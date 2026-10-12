On October 13, Orthodox Christians commemorate the holy martyrs Carpus, Bishop of Fiatiira, Deacon Papila, and his sister Agathonica. According to the New Julian calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, this day is dedicated to their courage, faith, and self-sacrifice during the persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire.

Saints Carpus, Papila, and Agathonica became examples of spiritual steadfastness, as they did not renounce their beliefs despite brutal trials. On this day, believers commemorate their feat and turn to the saints in prayer, asking for strength in faith, courage, and God’s support.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of the Holy Martyrs Carpus, Papila, and Agathonicus

On October 13, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of the holy martyrs who suffered for the Christian faith during the persecutions of Christians in the 2nd and 3rd centuries. Saint Carpus was a bishop in Phiatira (Asia Minor) and zealously preached Christianity, for which he was subjected to brutal torture. Saint Papylus was a deacon.

Together with Carpus, he was arrested and forced to renounce his faith. Both remained steadfast and accepted a martyr’s death. Saint Agathonic was a devout woman, the sister of Papila. She openly supported the martyrs, inspired them with her faith, and later confessed Christ before her executioners and accepted her execution.

Prayers of the Day

O holy martyrs, Carpus, Papylus, and Agathonica! You who found eternal life through your sufferings, pray to Christ our God for us sinners. Strengthen us in the faith, help us overcome the temptations of this world, intercede for us for the forgiveness of our sins, and grant us spiritual strength so that we may worthily imitate your lives and courage.

Amen.

Folk Beliefs and Omens

Our ancestors believed that the omens of this day, which the people called “Karpa and Papili,” could predict what the weather would be like in the future:

If it’s windy on October 13, winter will be the same—there are many signs pointing to a windy winter.

If it rains and the weather is overcast, autumn will be long and drawn-out.

If there are few clouds in the sky, winter will be windy and cold.

If it’s cold on this day, winter will arrive soon.

Superstition of the day: On this day, it was customary to tidy up bathhouses and steam rooms.

What Not to Do

Don’t argue or use foul language.

Don’t gossip or talk behind others’ backs.

Do not wish harm upon anyone.

Do not refuse to help those in need.

Do not undertake serious endeavors without urgent need.

Do not be greedy, and do not hesitate to spend money on good causes.

Church holiday on October 10—traditions, superstitions, and taboos of the day.

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