+6° Kyiv +3° Warsaw +11° Washington
$ 45.49 € 51.03 zł 11.62
$ 45.49 € 51.03 zł 11.62
+6° Kyiv +3° Warsaw +11° Washington
News Ukraine

The drag diva Monroe, along with her friend and her friend's son, moved to Transcarpathia after attempting to leave for France

UA NEWS 10 November 2026 15:32
The drag diva Monroe, along with her friend and her friend's son, moved to Transcarpathia after attempting to leave for France

After a failed attempt to emigrate to France, blogger and psychologist Monroe settled in Zakarpattia with her friend Grafina (real name: Natalia) and Grafina’s son Lev. She also described the conditions under which they are currently living.

For the child’s safety, Monroe and Natalia decided not to return to the capital. They are not yet disclosing their exact location. At the same time, the blogger shared in her Stories that the first night in their new home was so cold that she had to sleep in her coat.

Монро на Закарпатті

As Monroe wrote in her Stories, they rented a private house that the previous tenants had moved out of a couple of weeks ago, leaving behind many of their belongings. At night, Natalia tried to turn up the heat, but it stopped working altogether, so Monroe slept in her coat.

Усе тимчасово, - цю мантру варто повторювати собі усім українцям, щоб якось втримати свою менталку

“I see my life as a fun adventure,” the psychologist commented on the recent events, adding that she was at least happy to be able to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee from a geyser coffee maker.

Смачна кава - це теж важливо для кукухи
Монро на фото

The drag diva Monroe became a psychologist and has been providing counseling for a year now.

 

Read us on
Download our app