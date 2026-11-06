Funding provided with the support of the European Union will be directed toward the development of vocational education institutions in Kyiv, Dnipro, and the Volyn region. Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Finance, regional administrations, and educational institutions signed the relevant agreements.

The funds will go to the Kyiv TECHNO-ART Vocational College, the Dnipro Vocational Technology College, and the Kolkiv Vocational Education Center.

In 2027–2028, plans call for renovating academic buildings, workshops, and dormitories, as well as purchasing modern equipment and vehicles for students’ practical training.

The new centers will combine vocational education, workforce retraining, and collaboration with the business community. Employers will be involved in developing curricula, and adults will be able to upgrade their skills or learn new professions.

The funding is part of the European Investment Bank’s program to develop vocational education in Ukraine, with a total budget of 58 million euros.

Source: European Investment Bank (EIB)

In Zakarpattia Oblast, the “Chop (Tisa) — Zakhon” and “Luzhanka — Beregsurany” on the border with Hungary, as well as “Uzhhorod — Vyshne Nemetske” on the border with Slovakia, will be renovated in the Zakarpattia region. The European Investment Bank is providing 60 million euros in financing under the agreement.

The European Investment Bank will finance the construction of five new school meal production facilities in Ukraine. Together, they will be able to prepare up to 65,000 meals per day for schoolchildren. The new facilities are planned to be built in Vyshneve, Lebedyn, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Sheptytskyi.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is directing a new financial assistance package to Ukraine totaling approximately 500 million euros, which will be used to restore critical infrastructure and support small and medium-sized businesses.

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