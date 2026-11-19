On November 19, 2026, “Trukha Ukraine” will celebrate its seventh anniversary. During this time, the project founded by Kharkiv native Maksym Lavrynenko has grown from a local Telegram channel into a large media group with a total audience of over 10.3 million subscribers.

Today, the network brings together dozens of national and regional Telegram channels. According to the findings of the study “Ukrainian Media: News Consumption and Trust in 2026,” “Truha” has topped the ranking of the most popular news sources in Ukraine for the fourth consecutive year. The level of trust in “Truha” news among its audience stands at 82%.

Charitable projects and aid to Ukrainians play an important role in the media group’s activities. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the team has been supporting the Ukrainian military, supplying units with equipment, assisting wounded defenders, and purchasing housing for families who have lost their homes due to the war.

Support for the military: dozens of units and millions of hryvnias

In July 2022, the team established the “Trukha Ukraine” charitable foundation, which collaborates with over 30 military units. Over the years, the media group has raised over 62.5 million hryvnias in donations and allocated an additional 23 million from its own funds to support the military. During this time, the military has received drones, thermal imagers, communication equipment, vehicles, and other gear.

In 2026, “Trukha” supported the military at its own expense. Maksym Lavrynenko personally visited the soldiers and delivered equipment based on their requests.

In particular, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, commanded by Hero of Ukraine Oleg Shiryaev (call sign “Sirko”), received drone detectors, which the soldiers refer to as “chuyki.” Soldiers of the Kraken special forces unit, commanded by Konstantin Nemichev, were provided with “Hyena S” kamikaze drones. For the “Achilles” unit, 230 ammunition-dropping systems for drones were purchased.

In total, the media group allocated approximately 300,000 hryvnias to meet the needs of each unit. These donations are part of the team’s ongoing collaboration with Ukrainian defenders.

Separately, the foundation supports wounded servicemen. In particular, 2.3 million hryvnias were previously donated to the “Azov” support service for the treatment and rehabilitation of 52 seriously wounded fighters.

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“Trukha Gives a Home”: Apartments for Families Who Have Lost Their Homes

In 2024, Maksym Lavrynenko launched the “Trukha Gives Housing” project, under which apartments and houses are purchased for families who have lost their homes due to the war using profits from the Telegram channels of the “Trukha Ukraine” media group. Lavrinenko personally hands the keys to the families and visits them after they move in.

The first to receive housing were two families from Kharkiv whose apartments were destroyed by Russian shelling. A three-bedroom apartment in Kharkiv was purchased for Viktoria’s family from Pivnichna Saltivka. A family—in which the mother and her sons were forced to flee abroad due to the war—received their own home. Thanks to the project, they were able to return to Kharkiv and reunite with the father.

At the end of 2025, a house in the Lviv region was handed over to a family of displaced persons from the Kharkiv region who had survived the occupation, injuries, and the loss of an unborn child. The couple is raising a young daughter and moved in with the girls’ grandmothers and their pets.

In 2026, an apartment in Kyiv was given to Zoya Dmytrivna, a retired woman with a disability, and her 12-year-old grandson—an orphan named Matviy—who had evacuated from the Bakhmut area after their home was destroyed and had been spending all their meager funds on rent.

Also this year, Maksym Lavrynenko and “Trukha” purchased a home for Olga and Yevhen from Lysychansk, who are raising two children. Yevhen is a war veteran, and Olga has a disability. After losing their home, the family lived for four years in a 12-square-meter room in a former monastery in the Lviv region. Now the family has their own apartment.

“Trukha Ukraine” is celebrating its seventh anniversary by continuing its informational and charitable activities. The team maintains contact with military units, provides them with necessary equipment, and helps Ukrainian families affected by the war.

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