Day has been celebrated since 1948. It was originally established to remind people of the organization’s goals and explain what it does. Over time, the date has become an opportunity to discuss not only the history of the UN but also contemporary challenges—from armed conflicts to humanitarian crises and global inequality.

Why This Day Is Important for Ukraine

For Ukraine, UN Day holds special significance due to issues of international peace, security, and adherence to the organization’s Charter. Ukraine is a founding member of the UN: its representatives participated in the organization’s creation in 1945. Since then, the UN’s international forum has been used to discuss issues related to state sovereignty, territorial integrity, humanitarian aid, and the protection of civilians.

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has once again drawn attention to the principles upon which the UN was founded. Among them are the peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for the sovereign equality of states, and the prohibition of the use of force contrary to the organization’s objectives. At the same time, the UN’s work depends on the decisions of its member states, and decision-making mechanisms—particularly within the Security Council—have their limitations. This is one of the reasons why international debates about the organization’s effectiveness continue to this day.

UN Day is not just a date on the international calendar. It serves as a reminder that global problems require joint efforts, and that dialogue between countries remains important even when reaching an agreement is difficult. The organization’s history began in the wake of a devastating war, but its main objectives—peacekeeping, the protection of human rights, and international cooperation—remain relevant today.

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