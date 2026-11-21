In the third quarter of 2026, housing prices in Ukraine rose by 21.5% compared to the same period in 2025. Apartments in new buildings saw the sharpest increase in price—23.6%. At the same time, housing prices in the resale market rose by 20.5%.

According to the State Statistics Service, housing price growth was observed in both the primary and secondary real estate markets. However, new apartments appreciated faster: the difference between the annual price growth rates in the primary and secondary markets was 3.1 percentage points.

How housing prices changed over the quarter

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, housing prices in Ukraine rose by another 2.7%.

Thus, the rise in real estate prices continued in July–September, although the quarterly rate was significantly lower than the annual rate.

These figures reflect the overall dynamics of housing prices in Ukraine. They do not imply that apartment prices rose uniformly across all cities or market segments.

According to a study of the new-construction market, in 2026, 83% of potential buyers are considering purchasing a new home for their own use. Another 17% plan to buy real estate as an investment.

Safety, the building’s self-sufficiency, and the developer’s reliability remain among the main selection criteria.

At the same time, buyers prefer ready-to-move-in apartments or properties that are nearly complete.

This information is based on a report from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Housing prices in Ukraine rose by 17.2% over the past year, according to the State Statistics Service.

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