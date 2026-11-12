Three wounded police officers were unable to obtain veteran status — Lubinets

Three law enforcement officers who were wounded while on duty in combat zones were unable to obtain war-disability status due to errors in their documentation.

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the applicants included one active-duty police officer and two former law enforcement officers. Expert teams incorrectly determined the causes of their disabilities, failing to take into account the circumstances under which the injuries were sustained. As a result, district military administrations denied them the corresponding status.

Despite repeated appeals to the relevant ministries, the problem remained unresolved. Lubinets then appealed directly to the prime minister.

Subsequently, the documents were corrected, all three were granted the status of persons with war-related disabilities, and they were issued the corresponding certificates.

“The system should function in such a way that such conflicts are resolved automatically, not manually—regardless of whether a specific case reaches the level of the Head of Government,” the ombudsman emphasized.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram)

Meanwhile, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a pretrial investigation has been launched following an incident in which a group of people broke into a private home. A video of the incident had previously been shared online.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

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