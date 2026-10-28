Every year on October 28, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukraine’s Liberation from Fascist Invaders—a commemorative date marking the end of the expulsion of Nazi troops from Ukrainian territory during World War II. It was established in 2009 to honor those who fought against the Nazi occupation and the civilians who survived the war. At the same time, historians emphasize that this date does not mean Ukraine gained independence at that time, since the Soviet regime was restored here after the Nazis retreated.

This commemorative date is observed annually on October 28. In 2026, it falls on a Wednesday. The official name of the holiday was established by Decree No. 836/2009 of the President of Ukraine dated October 20, 2009. The document provided for the annual commemoration of events related to the expulsion of the Nazi invaders, as well as the memory of those who gave their lives during World War II.

This day is dedicated not only to the soldiers who took part in the fighting. It is also important to remember the civilians who died during the occupation, endured forced labor, starvation, persecution, and the destruction of their homes. For many Ukrainian families, the war remains a part of their family history, passed down from generation to generation. Therefore, October 28 is also an opportunity to remember loved ones who fought, were held captive, died, or never returned home.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance recommends using the more precise phrasing—“the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine.” This better describes the events of 1944, since the retreat of German troops did not bring political independence to Ukraine. After the end of the Nazi occupation, Ukrainian lands once again came under the rule of the USSR, where repression and deportations continued. That is why it is important in contemporary historical materials to distinguish between the expulsion of the occupiers and the attainment of state independence.

How Ukraine Survived the Nazi Occupation

World War II began in September 1939. At that time, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, and on September 17, Soviet troops entered Polish territory from the east. These events directly affected Ukrainian lands, part of which was then part of Poland. In June 1941, Germany attacked the USSR, and the war spread to the rest of Ukraine.

By the end of 1941, most of Ukraine was under German occupation. The Nazi authorities imposed a harsh regime, carried out mass executions, persecuted Jews and other population groups, and deported people to Germany for forced labor. One of the most horrific symbols of the occupation was Babi Yar in Kyiv, where the Nazis killed tens of thousands of Jews in September 1941. In the years that followed, other people were also shot there.

The occupation brought widespread destruction to Ukrainian cities and villages. People lost their homes, jobs, and the ability to move about freely. The Nazi authorities exploited the population as a labor force and punished resistance with arrests and executions. At the same time, underground organizations and partisan units operated in the occupied territories, fighting against German troops and the occupation administration.

The expulsion of Nazi troops began as early as 1943, following a turning point in the war on the Eastern Front. A key stage was the Battle of the Dnieper, during which Soviet troops crossed the river and captured bridgeheads on its right bank. On November 6, 1943, they captured Kyiv. Throughout 1944, hostilities shifted to western Ukraine, and the troops continued their advance toward the Carpathians and Transcarpathia.

The expulsion of the occupiers came at the cost of enormous human losses. Millions of people took part in the fighting, including Ukrainians in the ranks of the Red Army, members of the underground and the liberation movement, as well as Ukrainians who fought in the Allied armies outside the country. Civilians also found themselves caught between the front lines, suffering from bombings, evacuations, and food shortages. The history of this period extends far beyond the history of individual battles, as it encompasses the experiences of people throughout Ukraine.

Why October 28 Was Chosen

October 28 is linked to the events of 1944, when Soviet troops continued their offensive in Transcarpathia. In Soviet tradition, this particular day became established as the date marking the end of the expulsion of German troops from the territory of Ukraine within the then-existing borders of the Ukrainian SSR. It later came to be celebrated as the Day of Ukraine’s Liberation from Fascist Invaders. In 2009, this commemorative date was officially established by presidential decree.

However, historians point out an important detail: on October 28, 1944, fighting for Transcarpathia was still ongoing, particularly in the Chop area. According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, the last Nazi occupiers left the territory of modern-day Ukraine in late November 1944. Therefore, October 28 is an established commemorative date, but not the exact day when all hostilities on Ukrainian soil ended.

There is another important factor to consider. After the Nazis were driven out, Ukraine did not become an independent state. The Soviet authorities reestablished control over the territory, and with it came a return to repression, persecution, and deportations. In particular, in 1944, the Soviet regime deported the Crimean Tatars from Crimea. These events serve as a reminder of why historical terms must be used with care and why the end of one occupation should not be equated with the attainment of freedom.

That is precisely why the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance recommends referring to the “expulsion of the Nazi occupiers” rather than merely “liberation.” This approach allows for a more accurate description of history and ensures that events that took place after 1944 are not overlooked. At the same time, this commemorative date remains an opportunity to honor those who fought against the Nazi regime, regardless of which military units they served in.

How the Memory of the Fallen Is Honored

On October 28, Ukraine holds memorial events dedicated to the events of World War II. In various cities and communities, people may lay flowers at memorials, mass graves, and monuments to the fallen. Representatives of local authorities, civic organizations, and veterans’ groups participate in the commemorative ceremonies. The format of the events depends on local circumstances and the organizers’ decisions.

The stories of specific individuals remain an important part of remembrance. Schools, libraries, and museums host themed lessons, exhibitions, lectures, and gatherings dedicated to the war and the occupation. Researchers work with archival documents, photographs, and eyewitness accounts to reconstruct events and preserve the names of those who died. Such materials help us understand how the war changed the lives of Ukrainian families and entire communities.

On this day, many people remember their loved ones who fought, were held captive, or died. Families look through old photographs, letters from the front, documents, and medals. In some communities, oral histories from older generations are collected to pass them on to children and grandchildren. These personal stories complement the broader picture of the war and help ensure it is not reduced to mere dates and the names of military operations.

Today, commemorating the past is also linked to countering the distortion of history. Ukrainian historians emphasize that World War II was not merely a confrontation between two armies on a single front. Ukrainians fought in various military units, participated in resistance movements, and fell victim to the occupying regimes. That is why it is important to remember not only the military victories but also the civilian casualties, the Holocaust, forced labor, deportations, and repressions.

Interesting Facts About the Expulsion of the Nazi Occupiers

For Ukraine, the war began earlier than is traditionally acknowledged in Soviet history. The German invasion of the USSR in June 1941 is often cited as the starting point of the war in Soviet textbooks. However, World War II began on September 1, 1939, with Germany’s attack on Poland. Western Ukrainian territories were then part of Poland, so Ukrainians also felt the effects of the initial hostilities. This fact helps us view the history of Ukraine within the broader context of the 1939–1945 war.

The expulsion of the occupiers did not happen in a single day. The Soviet offensive on Ukrainian territory lasted from 1943 until the end of 1944. Troops advanced across major rivers, steppes, cities, and mountainous regions. These operations were accompanied by fierce fighting and significant casualties. Therefore, October 28 is a symbolic commemorative date, not the moment when all hostilities on the territory of modern-day Ukraine ceased simultaneously.

Ukrainians fought on various fronts. Some Ukrainians served in the Red Army, while others participated in the underground and the liberation movement. Ukrainians also fought in the Allied armies and joined resistance movements in European countries. Their experiences varied, and their political views did not always align. Nevertheless, all these stories are part of the Ukrainian dimension of World War II.

After the Nazis retreated, the persecution did not end. The restoration of Soviet power was accompanied by repressions, deportations, and a crackdown on the Ukrainian national movement. In 1944, the Soviet authorities forcibly deported the Crimean Tatars from Crimea. Many people died during the deportation and in the early years of exile. These events are an important part of Ukraine’s history following the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers.

This commemorative date has an official name that has been in use since 2009. A presidential decree established the Day of Ukraine’s Liberation from Fascist Invaders, and this is how it is referred to in the official calendar. At the same time, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance recommends the modern formulation—“Day of the Expulsion of Nazi Occupiers from Ukraine.” This is due to the need for historical accuracy and the desire to avoid Soviet propaganda clichés.

Why It Is Important to Remember These Events

October 28 is an opportunity to reflect on the price Ukrainians paid during World War II. The war claimed the lives of soldiers and civilians, destroyed cities and villages, tore families apart, and left lasting trauma for decades. Behind every statistic are people who lost loved ones, their homes, or the chance to return to their normal lives.

At the same time, this date serves as a reminder of how important it is to speak accurately about the past. The expulsion of the Nazi occupiers marked the end of one phase of the war on Ukrainian soil, but it did not bring Ukraine independence. After 1944, the country remained part of the USSR, and Ukrainians continued to fight for their political and national rights. Ukraine regained its independence on August 24, 1991.

Remembering World War II is not just about laying flowers and commemorating dates. It also involves working with historical sources, preserving family archives, studying the experiences of different population groups, and honoring all victims of the war. Understanding the past helps us recognize how propaganda distorts the facts and prevents history from being used to justify violence. That is why October 28 remains a day of remembrance, reflection, and tribute to those who survived the war and fought against the Nazi occupation.

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