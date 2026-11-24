As of November 24, 2026, a gram of gold in Ukraine costs 5,189.83 UAH, or about 115 U.S. dollars. Compared to the previous day, the price of the precious metal rose by one dollar.

Gold Price Trends

The price of gold in Ukraine at the end of November shows a decline compared to most of October. This is due to a decline in global gold prices, which caused October to be one of the worst months for gold in a long time (the decline on global markets was approximately 3.7%).

In October, the price of a gram of pure gold, based on the National Bank of Ukraine’s exchange rate, fluctuated between 5,848.29 UAH (the monthly low on October 26) and 6,066.59 UAH (the peak on October 14).

In general, daily fluctuations in gold prices are observed depending on exchange rates and the global price per ounce.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the trend in gold prices is as follows:

After falling to a 14-month low on November 19, gold began to rise in price: investors took advantage of the price drop and began buying the metal more actively. However, a strong dollar and expectations of interest rate hikes in the U.S. are holding back further growth in its value.

If you plan to buy or sell bank metals or gold products, be sure to check current quotes, as prices at commercial banks and pawnshops may differ from the NBU’s official exchange rate. Gold items at pawnshops are valued significantly below the market value of the metal.

For 585-fine gold, the price at pawnshops in Ukraine ranges from 1,605 to 2,120 UAH per gram, while pure 999-fine gold is valued at up to 5,800 UAH per gram.

Forecast

Gold prices are driven by demand, which is fueled by uncertainty and geopolitical turbulence. The fact is that precious metals, particularly gold, are considered safe-haven assets—"safe havens" where investors seek refuge during times of instability.

The hryvnia’s depreciation against the dollar over the past year has also contributed to the nominal rise in the price of gold in the national currency.

Despite the recent rise, the price of gold remains nearly one-fifth lower than the levels recorded before the start of the war with Iran. Tensions in the region remain high, as no agreement has yet been reached on opening the Strait of Hormuz, and attacks on oil refining infrastructure are once again putting pressure on the energy market.

Against the backdrop of rising global gold prices, Ukrainians have also stepped up their trading in the precious metal. Demand for gold rose in August, with purchases of physical gold reaching their highest level in the past five months:

net demand for non-deliverable gold totaled $1.74 million, or about 399 troy ounces;

net demand for physical gold reached $101,000, or about 23 troy ounces.

The National Bank set the following purchase prices for gold.

Gold fell to its lowest level since September 2025 — Anadolu Agency

Gold fell below $3,700 per ounce following signals from the Fed — Anadolu Agency

Read us on