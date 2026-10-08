Gasoline, Diesel, and LPG Prices on October 8: How Much Does Fuel Cost at Gas Stations?

Autogas prices continue to rise on the Ukrainian automotive fuel market. As of October 8, several major gas station chains had raised their autogas prices. At the same time, gasoline and diesel prices at leading chains remained unchanged.

The largest increase on October 8 was recorded at the WOG chain, where the price of autogas rose by 1 hryvnia at once, to 47.90 UAH per liter.

Gas prices also rose at other major gas stations:

“Ukrnafta” —by 50 kopecks, to 43.40 UAH/liter ;

UPG — by 40 kopecks, to 44.90 UAH per liter.

Meanwhile, at OKKO and SOCAR gas stations, the price of autogas remained at 46.90 UAH per liter.

Despite the new wave of price increases for autogas, prices for gasoline and diesel fuel at major chains on October 8 remained at the previous day’s levels.

At the same time, there remains a noticeable difference in fuel prices between major chains and discounters.

Specifically, regular A-95 gasoline at SOCAR, OKKO, and WOG costs between 92.90 and 94.90 UAH/liter. At Ukrnafta and UPG gas stations, this gasoline can be purchased for 88.90 UAH/liter.

Thus, the price difference for A-95 between chains can reach 6 hryvnias per liter.

Gas Station Prices on October 8

OKKO

Pulls 100 gasoline — 102.90 UAH/liter ;

Pulls 95 gasoline — 95.90 UAH/L ;

A-95 Euro gasoline — 92.90 UAH/liter ;

Pulls diesel — 102.90 UAH/L ;

Euro diesel — 99.90 UAH/L ;

LPG — 46.90 UAH/L.

WOG

Gasoline 100 — 102.90 UAH/L ;

Gasoline 95 (Mustang) — 95.90 UAH/L ;

95 Euro Gasoline — 92.90 UAH/L ;

Mustang diesel — 102.90 UAH/L ;

Euro-5 diesel — 99.90 UAH/L ;

LPG — 47.90 UAH/L (+1 UAH).

SOCAR

NANO 100 gasoline — 104.00 UAH/L ;

NANO 95 Gasoline — 97.90 UAH/L ;

A-95 Gasoline — 94.90 UAH/L ;

NANO Extro diesel — 104.00 UAH/L ;

NANO Diesel — 103.00 UAH/L ;

LPG — 46.90 UAH/L.

“Ukrnafta”

95 gasoline (Energy) — 91.90 UAH/L ;

A-95 Gasoline — 88.90 UAH/L ;

A-92 gasoline — 86.90 UAH/L ;

Diesel (Energy) — 99.90 UAH/L ;

Diesel — 97.90 UAH/L ;

LPG — 43.40 UAH/L (+50 kopecks).

UPG

UPG 100 gasoline — 99.90 UAH/L ;

UPG 95 gasoline — 91.90 UAH/liter ;

A-95 gasoline — 88.90 UAH/L ;

UPG DIESEL — 99.90 UAH/L ;

EURO DIESEL — 97.90 UAH/L ;

LPG — 44.90 UAH/L (+40 kopecks).

Thus, on October 8, the main change in the Ukrainian gas station market concerns automotive gas. Its price rose at several major chains, while prices for gasoline and diesel remained stable.

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On October 7, the average price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine was 90.71 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 99.12 UAH. Both types of fuel are sold at the highest prices at Socar stations.

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