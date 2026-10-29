Tarot Forecast for November 2026: Astrologers Name the Key Cards for All Zodiac Signs

The astrological Tarot forecast for November 2026 identifies the reversed “Seven of Swords” as the key symbol, representing liberation from deception and the approach of a new phase following the end of the planets’ retrograde periods.

According to the forecast, the following Arcana have been prepared for each sign of the zodiac:

Aries — the reversed “Emperor,” indicating inner doubts, a need for stability, and the necessity to learn to let go of excessive control over events.

Taurus — the reversed “Five of Swords,” which advises being more caring toward yourself, working through emotional wounds, and seeking harmony in relationships.

Gemini — the reversed “Ace of Swords,” which warns against jumping to conclusions and reminds us of the importance of critically analyzing information during Mercury retrograde.

Cancer — the reversed “Two of Swords,” which encourages you to make decisions and overcome confusion in difficult situations.

Leo — the “Ten of Swords,” symbolizing the end of an important phase, the conclusion of exhausting situations, and a fresh start.

Virgo — the “Justice” card, which calls for objectivity, thoughtful decisions, and a thorough review of mutual obligations.

Libra — the reversed “Ten of Pentacles,” indicating the need to get finances in order, review the budget, and strengthen financial stability.

Scorpio — the “King of Cups,” which embodies emotional maturity, resilience, and a favorable time to set new life priorities.

Sagittarius — The reversed “Hanged Man,” reminding you that it’s time to take action without waiting for ideal circumstances and to boldly learn from your own experiences.

Capricorn — The reversed “Seven of Pentacles,” which advises reevaluating past efforts and adjusting plans for a more effective allocation of resources.

Aquarius — “Three of Cups,” which promises warm communication, a restoration of trust in those around you, and pleasant social interactions.

Pisces — the “Six of Pentacles,” which symbolizes the search for balance and equality in relationships, as well as the mindful allocation of one’s energy and attention.

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