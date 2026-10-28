October 28 Holiday—Paraskeva-Pyatnitsa Day: History, Traditions, and Superstitions

On October 28, Orthodox Christians honor the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, also known as Paraskeva of Friday. According to church tradition, she lived in the 3rd century and was martyred for refusing to renounce the Christian faith. In Ukraine, the image of the saint has come to hold special significance over time: people have turned to her with prayers for health, family well-being, and protection from life’s hardships.

The feast day of the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium falls on October 28 according to the New Julian calendar, which is followed by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. In 2026, this date falls on a Wednesday. At the same time, some Orthodox communities that continue to use the Julian calendar honor the saint on November 10. Therefore, when planning to attend a service, it is advisable to check your parish’s calendar.

Paraskeva (Friday) is honored not only as a martyr who remained faithful to her convictions despite persecution. In Christian tradition, she has also become a symbol of resilience, mercy, and devotion to the faith. It is precisely these qualities that have made her one of the most revered saints in the Orthodox world. In Ukrainian folk culture, her name has been associated with family life, women’s crafts, and ancient customs, some of which have been preserved in folklore to this day.

Who Is Saint Paraskeva (Friday)?

According to church tradition, Paraskeva was born in the 3rd century in Iconium—a city in Asia Minor, in what is now Turkey. Her parents were Christians and raised their daughter in the faith. They held Friday in special reverence, as this day in Christian tradition is associated with the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. That is why the girl was named Paraskeva—a name of Greek origin associated with the word “Friday.”

When Paraskeva grew up, she decided to devote her life to the Christian faith. According to her hagiography, after her parents’ death, she did not spend her inherited wealth on luxuries but instead helped those in need. She fed the hungry, supported the poor, and welcomed travelers. At the same time, Paraskeva spoke openly about her beliefs and sought to spread Christianity among people who practiced pagan beliefs.

Her story became known through the church hagiographies of the saints. It is important to understand that the details of Paraskeva’s early life have survived to this day precisely through religious traditions, rather than through a complete set of independent historical sources. For believers, her example is associated above all with mercy, devotion to her beliefs, and a willingness to help others even in difficult circumstances.

Why Paraskeva Became a Martyr

According to church tradition, Paraskeva’s life coincided with the persecution of Christians during the reign of the Roman Emperor Diocletian. At that time, followers of the new faith were required to participate in pagan rituals and offer sacrifices to the gods. Paraskeva refused to obey these orders, as she considered it a renunciation of her faith. Because of her convictions, she was brought before the local authorities.

Her hagiography recounts that attempts were made to force her to renounce Christianity, but she remained steadfast. According to tradition, she was subjected to brutal torture and thrown into prison. Despite her suffering, Paraskeva refused to renounce her beliefs. Ultimately, she was executed, and Christians began to honor her as a martyr—a person who died for her faith.

It is this part of the story that explains why Paraskeva is called a Great Martyr. In the Christian tradition, this title is given to saints who endured particularly severe persecution and died because of their devotion to their faith. Her example reminds believers of their right to remain true to their convictions even when they must pay a high price for it. The saint’s story has also become an example of spiritual resilience, which is recalled in prayers and church sermons.

Why Is the Holiday Called Paraskeva-Friday?

The name “Paraskeva-Friday” is linked to the saint’s name and Christians’ special regard for Friday. In church tradition, this day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to legend, Paraskeva’s parents held Friday in special esteem, which is why they gave their daughter that name. Over time, the name “Friday” became firmly associated with the saint in folk tradition.

In Ukraine, the image of Paraskeva gradually took on additional meanings. She began to be associated with women’s lot in life, family comfort, and domestic work. In popular belief, the saint watched over women who spun, wove, sewed, and embroidered. Because of this, the day commemorating her had not only religious but also practical significance: it served as a reminder of the need to take a break from hard work and set aside time for prayer. Such beliefs developed over the centuries, as church traditions became closely intertwined with local customs. At the same time, folk beliefs should not be equated with official church doctrine: some of them belong to folklore and reflect the way of life and beliefs of people from past eras.

What Do People Pray to Saint Paraskevi For?

In the Orthodox tradition, believers turn to Paraskevi—also known as Friday—with prayers for health, peace of mind, and support in difficult life situations. They ask her for help for their loved ones, harmony in the family, and the strength to endure hard times. In folk traditions, the saint was also associated with the protection of women, motherhood, and family well-being. Young women once prayed to her for a happy marriage, while married women prayed for peace in the home and the health of their children.

Paraskeva was also considered the patroness of fields and domestic animals. In traditional peasant communities, a family’s well-being depended on the harvest, the health of the livestock, and the ability to prepare for winter. Therefore, prayers to the saint were often combined with requests for protection of the farm and prosperity in the home. In some areas, there were springs and wells associated with her name, to which special significance was attributed.

It is worth emphasizing that prayer is an expression of faith, not a guarantee of a specific outcome. Church tradition encourages believers to turn to the saints for spiritual support, but not to replace necessary medical care or practical actions with prayer. For many people, this day is first and foremost an opportunity to pause, think about their loved ones, and ask for the strength to overcome difficulties.

How Paraskeva Day Is Celebrated in Ukraine

The main way for believers to honor the saint is to attend a church service. In churches dedicated to Paraskeva, the Liturgy may be celebrated and prayers recited in her honor. People light candles, pray for the health of their loved ones, and give thanks for support during difficult times in life. The specific order of worship services depends on the parish and its calendar. Some people observe this day at home: they say prayers, talk with family members about family traditions, or help those in need of support. This way of honoring the feast aligns with the main themes associated with it in church tradition—mercy, care for others, and faithfulness to one’s convictions. However, there is no single mandatory home ritual that all believers must follow.

In folk culture, Paraskeva’s Day was also associated with the custom of putting aside hard work, especially spinning, sewing, and other women’s crafts. These customs varied by region, and some have been preserved only in ethnographic accounts and folklore. Therefore, they should be viewed as evidence of life in the past rather than as mandatory church rules. Today, people can honor the saint primarily through prayer, good deeds, and showing care for their loved ones.

Folk Traditions and Superstitions of This Day

In traditional Ukrainian culture, Paraskeva (Friday) held a special place among the saints associated with women’s work and family life. In some communities, it was believed that one should not undertake heavy work on this day, particularly spinning or sewing. Such prohibitions were explained by respect for the saint and the belief in the special nature of the day. They also gave people an opportunity to rest after the long autumn work.

Paraskeva was also associated with wishes for well-being, health, and family harmony. Young women turned to the saint with prayers for their future married life, while housewives asked for protection for their homes and households. In some regions, springs or chapels named in her honor were venerated. These customs demonstrate how closely religious beliefs were intertwined with the daily lives of Ukrainians.

Folk holidays were also often associated with weather omens that helped people navigate seasonal changes. However, such signs are not scientific forecasts and may vary depending on the region. They should be viewed as part of folklore passed down from generation to generation, rather than as a reliable way to predict the weather or future events.

Interesting Facts About Paraskeva-Friday

Her name is associated with Friday. In church tradition, the name Paraskeva is explained through a Greek word related to preparation and Friday—the day before Saturday.

Paraskeva is not the only saint with this name. There are several saints named Paraskeva in the church calendars. Therefore, when referring to October 28, it is important to specify that it is the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, known as Paraskeva-Friday.

She was venerated not only in Ukraine. Paraskeva of Iconium is among the saints who are particularly revered in the Eastern Christian tradition. Churches, chapels, and folk customs in various countries are associated with her name.

In folk beliefs, the feast day was associated with women’s crafts —specifically, spinning, weaving, and sewing. For this reason, the day commemorating her was significant not only for the church calendar but also for traditional daily life.

Church hagiographies emphasize Paraskeva’s mercy. According to legend, she helped the poor and the hungry, and used the property she inherited to support those in need. That is why her story is associated not only with martyrdom but also with good deeds.

What This Day Means Today

The feast day of Paraskeva (Friday) commemorates a person who, according to Christian tradition, did not renounce her faith even in the face of death. For believers, it is an occasion to pray, ask for spiritual support, and reflect on the importance of charity. For Ukrainian culture, this date is also significant because it preserves traces of ancient notions about family, work, and a woman’s place in the community.

There are many ways to observe this day: visit a church, pray at home, support loved ones, or help those who are struggling right now. It’s not necessary to follow all folk customs to honor the saint’s memory. The main thing is—

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