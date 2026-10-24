Every year on October 24, people celebrate World Tripe Day—an unofficial culinary holiday dedicated to a food that some people love while others avoid in the store. The date is linked to an entry by the English writer and civil servant Samuel Pepys, who on October 24, 1662, described a meal featuring tripe in his diary. The initiative aims to highlight this long-standing culinary tradition and showcase the wide variety of dishes that can be prepared with this ingredient.

Tripe is a part of the stomach of ruminant animals, most often cows or calves. It is classified as an offal, along with liver, heart, kidneys, and tongue. Tripe has a distinctive wrinkled surface, and its texture differs from that of regular meat. The flavor of the finished dish depends largely on the cooking method, spices, and sauces. If tripe is properly cleaned and cooked for a long time, it becomes tender and absorbs the flavors of other ingredients well.

Tripe has been used in cooking for many centuries. In different countries, it is added to soups, stewed with vegetables, cooked with beans, or served with spicy sauces. For example, in Italy, tripe dishes in tomato sauce are popular; in Turkey, a rich soup with garlic and vinegar; and in Mexico, the spicy soup called menudo. In Portugal, tripe is prepared with beans and meat, and in Chinese cuisine, it can be served braised or stir-fried with vegetables. Thus, this product has its place in the culinary traditions of various peoples.

Tripe is also valued for its nutritional properties. It contains protein, vitamin B12, and certain minerals, including zinc and iron. At the same time, its nutritional value depends on the type of product, the method of preparation, and the recipe. For example, a fatty sauce or a large amount of oil significantly alters the composition of the finished dish. Therefore, tripe should not be considered either a universal diet food or a food suitable for absolutely everyone.

How World Tripe Day Came to Be

World Tripe Day is associated with the activities of the British organization Tripe Marketing Board. It promotes tripe-based dishes and seeks to revive interest in a product that, in some countries, has been overshadowed by conventional meat dishes. The initiative has a somewhat playful tone: its supporters suggest taking at least one day to remember this often-underappreciated offal. At the same time, there is a practical argument behind this idea—using different parts of the carcass helps reduce food waste.

Tripe Day is celebrated on October 24. This date was chosen in honor of an entry in Samuel Pepys’s diary, made on this very day in 1662. Pips was an English civil servant and the author of a diary in which he described in detail daily life, political events, meetings, and everyday affairs. His entries are now a valuable source of information about life in 17th-century England. And among the historical details, there was even room for a tripe dinner.

In an entry dated October 24, 1662, Pips wrote that he had dinner at home with his wife. He specifically noted the tripe dish, which he helped prepare himself, and mentioned the mustard with which it was served. The author was pleased with the meal and wrote that he had eaten well. It is this brief anecdote from everyday life that became the symbolic foundation of the modern gastronomic holiday. However, Pips, of course, did not celebrate World Tripe Day: this refers to a much later initiative that used the historical date as an opportunity to popularize the dish.

Why a separate day was dedicated to tripe

Tripe is an example of a food whose perception depends heavily on culinary habits. For some, it’s a familiar dish from childhood, while for others, the very thought of an animal’s stomach on a plate seems unusual. At the same time, offal has been an important part of the diet in various countries for centuries. It was used to prepare hearty meals from affordable ingredients and to ensure that edible parts of the animal were not wasted.

The event organizers want to change perceptions about tripe and encourage people to try new recipes. They point out that this ingredient can be prepared in ways other than just traditional soup. Tripe pairs well with onions, garlic, tomatoes, herbs, spices, and broths. In various cuisines, it is stewed, boiled, or sautéed after preliminary preparation, or added to hearty meat dishes. So even those who have never tasted it before can find a recipe to suit their taste.

There’s another aspect to consider—the efficient use of food. The approach of using more edible parts of the animal in cooking is often called the “nose-to-tail” principle. It involves a more mindful attitude toward food and a reduction in food waste. However, this doesn’t mean that tripe has to appeal to everyone or that eating it alone solves the problem of food waste. The idea behind the holiday is rather to look at traditional foods from a different angle and learn how they’re prepared in different cultures.

How to Celebrate World Tripe Day

This is an unofficial culinary holiday, so there’s no set script, mandatory ceremonies, or established traditions. The easiest way to participate is to cook a tripe dish or order one at a restaurant that serves offal. You can also explore recipes from other countries and compare how the same ingredient changes depending on the spices, sauces, and cooking methods used. For those who love culinary experiments, this is an opportunity to try something unusual.

Another option is to host a dinner party at home with several different dishes. For example, you could prepare tripe in tomato sauce, garlic soup, or a stew with beans. Guests will be able to sample the different options and choose the one they like best. And if no one at the table likes tripe, you can simply learn more about the history of this ingredient and its place in cuisines around the world.

World Tripe Day also serves as a reminder of regional culinary traditions. In some countries, recipes are passed down through families from generation to generation, while in others, tripe dishes remain a staple of restaurant menus and street food. Exploring them allows you to see just how diverse cuisine can be, even when it’s based on a single ingredient. In 2026, the holiday falls on Saturday, October 24, so anyone interested can devote their day off to a culinary experiment.

Two tripe recipes you can make at home

If you want to participate in the celebration beyond just the name, you can try one of these simple recipes. The key is to buy well-cleaned tripe and prepare it properly. If the tripe is raw, cooking time may be long, so it’s best to check with the seller beforehand to see if it has been pre-processed. The tripe should become tender but not overcooked to a mushy consistency.

Recipe 1. Tripe in Tomato Sauce

This is an Italian-style dish in which tripe is braised with tomatoes, onions, and garlic. The sauce enriches the flavor, while herbs and cheese add aroma. The dish can be served as a standalone hot meal or with potatoes, beans, or bread. Variations of tripe in tomato sauce like this are popular in various regions of Italy.

Ingredients for 3–4 servings

700 g tripe, cleaned

1 large onion

2–3 cloves of garlic

400 g chopped tomatoes or tomatoes in their own juice

2 tbsp olive oil

1 bay leaf

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and black pepper — to taste

A small bunch of parsley

Hard cheese for serving—optional

Preparation

If the tripe is raw, rinse it and boil it until tender. Depending on how it was prepared beforehand, this may take several hours. If you purchased pre-cooked tripe, simply check its tenderness and boil it a little longer if necessary. Let the cooked tripe cool until it’s easy to cut, then slice it into strips. Dice the onion into small cubes and mince the garlic. Heat the oil in a deep skillet or pot and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic and cook for about another minute. Then add the tripe, stir, and let it warm through with the vegetables. Add the tomatoes, bay leaf, oregano, salt, and pepper. If the sauce is too thick, add a little water or broth. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer over low heat for about 30–40 minutes. The cooking time depends on how tender the tripe was before you started simmering. Before serving, remove the bay leaf, sprinkle the dish with chopped parsley, and, if desired, grated cheese.

The result should be a thick, aromatic dish with tender pieces of tripe. If you prefer a spicier flavor, you can add a pinch of chili flakes. And for a more filling lunch, boiled beans or potatoes go well with the sauce.

Recipe 2. Tripe Soup with Garlic and Vinegar

Tripe soup is popular in Turkish cuisine. It’s made with broth, and garlic and vinegar are often used when serving to give the dish a distinctive flavor. In some versions, flour is added to the soup to thicken it. Garlic and vinegar can be served on the side so that everyone can add as much as they like.

Ingredients for 4–6 servings

500–600 g of trimmed tripe

1.5 L water or broth

3–4 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp. flour

2 tbsp butter

2–3 tablespoons vinegar

Salt and black pepper — to taste

Lemon for serving—optional

Herbs—optional

Preparation

Rinse the tripe thoroughly. If it’s raw, boil it until tender, drain the water if necessary, and cut it into small pieces. If the tripe has already been pre-cooked, check its doneness and use it according to the seller’s instructions. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the flour and stir over low heat until it changes color slightly. Be careful not to let it burn. Gradually pour in the water or broth, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Add the chopped tripe, then season with salt and pepper. Bring to a gentle boil and cook for about 10–15 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. If the tripe isn’t tender enough yet, cook it longer. For the garnish, mince the garlic and mix it with vinegar. You can serve the mixture on the side instead of adding it directly to the pot. Taste the soup and adjust the amount of salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot, adding the garlic dressing to taste. If desired, garnish the dish with lemon juice and fresh herbs.

This soup is perfect for those who love rich broths and bold garlic dressings. If you prefer a milder flavor, start with a small amount of vinegar and gradually add more directly to your plate. This way, everyone can customize the dish to their liking.

Important: Both recipes call for properly cleaned tripe. If the tripe is raw, don’t just give it a quick sear—it must be fully cooked to a safe temperature. Follow the seller’s recommendations for prep and cooking time.

When Is World Tripe Day in 2026?

World Tripe Day is celebrated on October 24, and in 2026, it will fall on a Saturday. The holiday has no official status, but every year it provides an opportunity to reflect on dishes that have a long history in various cuisines around the world. There are many ways to get involved: make a traditional soup, try tripe in tomato sauce, or simply learn more about this ingredient.

The history of the day combines an ancient culinary tradition with an unusual entry in a 17th-century diary. And the main idea is simple: don’t judge a dish solely by its name or an unusual ingredient. Sometimes, getting to know another country’s cuisine begins precisely with a food that once seemed strange.

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