Church Holiday on October 15: Prayers, Folk Traditions, and Taboos

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, according to the New Julian calendar, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates the Venerable Euthymius the New and the Holy Martyr Lucian, Presbyter of Antioch. Lucian was a renowned theologian and founder of a theological school, while Euthymius became famous for his monastic feats on Mount Athos.

In the folk calendar, this day was associated with the approach of cold weather and preparations for winter. It was believed that after October 15, autumn gradually gives way to winter weather.

What church holiday is celebrated on October 15, who these saints were, what people pray to them for, and what folk omens and taboos are associated with this day.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Lucian of Antioch lived in the 3rd–4th centuries and was one of the most renowned theologians of his time. In Antioch, he founded a theological school that gained widespread fame and trained many church leaders.

Lucian worked diligently on correcting biblical texts and was involved in translating the Holy Scriptures from ancient Hebrew into Greek.

During the reign of Emperor Maximian, amid the persecution of Christians, Lucian was arrested and imprisoned. He endured prolonged torture, yet he did not renounce Christ and continued to support his fellow prisoners.

Around the year 312, Lucian died from his torments and was glorified by the Church as a holy martyr. His memory is honored as an example of fidelity to the Christian faith and steadfastness in the face of trials.

The Venerable Euthymius the New lived in the 9th century in Byzantium and became renowned for his ascetic life on Mount Athos. He was born into a noble family in Galatia, but from a young age he sought to devote himself to monastic service.

Leaving his wife and daughter in the care of his relatives, Euthymius set out for Mount Olympus in Bithynia, where he took monastic vows. Later, he moved to Mount Athos, where for years he observed a strict way of life, devoting his time to prayer, fasting, and manual labor.

Euthymius founded several monastic communities on Mount Athos. He was known for his humility and love for his neighbors. Even in his old age, the ascetic traveled through the Balkans and Asia Minor, preaching and strengthening the monks in their faith.

The Orthodox Church honors Euthymius the New as one of the outstanding ascetics of Mount Athos.

On the feast day of the Venerable Euthymius the New and the Holy Martyr Lucian of Antioch, the faithful turn to the saints with prayers for the strengthening of faith, steadfastness in trials, healing from illness, and protection of the family from evil.

In their prayers, they ask for spiritual support, patience, and help in difficult life circumstances.

In the folk calendar, October 15 was considered a day symbolizing the approach of winter. It was associated with the saying: “Euthymius outside—winter in the yard.”

On this day, our ancestors tidied up their homes, insulated the windows, checked their firewood supplies, and prepared the bees for winter. Women gathered for communal get-togethers, where they spun flax, wove, and sewed warm clothing.

The following weather signs were associated with October 15:

A strong wind on Lukian’s Day foretells a cold and snowy winter.

Morning fog —a sign of a warm and dry fall.

The first snow —signals an early onset of winter.

The day is favorable for studying and engaging in scholarship, as the holy martyr Lukian was a renowned theologian.

Folk omens are part of traditional beliefs and do not constitute a scientifically verified weather forecast.

According to folk beliefs, on this day one should avoid arguments and focus on useful activities. Several traditional prohibitions were associated with October 15:

It is not recommended to be lazy or idle —it was advised to devote the day to productive work.

One should not use foul language, gossip, or quarrel , especially with family members.

According to folk beliefs, one should not lend money or belongings to neighbors, as it was believed that prosperity might leave the home along with them.

These prohibitions are part of folk customs and beliefs. The main purpose of the day is to commemorate the spiritual feats of the saints, to maintain kindness, and to support loved ones.

On October 15, 2026, people with several male and female names may celebrate their Name Day. According to church tradition, on this day the Orthodox Church of Ukraine honors Saints Euphemia and Lucian. Find out who to congratulate on their name day on October 15, what these names mean, and where they come from.

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