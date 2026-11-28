The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has released declassified archival documents detailing the OUN’s organization of a protest campaign abroad in the fall of 1933. Its goal was to draw the international community’s attention to the mass famine in Soviet Ukraine and the criminal policies of the Bolshevik regime.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented archival materials that document the mechanisms used to orchestrate the artificial famine, the punishment of people for attempting to save their families, and the ban on leaving the country in search of safety.

In the archives of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), a directive plan from the Leadership of the Ukrainian Nationalists and other materials regarding the conduct of an anti-Bolshevik campaign in Europe, the United States, and Canada in the fall of 1933 were discovered.

“In the archives of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, a directive plan from the Leadership of Ukrainian Nationalists and other materials were found regarding the conduct in the fall of 1933 by OUN organizations in Europe, America, and Canada in the fall of 1933, aimed at drawing attention to the widespread famine in Soviet Ukraine,” the SZRU reports.

Officials of the USSR’s State Political Directorate (GPU) received information about the Ukrainian diaspora’s preparations through their foreign agents. The plan is dated September 18, 1933. It was addressed to the secretariats and departments of the OUN in Europe, as well as to the Organization for the National Revival of Ukraine in the United States and the Ukrainian National Association in Canada.

The document began with an assessment of the situation in Ukraine and the intentions of the Soviet authorities:

“Recent events in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Communist Moscow (famine, terror, a shift in the policy of Ukrainization, etc.) clearly demonstrate that the Bolshevik dictatorship has decided to permanently paralyze the further development of the Ukrainian movement and the national consciousness of our people. Moscow’s goal is to subjugate Ukraine, deprive it—even under favorable conditions—of the opportunity to resume the struggle for its liberation, and reduce it to the status of a colony for a long time to come.”

The plan identified several key objectives for the protest campaign:

to draw the world’s attention to the Ukrainian question and the need to resolve it;

to reveal the true state of affairs in Soviet Ukraine, caused by Moscow’s policies;

to appeal to the governments of other countries against the policy of appeasement and “pactomania” toward communist Moscow;

to demonstrate that the Ukrainian people would not consent to self-humiliation and would not recognize the treaties concluded by Moscow;

to affirm the solidarity of Ukrainians both at home and in exile, as well as the support of the progressive global community.

To this end, they planned to hold street rallies, organize public speeches, and adopt resolutions calling for support for Ukrainians and assistance in their survival. Documents containing these appeals were to be sent to the governments and diplomatic missions of other countries.

According to archival records, in November 1933, thousands of members of the Ukrainian diaspora took part in silent marches and rallies in dozens of U.S. cities. The events were dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and were held in protest against the Kremlin’s policy of exterminating the Ukrainian people.

Following the events, participants drafted a series of memoranda on the famine in Ukraine, addressed to the governments of various countries. One of the documents, from the American-Ukrainian Organization in Philadelphia, was sent to U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt. Its text also fell into the hands of the Soviet secret services.

The memorandum emphasized the need for international aid to the people of Ukraine and explained the causes of the tragedy:

“Although the primary purpose of this document is to facilitate the organization of aid for the population of Soviet Ukraine, where epidemics and destitution are rampant, we consider it necessary to shed light on the economic, national, and political conditions that caused this catastrophe, confident that anyaid, to be effective and meaningful, must be provided with a full understanding of the nature of the problem. The fact that the cause of all these misfortunes lies in social conditions, rather than in forces of nature beyond human control, should not affect the urgency of providing aid from a humanitarian standpoint. Whatever the cause, its consequences are such that millions of people are threatened with death, and a country so close to civilized nations faces the danger of destruction.”

Another memorandum was prepared by the Association of Ukrainian Organizations of America. This socio-political organization of Ukrainians held events in support of the recognition of Ukrainian statehood, informed the international community about the Ukrainian question, raised funds to aid the starving, and published English-language books about Ukraine.

Upon receiving information about the preparations for protests and the memoranda from the Ukrainian diaspora, the Soviet leadership instructed the organs of the USSR State Political Directorate (ODPU) to influence the course of events.

In particular, they attempted to convince the American side that the protests were allegedly backed by “reactionary Ukrainian nationalists, extremists, and terrorists” who might stage provocations and mass riots.

In addition, Soviet intelligence agencies spread information about an alleged plot by OUN members to assassinate People’s Commissar of Foreign Affairs Maxim Litvinov. He was traveling to Washington to meet with Franklin Roosevelt and sign documents establishing diplomatic relations between the USSR and the United States on November 16, 1933.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has released selected archival documents. The ministry recalled the millions of victims of the Holodomor genocide of 1932–1933, as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

“Today we honor the memory of millions of Ukrainians whose lives were taken by the largest Holodomor genocide of 1932–1933 and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947. For years, the Soviet authorities tried to conceal the truth about these crimes. But archival records have preserved evidence of how the famine was organized, how people were punished for attempting to save their families, and how they were prevented from leaving in search of safety. “These materials are part of the historical memory of the tragedy endured by the Ukrainian people,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated.

On November 28, 2026, Ukraine will honor the memory of the victims of the Holodomors. This day marks the 93rd anniversary of the 1932–1933 Holodomor, as well as 80 years since the start of the 1946–1947 famine. Ukrainians will light candles, participate in a nationwide minute of silence, and remember the millions of people who died as a result of the man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet authorities.

On November 28, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the millions of Ukrainians who perished as a result of the man-made famines of 1921–1923, 1932–1933, and 1946–1947.

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