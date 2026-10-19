On October 20, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates Saint Artemius of Antioch, the Great Martyr. He was a renowned military leader of the 4th century who openly opposed the persecution of Christians and suffered a martyr’s death for his faith.

Among the people, this day is known as Artem’s Day. It was associated with the completion of autumn harvest preparations, as well as prayers for defenders.

The Religious Holiday and Its History

Memorial Day of Saint Artemius of Antioch, the Great Martyr

Artemius lived in the 4th century and served as a distinguished military commander and governor of Egypt during the reign of Emperor Constantine the Great. He was a devout Christian and made great efforts to spread and defend the new faith in his lands. When, after Constantine’s death, Emperor Julian the Apostate came to power—returning to paganism and resuming the persecution of Christians—Artemius openly opposed him.

During the execution of two priests who had heard confessions in Antioch, Artemius publicly accused Julian of lawlessness and injustice. For this, he was arrested, subjected to brutal torture, and thrown into prison. Despite inhuman torment, Artemius did not renounce Christ. In 362, he was executed in Antioch. The Church honored him with the title of Great Martyr—for his exceptional fortitude and readiness to die for the sake of the faith. Artemius is also considered the patron saint of military personnel and a protector against sudden death in combat.

Prayers of the Day

People turn to Saint Artemius the Great Martyr with prayers for the protection of military personnel, healing from stomach and intestinal ailments, as well as protection from sudden death and enemy treachery.

O holy man of God, Great Martyr Artemius! Look down from your heavenly abode upon us who need your help, and do not reject our prayers. You, who showed courage before earthly rulers and were not afraid of torture for Christ’s sake, intercede with the Lord our God for strength of faith for us, protection for our soldiers who defend our homeland, and peace for our homes. Heal our spiritual and physical ailments, and protect us from all misfortune, the enemy’s wiles, and sudden death. Be our intercessor and guide to the Kingdom of Heaven, so that together with you we may glorify the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit for ever and ever.

Amen.

Folk Beliefs and Superstitions

In the folk calendar, October 20 is called Artemyev Day. On this day, peasants busily prepared their granaries and repaired fences and gates: they believed that a sturdy fence would keep prosperity from escaping the farmstead and protect it from wild animals. It was also considered the ideal time for pickling cabbage—according to folk wisdom, cabbage pickled on Artemyev Day turned out especially crisp and tasty.

If frost is visible on the trees on Artemy’s Day, expect a warm winter.

If the wind blows from the east, expect a sudden cold snap and an early, cold winter.

If the day is sunny and cloudless, the warm weather will last quite a while longer.

Artemios was considered the patron saint of those serving in the military, as well as a protector against accidental death.

What Not to Do

According to folk beliefs, on October 20, you must not leave windows or doors open—our ancestors believed that poverty and illness would enter the home this way. It is forbidden to argue, use foul language, think negative thoughts, or hold a grudge against loved ones. It is not recommended to hold loud weddings or celebrations—it is better to spend this day in peace and prayer.

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