On November 28, 2026, Orthodox Christians honor the Venerable Martyr Stephen the New. He lived in the 8th century, was a monk, and spoke out against the persecution of those who venerated holy icons. For his faith, Stephen was imprisoned, tortured, and died a martyr’s death.

On November 28, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the Venerable Martyr Stephen the New. On the same day, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church also honors his memory. The church calendar also commemorates the martyr Irinarh of Sebaste. Stephen was born around 715 in Constantinople to a devout Christian family. While still a young man, he left secular life and went to a monastery on Mount Auxentius in Bithynia. There, Stephen learned the monastic way of life, devoting much of his time to prayer and spiritual disciplines.

After the death of his mentor, he continued to live in seclusion. Eventually, other monks began to come to him, seeking to learn the spiritual life. Thus, a monastic community formed around Stephen, and he himself became its abbot.

The saint is best remembered for his struggle against iconoclasm. In the 8th century, the Byzantine Emperor Constantine V opposed the veneration of icons. The authorities persecuted monks and believers who did not agree with this policy. Monasteries were destroyed, clergy were imprisoned, and those who continued to venerate icons were punished.

Stephen did not renounce his beliefs. He openly defended the right of Christians to venerate holy images. At first, they tried to sway him to the emperor’s side through promises and threats. When that failed, the saint was accused of wrongdoing, imprisoned, and sent into exile.

Even in captivity, Stephen continued to support other monks and speak out against iconoclasm. According to church tradition, during his trial he compared the veneration of icons to respect for the image of a ruler on a coin. The saint explained that if people are punished for showing disrespect toward the image of an earthly king, then all the more so, one must not show disrespect toward the image of Christ and the Mother of God.

In 767, imperial soldiers brutally beat Stephen and dragged him through the streets of the city. He eventually died from the beatings and being pelted with stones. It is precisely because of his martyr’s death that he is called a venerable martyr. The Church honors him as an example of steadfastness in faith and devotion to one’s convictions.

What does this day mean for believers?

The commemoration of Stephen the New serves as a reminder of times when Christians were persecuted for their religious beliefs. His story is linked not only to the defense of icons but also to the human right to remain faithful to one’s spiritual principles.

On this day, believers can attend a service, pray at home or in church, commemorate the saint, and ask for his intercession. Special attention can be given to prayers for the strengthening of faith, courage in difficult circumstances, patience, and protection from injustice.

Folk Traditions for November 28

In the folk calendar, this date was associated with weather observations. People tried to predict what the winter would be like and when spring would arrive based on natural phenomena. Among the folk signs that were common:

If it’s frosty on November 28, winter may be cold and long.

If it snows on this day, people expected plenty of water and possible flooding in the spring.

If the weather is cloudy—people expected prolonged inclement weather.

If the sky is clear and frosty—people believed that winter would be frosty.

Such signs are based on folk observations and beliefs. They are not church rules and have no scientific basis.

What Not to Do on November 28

In folk customs, this day was associated with restraint, calmness, and good deeds. Believers are advised not to turn this church holiday into a list of superstitious prohibitions: the church does not impose any specific strict restrictions specifically on the day commemorating Stephen the New.

At the same time, Christian tradition calls on us to avoid quarrels, insults, gossip, and lies on this day, just as on any other. You should not refuse to help someone in need if you are able to offer support. It is also appropriate to devote time to prayer, family, and good deeds. People also believed that one should not lend money on November 28, as doing so might supposedly cause one to lose one’s own wealth. However, this is merely a superstition, not a church prohibition.

Is the Christmas Fast still in effect on November 28?

Yes. According to the New Julian calendar, the Christmas fast began on November 15 and will last through December 24. It prepares believers for Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25 according to the new calendar. Fasting is not just about dietary restrictions. Its meaning also lies in prayer, self-restraint, good deeds, and spiritual purification. Believers try to argue less, refrain from judging others, help those in need, and devote more attention to their spiritual life.

Dietary restrictions depend on the day of the week and church regulations. At the same time, the extent of fasting can be discussed with a priest, taking into account age, health, and life circumstances.

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