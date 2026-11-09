“Trukha Provides Housing”: Maksym Lavrynenko on Choosing and Buying Apartments for Families Who Have Lost Their Homes Due to the War

In 2024, Maksym Lavrinenko, founder and owner of the “Trukha Ukraine” media group, launched the charitable project “Trukha Provides Housing.” Using funds from the group’s Telegram channels’ profits, the team purchases apartments for people who have lost their homes due to the war. Assistance has already been provided to displaced families who survived the occupation and injuries, families with children, and people with disabilities.

We spoke with Maksym about how the search for real estate works, how difficult it is to find a suitable option within the budget, and how the team organizes the purchase. We also discussed the decisions they have to make and the responsibility that comes with them.

How Housing Is Selected for Families

— Maksym, since the project began, you’ve helped families in very different life circumstances. How do these circumstances affect the search for housing?

When we select a family to participate in the project, we already know a lot about their situation. People tell us about themselves in their applications, provide documents, and we talk to them to learn about their preferences for their future home. Then we begin the search.

In early 2026, we purchased an apartment for a grandmother with a disability who is raising her orphaned grandson on her own. They are internally displaced persons from the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast, and they spent almost all of their modest income on rent. We had to take the grandmother’s health into account and ensure that the boy would be comfortable studying and living in his new home.

We also have a family from Lysychansk who lived for years in a 12-meter room in a former monastery. They have two children; the mother has a disability due to severe complications from diabetes, and the father is a war veteran who has been displaced twice. Their apartment was destroyed by a Russian missile. When you know all these circumstances, you look at real estate listings in a completely different light. You pay attention to whether there’s truly enough comfortable space for four people and how relatively safe the region and city are.

We also carefully assess the condition of the apartment itself and any potential post-purchase expenses, so that after moving in, the family won’t have to scramble to find money for major repairs. We discuss everything with the future owners: the final decision is theirs.

— Has there ever been a case where a family’s preferences had a particularly strong influence on the choice?

For a family from the Kharkiv region, we purchased a house with a garden. These people had endured the occupation, severe injuries, the loss of an unborn child, and a long search for shelter across the country—and later, their daughter was born. The family dreamed specifically of a house with their own yard and wanted to grow fruit trees. In the end, we managed to find a house with a garden.

Of course, their wishes need to be balanced with their financial capabilities. We discuss various options with people within their budget. It’s very rewarding when we manage to find a home that the family likes and where they can already envision their future.

Finding an Apartment and Working Within a Budget

— Real estate prices vary significantly even within the same city. How do you find a suitable option?

We research what’s available on the market, talk to sellers, and compare apartments that fit within the price range. A lot depends on the specific property. I’ll state the obvious, but this really isn’t uncommon: an apartment might be relatively inexpensive and look decent, but after the purchase, it turns out it needs major repairs. Then the actual costs will be significantly higher. Sometimes the apartment is nice but very far away—for example, from the school that a child has grown accustomed to after several moves across the country. That’s why we have to carefully consider the options and discuss various solutions.

The budget is important, but the housing must be decent. Our families have already been through so much, and I want things to get easier for them after they get an apartment—not harder.

— How often do you have to change your plans because of sellers?

There was one such case. We’d already agreed on the purchase and were ready to finalize the paperwork—but the seller suddenly changed their mind. It’s unpleasant, but what can you do? We had to go back to searching and consider other offers. I understand—the owners have their own circumstances, too.

We try to negotiate and find compromises. If an agreement falls through, we look for another option. The main thing is that, in the end, the family gets suitable housing.

Legal Due Diligence and Closing the Purchase

— How is the legal side of the work organized?

We bring in lawyers and notaries to oversee the purchase. Before finalizing the deal, we need to make absolutely sure that the property documents are in order, verify ownership, and prepare all the paperwork.

This is a very important part of the work. We buy apartments for people who lost their homes due to the war and have been forced to rent and move around for years. And once we’re helping a family get their own home, we have to make sure the purchase is properly documented.

I’m very grateful to our team, the lawyers, and the notaries who are involved in this work. Our joint efforts are really paying off.

— Maksym, you personally hand over the keys to the families and spend a lot of time talking with them. What are your impressions from these interactions?

What impresses me most are the people themselves and their emotions. When you know what these families have been through and how much they’ve lost, you’re truly happy that you were able to help. It’s especially heartwarming to see children exploring the rooms, choosing a spot for themselves, and cautiously starting to make plans. And the parents can finally stop worrying about finding a place just to live.

I stay in touch with the families after the keys are handed over. I’m happy when they invite me to their housewarming parties, tell me how they’re settling in, and share their news. It’s very nice to see people already in their own homes, with new plans for the future. That’s why we do all of this.

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