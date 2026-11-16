On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Orthodox Christians, according to the OCU church calendar, honor Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, Bishop of Neocaesarea, and the Venerable Lazarus, the iconographer. Both saints made significant contributions to the history of Christianity: Gregory became renowned for his preaching and spiritual wisdom, while Lazarus suffered persecution for his veneration of holy icons.

Also on this day, the Nativity Fast continues, which believers observe in the run-up to one of the greatest Christian holidays. Here we discuss the lives of the saints, name days, and traditions associated with November 17.

Who Is Honored on November 17

The main figure of this day is Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, Bishop of Neocaesarea, who lived in the 3rd century. He was born into a pagan family in Asia Minor and received a good education. During his studies, he became acquainted with Christian teachings and gradually came to the faith.

The renowned Christian teacher Origen, under whom Gregory studied in Caesarea in Palestine, had a particular influence on his spiritual development. He later returned to his homeland, devoted himself to serving the Church, and became Bishop of Neocaesarea.

According to church tradition, Gregory possessed the gift of miracle-working, which is how he earned his nickname. His sermons and ministry contributed to the spread of Christianity in the region. The saint is also known for his theological works, particularly his exposition of the Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity.

November 17 is also the feast day of the Venerable Lazarus, an iconographer from Constantinople. He lived in the 9th century, was a monk, and devoted himself to painting sacred images.

During the reign of Emperor Theophilus, who supported iconoclasm, Lazarus was persecuted for creating icons. He was imprisoned and tortured in an attempt to force him to renounce his craft. However, even after his release, he continued to paint icons. According to church tradition, Empress Theodora played an important role in his rescue. The saint’s memory is associated with the defense of iconography and the veneration of holy images.

Who Celebrates Their Name Day

On November 17, according to the New Church Calendar, the name days are celebrated by Gregory, Lazarus, Michael, and Victoria.

Gregory is a name of Greek origin meaning “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.” It became widespread thanks to many Christian saints.

Lazarus is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, interpreted as “God has helped.” In Christian tradition, it is associated with biblical figures and several saints.

Mykhailo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God.” It is associated with the archangel Michael and has a long history in Christianity.

Victoria is a name of Latin origin that translates as “victory.” It symbolizes strength and resilience.

At the same time, a person’s specific Name Day depends on which saint they were named after at baptism. Therefore, the date of the Name Day may differ from the general calendar date.

What is customary to do on this day

On November 17, believers may visit a church, pray to Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, and ask for wisdom, spiritual strength, and help in difficult life circumstances.

People traditionally turn to the saint with prayers for healing, support during trials, and the strengthening of faith. The commemoration of the Venerable Lazarus reminds us of the importance of spiritual resilience, fidelity to one’s convictions, and respect for sacred sites.

It is also fitting to dedicate this day to good deeds, caring for loved ones, and helping those in need.

What Not to Do

The Church does not impose any specific daily restrictions specifically for November 17. Cleaning, doing laundry, cooking, or working are not sins simply because they occur on the saint’s feast day.

At the same time, believers are advised to avoid quarrels, insults, gossip, envy, and slander. One should not refuse to help people who find themselves in difficult circumstances or deliberately provoke conflicts.

Folk warnings against lending money, working, or leaving the house are not binding church rules.

Folk Superstitions for November 17

In the folk calendar, mid-November was associated with the approach of winter cold. People observed the sky, the wind, and the trees, trying to predict the weather for the coming weeks.

Among the common signs are:

Якщо вранці з'явився іній, очікували морозної погоди.

Якщо небо затягнуло хмарами, вірили, що негода затримається.

Якщо дме сильний вітер, чекали на зміну погоди.

Якщо день видався ясним і морозним, за народними спостереженнями, зима могла бути холодною.

These signs are part of folk tradition and do not constitute a scientific weather forecast.

Christmas Fast on November 17

On November 17, the Christmas Fast—also known as the Philip Fast—continues; it began on November 15 and will end on December 24. During this period, believers traditionally abstain from meat, dairy products, and eggs, adhering to the dietary guidelines of church law.

However, the fast involves not only dietary restrictions but also spiritual preparation for Christmas: prayer, acts of charity, reconciliation with loved ones, and good deeds. Christmas will be celebrated on December 25 according to the new church calendar.

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