Holiday on October 25, 2026 — Motorist and Road Worker Day in Ukraine: History and Greetings

The history of the holiday dates back to the Soviet era. In 1980, the USSR introduced Motorist Day, which was celebrated on the last Sunday in October. After Ukraine declared its independence, there was a need to establish this professional holiday at the national level. On October 13, 1993, Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk signed Decree No. 452/93, establishing Motorist Day. The date remained unchanged—the last Sunday in October.

Initially, the holiday was intended for motor transport workers. However, in 1997, the words “and road worker” were added to its name. Thus, Motorist Day became a joint professional holiday for people who work behind the wheel and those who build and repair roads. The corresponding changes were made by a decree of President Leonid Kuchma dated October 22, 1997. Since then, the official name of the holiday has been Motorist and Road Worker Day.

The date of the holiday changes every year, as it does not fall on a specific date but on the last Sunday in October. In 2026, it will be October 25. This format allows the professional holiday to be celebrated on a day off, although for many transportation workers, Sunday remains a regular workday. Buses, trucks, taxis, and other forms of transportation continue to operate on schedule, regardless of the calendar.

Who Is Honored on This Day

First and foremost, the holiday is dedicated to drivers for whom driving is a profession. These include drivers of buses and minibuses, taxis, trucks, delivery services, specialized vehicles, and intercity transport. Their work helps people get to work and school, travel, receive goods, and use various services. Behind every such trip lies responsibility, attentiveness, and the ability to react quickly to changes in traffic conditions.

At the same time, Motorist and Road Worker Day is not just an occasion to congratulate those behind the wheel. Mechanics, auto repair technicians, dispatchers, and employees of vehicle fleets, logistics companies, and service stations also join in the celebration. They inspect vehicles for proper working order, organize trips, monitor the technical condition of vehicles, and help fix malfunctions. Without their work, even the most modern car would not be able to operate safely for long.

Road maintenance workers play a special role in this celebration. These are the professionals who build new roads, repair damaged pavement, install road signs, apply road markings, and ensure traffic safety. They don’t just work during the warmer months: in winter, they must clear snow, combat icy conditions, and keep major routes open. The quality of their work directly affects the comfort and safety of drivers and passengers.

In Ukraine, this work is particularly important during a full-scale war. Road transport helps move humanitarian aid, deliver food and medicine, evacuate people, and keep businesses running. Road workers, for their part, repair damaged sections and ensure passage where necessary. In its message congratulating the sector on its professional holiday, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine specifically highlighted the role of drivers, carriers, mechanics, and road workers in maintaining the transportation system and connections between communities.

How Motorist Day Is Celebrated

On Motorist and Road Worker Day in Ukraine, it is customary to honor workers in the transportation sector. Company executives may present certificates, letters of appreciation, and awards, recognizing experienced employees and those who have achieved success in their profession. Transportation companies sometimes hold formal gatherings or small celebratory events for their staff. At the same time, there is no single mandatory tradition for celebrating—it all depends on the specific company, institution, or family.

For amateur drivers, this day can also be an opportunity to pay attention to their own vehicles. For example, they can check the condition of their tires, brakes, and lights, as well as fluid levels and the working order of their windshield wipers. This is especially important in late October, as the weather gets colder and rain, fog, and frost become more frequent. Preparing your car for the winter season helps reduce the risk of breakdowns and makes driving safer.

Some drivers spend this day with friends who share a passion for cars. They might discuss new models, share car maintenance tips, reminisce about road trips, or visit auto shows if such events are held in their city. For some, it’s simply an opportunity to congratulate a loved one who spends a lot of time behind the wheel. And for professional drivers working on this holiday, the best gift might be a smooth shift and a safe road.

Why It’s Important to Remember Road Safety

Motorist Day is not just about celebrations—it’s also an opportunity to remind everyone of their responsibility as road users. Even an experienced driver can face a dangerous situation due to poor visibility, slippery roads, or the inattention of others. That’s why it’s important to obey speed limits, maintain a safe following distance, and never drive after drinking alcohol. It’s equally important not to use your phone while driving and to always buckle up.

In the fall, road conditions change particularly quickly. Rain can make the road surface slippery, and leaves on the asphalt can reduce tire traction. In the morning and evening, drivers are more likely to encounter fog, and daylight hours become shorter. Because of this, you need to pay closer attention to the road, slow down in advance before turns and crosswalks, and check that your headlights are working properly.

Safety doesn’t depend solely on drivers. Pedestrians should also cross the street at designated crosswalks, avoid stepping suddenly into the roadway, and wear reflective gear after dark. It’s important for passengers to fasten their seat belts wherever they are provided. And the vehicle’s mechanical condition should be checked regularly, not just before a long trip. These simple habits help reduce risks for everyone who uses the roads.

Interesting Facts About the Driving Profession

Motor vehicles are an important part of everyday life: they are used for commuting to work, delivering goods, transporting passengers, and traveling. At the same time, behind an ordinary bus ride or package delivery lies the work of many people—from the driver and dispatcher to the mechanic and road maintenance worker. That is why this Ukrainian holiday brings together several professions at once, not just those who drive vehicles.

Another distinctive feature of the profession is the need to constantly adapt to road conditions. Intercity bus and truck drivers may spend many hours behind the wheel, planning routes and taking into account the weather, traffic jams, and traffic restrictions. For them, it’s not just driving skills that matter, but also attentiveness, composure, and adherence to work-rest schedules. Fatigue reduces concentration, so breaks and adequate sleep are an important part of working safely.

Road workers, in turn, perform a significant portion of the work that drivers often notice only when a problem arises. Smooth pavement, visible lane markings, functional signs, and proper lighting help organize traffic and reduce risks on the road. Road repairs may cause temporary inconveniences, but their purpose is to maintain the infrastructure in good condition. Therefore, this professional holiday also serves as a reminder of those who work directly on highways, streets, and construction sites.

When Will Motorist Day Be Celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, Motorist and Road Worker Day falls on Sunday, October 25. This annual professional holiday, established by a decree of the President of Ukraine, brings together workers in the automotive transport and road maintenance sectors. It is celebrated on the last Sunday of October, so the date varies depending on the calendar.

On this day, professional drivers, carriers, mechanics, dispatchers, and road workers are honored, as well as motorists for whom driving is a passion. This is an opportunity to thank the people who help maintain transportation services, transport passengers and cargo, and take care of the roads. At the same time, it serves as a reminder that a safe journey depends on the responsibility of every road user.