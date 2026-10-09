Church Holiday on October 10 — Traditions, Superstitions, and Taboos of the Day

On October 10, Orthodox Christians who follow the New Church Calendar commemorate the holy martyrs Eulampius and Eulampia. In folk tradition, this day is called “Eulampius the Winter Forecaster,” as people used to try to predict when the cold weather would arrive and what kind of winter it would be based on the weather. A number of customs and taboos are also associated with this date; in particular, it is advised not to lend matches or candles.

On October 10, according to the new church calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the memory of the holy martyrs Eulampius and Eulampia is honored. According to the old calendar, their feast day falls on October 23. Eulampius and Eulampia were brother and sister. They lived in the 4th century in Nicomedia—a city in Asia Minor, in what is now Turkey. In those days, Christians were persecuted for their faith. Despite the danger, Eulampius did not hide his beliefs and openly spoke out against the cruel treatment of Christians.

According to church tradition, on one occasion the ruler ordered those who refused to worship pagan gods to leave the city. Eulampius disagreed with this decision and publicly condemned the order. He declared that the emperor was directing his cruelty against his own people. For these words, the young man was arrested and brought to trial. When Eulampia learned of her brother’s arrest, she hurried to his side. The young woman also openly professed her Christian faith and did not renounce it even under threat of punishment.

According to tradition, the brother and sister were tortured in an attempt to force them to renounce Christianity. However, they remained steadfast. Ultimately, Eulampia and Eulampius died for their faith and became revered martyrs in the Christian tradition. On this day, believers turn to the saints with prayers for strength of spirit, fortitude, and help in difficult life circumstances. They also ask for the strengthening of their faith, peace of mind, and support when facing trials.

What holiday is celebrated on October 10 according to the Old Style calendar

Believers who follow the Old Church Calendar honor the memory of the martyr Callistratus and the soldiers who suffered alongside him on October 10. According to church tradition, Callistratus was a soldier and a Christian. When his faith became known, he faced persecution. Other soldiers who witnessed his steadfastness also embraced the Christian faith. Ultimately, they all suffered a martyr’s death together.

The stories of the saints commemorated on this day, according to various liturgical traditions, remind believers of the importance of devotion to their convictions, courage, and the willingness to remain faithful to their faith even in difficult times.

Folk Traditions for October 10

In the folk calendar, October 10 is known as Yevlampiy the Winter Indicator or Pre-Winter. Our ancestors closely observed the weather, nature, and the behavior of animals. Based on these signs, they tried to determine when the first frosts would arrive and whether the winter would be harsh. One of the traditions on this day was cleaning the home. People tried to get rid of unnecessary items, old clothes, and things they no longer used. Items that were still usable could be given to those in need. This custom was associated with renewing the home and the desire to leave everything unnecessary in the past.

In folk belief, good deeds on this day held special significance. It was believed that helping those in need would be repaid with kindness, and that caring for others would bring harmony and prosperity to the home. Another custom was to bake homemade pastries, particularly pies made from flour from the new harvest. Baking was associated with abundance and plenty. People hoped that the coming year would be bountiful and that health and well-being would reign in the family.

At the same time, folk traditions are not church rules. These are customs and beliefs that have been passed down from generation to generation. Therefore, they should be viewed as part of folk culture, rather than as mandatory requirements for every believer.

What Not to Do on October 10

Several folk taboos are associated with St. Eulampius’s Day. According to popular belief, observing these customs was supposed to help preserve domestic comfort, prosperity, and peace within the family.

It is not recommended to lend matches or candles. People believed that along with them, warmth, family harmony, and prosperity could leave the home. This is merely an ancient superstition, not a church prohibition.

It is not recommended to sweep the floor or take out the trash. According to folk beliefs, doing so could sweep happiness, money, and good fortune out of the home. At the same time, there is no church requirement to refrain from cleaning on this day.

You should avoid arguing and using foul language. As on other days, believers are advised to avoid insults, envy, revenge, and judgment. Instead, it is important to remain calm, respect others, and avoid provoking conflicts.

You should not refuse to help those in need. Folk traditions placed special emphasis on helping people in distress and stray animals. It was believed that a good deed on this day brings blessings and goodness into the home.

It is not advisable to chase away animals that have come to the house on their own. According to folk beliefs, a cat, kitten, or dog seeking shelter can bring good luck to the home. Therefore, homeowners were advised not to harm animals and, if possible, to help them.

It is not recommended to start important projects or make major purchases. Folk beliefs considered this day not particularly auspicious for new beginnings or life-changing decisions. However, this does not mean that necessary tasks should be postponed: such a belief belongs to folk superstitions, not to church teachings.

In general, the folk customs of this day call for thrift, calm, kindness, and care for those around you. And the main purpose of the church’s commemoration of the saints is to remember their steadfastness and devotion to their beliefs.

Folk Signs for October 10

Our ancestors believed that the weather on St. Eulampius’ Day could foreshadow what the winter would be like. They observed the rain, dew, trees, and other natural signs. Among the folk omens for October 10 are the following:

A thunderstorm on this day foretells a mild and short winter.

Rain mixed with snow foretells a warm January.

Many pinecones on coniferous trees mean severe frosts.

Dry and warm weather means a long autumn.

If there is no frost at night —according to folklore—winter will not arrive for about four more weeks.

Dew on the leaves in the morning signals the approach of night frosts.

Green leaves still clinging to the treetops — an early spring is coming.

If the trees have already completely shed their leaves, winter will arrive soon.

Such folk signs helped people navigate seasonal changes when modern weather forecasts did not yet exist. However, they lack scientific accuracy. To find out what the weather will be like in the coming days, it’s best to rely on current forecasts from meteorologists.

Who Celebrates Their Name Day on October 10

According to the church calendar, October 10 is the name day for Eulampius, Amphilochius, and Theophilus. The list of names may vary depending on the calendar and the traditions followed by the family.

The name Eulampius is of Greek origin. It is associated with the meaning “bright” or “radiant.”

The name Amphilochius also comes from the Greek language. Its exact interpretation is not unambiguous, but the name has ancient ecclesiastical origins.

The name Theophilus is derived from Greek words meaning “God” and “to love.” Therefore, it is usually interpreted as “one who loves God” or “God’s friend.”

According to popular belief, people born on this day were thought to be curious, have a thirst for knowledge, and possess a variety of talents. It was believed that they learn easily, strive for self-improvement, and can achieve success in their careers. There was also a belief that such people are lucky in financial matters. However, these are folk beliefs, not proven patterns. A name day is a day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. Therefore, those celebrating their name day on October 10 can be wished good health, peace of mind, well-being, and the strength to overcome life’s difficulties.

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