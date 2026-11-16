Trump said he was unaware of any restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not heard about any restrictions on Starlink's operations in Ukraine.

This was his response to a journalist’s question about the situation.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that SpaceX founder Elon Musk had become a party to the war by providing Ukraine with Starlink satellite communications following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been instructed to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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