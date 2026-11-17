Kharkiv continues to fund the maintenance of parks, public gardens, and green spaces even during a full-scale war, as this is not only a matter of urban beautification but also of supporting normal life for city residents.

According to the mayor, funds for maintaining green spaces come from the local budget. He emphasized that discussions about spending on urban beautification should be based on concrete figures, rather than turning into political disputes.

“The main thing is that this discussion does not turn into politicking. And I am always ready for a substantive conversation with figures in hand. First and foremost, we need to understand how Kharkiv’s budget is formed and where its funds are allocated,” the mayor noted.

Ihor Terekhov reported that over the first ten months of this year, Kharkiv’s own budget revenues totaled nearly 15.5 billion hryvnias. These consist of tax and other revenues that form the revenue base of the local community.

In addition, the city receives state transfers, a significant portion of which is earmarked for specific purposes. These funds cannot be used for maintaining parks or landscaping flower beds.

“And no one has the right to spend earmarked subsidies on flower beds or parks,” Terekhov emphasized.

The mayor also explained that expenses for urban beautification are not limited to planting flowers. They include cleaning public areas, caring for trees, removing hazardous vegetation, and maintaining parks and public squares.

“This is routine maintenance work that cannot simply be stopped as long as people live in the city,” he said.

Separately, Terekhov highlighted the psychological importance of well-maintained public spaces for a city that has been under Russian shelling for years.

According to him, Kharkiv is still home to local residents, hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons, and the families of military personnel serving in the Kharkiv region.

The mayor believes that the opportunity to relax in a park, see flowers, and spend time with family helps people take their minds off the constant danger and destruction.

“People are tired of anxiety, destruction, and daily danger. And when a family can go for a walk in a well-maintained park, when a child sees flowers instead of just windows boarded up with plywood and damaged buildings, that matters too,” the mayor noted.

He added that familiar urban spaces help Kharkiv residents maintain a sense of normal life even amid the war.

“I don’t want—and I hope no one else does either—for Kharkiv to turn into a gloomy, neglected city that people will want to leave at the first opportunity,” Terekhov concluded.

According to the Department of Housing and Public Utilities of the Kharkiv City Council, the city has 27 parks and 92 public gardens. Kharkiv also has forests, meadow parks, groves, boulevards, and waterfronts.

In June 2025, the city approved a program for the development and preservation of green spaces for 2025–2030.

Thus, city officials explain the continued spending on urban improvements as necessary to maintain the infrastructure of public spaces and preserve comfortable living conditions for Kharkiv residents even during a full-scale war.

As a reminder, starting January 1, 2027, Kharkiv residents will pay more for water supply and wastewater services. The City Council’s Executive Committee has already approved the new rates: a cubic meter of water will cost 57.50 UAH, and wastewater services will cost 27.99 UAH. In total, residents will have to pay 85.49 UAH per cubic meter for both services, up from the current 69.24 UAH.

Recently, in Kharkiv, heating and hot water services were partially suspended as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in metro train service.

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