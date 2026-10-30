Holiday on October 30, 2026 — Zinovy and Zinovia Day: What Is Known About the Holy Martyrs

On October 30, Orthodox Christians honor the holy martyr Zinovy, Bishop of the Aegean, and his sister Zinovy, who, according to church tradition, were martyred for their faith in the 3rd century. The saints are known not only for their steadfastness during persecutions but also for their mercy: they helped the poor and cared for the sick. Their story serves as a reminder of the power of conviction, compassion for others, and a willingness to help even when it brings no personal benefit.

The feast day of the holy martyr Zinovy and the martyr Zinovia falls on October 30. In 2026, this date will be on a Friday. The Orthodox Church commemorates them as a brother and sister who lived in Cilicia—a historical region in southeastern Asia Minor, within the territory of modern-day Turkey. Zinovy was the bishop of the Christian community in the city of Egea, and his sister Zinovia shared his faith and his desire to help people. Church tradition holds that they did not renounce Christianity even in the face of death.

In the church calendar, this date is dedicated specifically to the memory of the saints, rather than to a separate national or public holiday. Believers can attend church services, pray, and reflect on the example set by their lives. For people named Zinovy and Zinovia, this day may also be their name day if they honor their heavenly patrons according to the church calendar. At the same time, name day dates may vary depending on church tradition and an individual’s personal choice. Therefore, those who wish to congratulate their loved ones should clarify exactly when they celebrate their name day.

Who Were Saints Zinovy and Zinovia?

According to church tradition, Zinovy and Zinovia grew up in a Christian family. From an early age, their parents taught them the Christian faith, charity, and respect for others. When the brother and sister came of age, they inherited property, but they did not use it solely for their own well-being. On the contrary, they distributed a significant portion of their inheritance to the poor and those in need. In church tradition, this act has become one of the examples of their generosity and their refusal to become overly attached to material possessions.

Later, Zinovy earned the respect of the Christian community and became bishop of the city of Egea in Cilicia. According to tradition, he possessed the gift of healing and helped people suffering from various illnesses. At the same time, his work was not limited to healing: as a bishop, he supported the Christian community and spread Christian teachings. Zinovia was also a devout Christian and supported her brother. The Church has preserved their story as an example of shared ministry, charity, and fidelity to their convictions.

It is important to note that information about the lives of early Christian saints has been passed down primarily through church traditions and hagiographies. Not all details of these stories can be independently verified using modern historical sources. Therefore, accounts of the gift of healing and the specific circumstances of their lives belong primarily to religious tradition. For believers, they hold spiritual significance, but for historical research, it is important to clearly distinguish between church tradition and documented facts.

Why Zinovia and Zinovy Were Persecuted

The events with which church tradition associates the saints’ martyrdom took place at the end of the 3rd century. At that time, the Roman Empire was ruled by Emperor Diocletian, under whom Christians were persecuted. The Roman authorities required their subjects to observe state religious rites, and refusal to participate in them could result in punishment. Christians who refused to worship the traditional Roman gods risked losing their freedom, property, or lives. It is within this historical context that church tradition recounts the trials that befell Zinovy and his sister.

According to his hagiography, Zinovy was arrested and brought before the governor Lysius for trial. The bishop was demanded to renounce the Christian faith and worship the pagan gods. He was allegedly offered a choice: to save his life if he complied, or to face death if he refused. However, Zinovy refused to renounce his beliefs. In church tradition, his response conveys the central message of the entire story: earthly life has no true value for a person if, for its sake, one must betray one’s faith and conscience.

Seeing her brother’s suffering, Zinovia also openly declared her Christian faith. She did not try to save herself by distancing herself from him, but agreed to share his fate. According to legend, both were subjected to brutal torture, yet they did not renounce Christianity. Ultimately, the brother and sister were beheaded. Their bodies, as church tradition recounts, were secretly buried. It is precisely because of their death for the faith that Zinovia is honored as a martyr, and Zinovy, who was a bishop and died for his Christian beliefs, is honored as a holy martyr.

What Do the Terms “Holy Martyr” and “Martyr” Mean?

In church tradition, there are several titles used to designate saints depending on their lives and the circumstances of their deaths. The term “martyr” refers to a person who suffered death because of their fidelity to the Christian faith. If a martyr held a sacred office—for example, if he was a bishop or a priest—he may be called a “holy martyr.” This is why Zinovia is remembered as a “martyr,” and her brother Zinovia as a “holy martyr.” These titles emphasize not a person’s way of life in general, but their spiritual feat in the Christian sense.

For Orthodox Christians, martyrs are examples of fidelity to their convictions even under the most difficult circumstances. Their lives recount not only the persecutions they endured but also what helped them endure these trials. What is particularly notable in the story of Zinovy and Zinovia is that they acted together: the brother served the community as a bishop, while the sister supported him and shared his faith. Their example is also linked to charity, for even before the persecutions began, they gave their possessions to the needy. It is precisely these qualities—helping others, devotion, and spiritual fortitude—that the Church invites us to reflect on during their feast day.

What Is Known About Church Traditions on October 30

The primary way to honor Zinovy and Zinovia is through prayer and participation in the divine service. In churches that follow the corresponding liturgical calendar, prayers may be recited and church hymns sung in honor of the saints on this day. Believers may also pray for the health of their loved ones, ask for support in difficult life circumstances, and give thanks for the help they receive. At the same time, the specific order of the service depends on the church calendar and local tradition. Therefore, one should not assume that every church necessarily holds a separate solemn service specifically in honor of these saints.

Since the story of Zinovy and Zinovia is closely linked to charity, this day can be dedicated to good deeds. For example, you could help elderly relatives, support someone in need, make a donation to charity, or simply spend time with someone who needs attention. Such acts are not mandatory church rituals, but they reflect the essence of the legend about the saints’ lives. After all, according to church tradition, the brother and sister did not accumulate wealth for themselves but shared it with those who were less fortunate. That is why charity is considered one of the main themes of this day.

At the same time, this church commemoration does not have any universally accepted folk rituals that would be mandatory for all regions of Ukraine. Nor is there a universal rule dictating that every family must celebrate October 30 in the same way. In some areas, folk omens or seasonal customs are associated with church dates, but these should be viewed separately from the official church observance. If such superstitions are mentioned in the article, it is important to explain that they are part of folk tradition, not a verified weather forecast or a church directive.

Is fasting required on this day?

In 2026, October 30 falls on a Friday. In the Orthodox tradition, Friday is usually a day of fasting, but specific rules depend on the church calendar and the practices of a particular church. In calendars that use the New Julian calendar, this date is marked as a day of fasting. This does not mean that all believers must observe the same restrictions regardless of their health, age, or other circumstances. If you have questions about fasting, it is advisable to consult with a priest.

It is important to remember that, in the Church’s understanding, fasting is not limited to dietary choices alone. It is also connected with prayer, self-restraint, mindfulness of one’s own actions, and helping others. Therefore, on the day commemorating Zinovy and Zinovia, believers can focus on how to support their loved ones and do something helpful for others. This approach is consistent with the tradition of the saints, who gave their inheritance to the needy. At the same time, each person determines specific religious practices according to their own church tradition and circumstances.

What Name Days Are Celebrated on October 30

On October 30, people named Zinovy and Zinovia may celebrate their name days. In the church tradition, a name day is associated with the memory of the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. For those with these names, the date can be an opportunity to remember their heavenly patron, pray, and spend the day with loved ones. At the same time, not everyone with the same name necessarily celebrates their name day on this exact date: it depends on the date of baptism, the church calendar, and family tradition.

The name Zinoviy comes from the Greek name Zenobios, which is usually interpreted as “one who has life from Zeus” or “life granted by Zeus.” The feminine form—Zinovya—has the same origin. In a Christian context, the meaning of names is often understood not only from an etymological perspective but also through the story of the saint who bore that name. Therefore, for people with these names, the memory of Zinoviy and Zinoviya may be associated with ideas of faithfulness, mercy, and spiritual strength.

Why the memory of the saints remains important

The story of Zinovy and Zinovia is the tale of two people who, according to church tradition, did not separate their beliefs from their daily actions. They helped the needy, cared for the sick, and remained true to their faith even in the face of death. That is why the Church commemorates them not only because of the tragic circumstances of their deaths, but also because of the way they lived their lives. This story combines compassion, responsibility for others, and a willingness to stand up for what one sincerely believes in.

For modern believers, the feast day of these saints can be an opportunity to reflect on how they treat those around them. Helping others doesn’t always require a lot of money or great effort: sometimes it’s enough to listen to someone, support them in a difficult moment, or do a good deed without expecting anything in return. It is precisely this kind of concern for others that echoes the legend of the brother and sister who shared their possessions with the poor. Their story reminds us that faith is expressed not only in words but also in daily decisions.

Thus, on October 30, Orthodox Christians honor the Holy Martyr Zinovy and the Martyr Zinovia—a brother and sister who, according to church tradition, dedicated their lives to helping others and did not renounce Christianity during times of persecution. This day does not have any mandatory folk rituals, but it is associated with prayer, remembrance of the saints, and a call to mercy. For people named Zinoviy and Zinovia, it may also be their name day. And for everyone else, it is an opportunity to reflect on how important compassion, good deeds, and faithfulness to one’s convictions remain.

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