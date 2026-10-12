Fuel Prices in Ukraine on October 12: How Much Do Gasoline, Diesel, and Autogas Cost at Gas Stations?

As of October 12, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.43 UAH per liter. Some operators have adjusted their prices, while KLO, WOG, OKKO, SOCAR, and UPG have left theirs unchanged.

Compared to the previous day, autogas prices at the “BRSM-Nafta” chain fell by 19 kopecks per liter. At the same time, A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel prices at this chain rose by 1 hryvnia per liter.

Ukrnafta also reported price increases for certain types of fuel. Autogas and A-92 gasoline rose by 1 hryvnia per liter, while A-95+ gasoline rose by 3 hryvnia per liter.

Other major chains—KLO, WOG, OKKO, SOCAR, and UPG—maintained their previous prices.

According to the report, the most expensive fuel is sold at gas stations belonging to the OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR chains. Lower prices are traditionally found at the “BRSM-Nafta” and “Ukrnafta” chains.

After prices fell in early summer, the Ukrainian market faced a sharp increase in gasoline and diesel prices in late July. In August, the price increase gave way to stabilization, and wholesale prices for diesel fuel began to decline.

However, retail prices at gas stations do not always change in tandem with wholesale prices. Experts attribute this to the time lag between the purchase of fuel and its sale to end consumers.

“Prices rise quickly but come down much more slowly,” explained expert Mykhailo Honchar.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, so the cost of fuel at Ukrainian gas stations depends on the situation on the European market.

The final price is influenced by:

the cost of purchasing petroleum products ;

logistics costs and delivery routes;

exchange rates;

inventory levels and consumer demand;

the security situation and the condition of transportation infrastructure.

An additional factor is Russian strikes on port infrastructure. Due to damage and risks to maritime transport, some shipments must be rerouted via land, which increases delivery costs.

Russian strikes on fuel infrastructure pose additional risks to the stable operation of Ukrainian gas stations.

According to the German publication Der Spiegel, more than 200 Ukrainian gas stations have been attacked since April. Major chains are restoring damaged facilities, and, according to estimates, these attacks have not yet caused a nationwide fuel shortage.

Expert Serhiy Kuyun explained that the Russian strikes have several objectives.

“There are two main objectives behind this—to sow terror and break the spirit of resistance among ordinary people, and the second is propaganda,” he noted.

Despite price fluctuations and risks to infrastructure, experts do not currently view the situation as a full-scale fuel crisis. There is sufficient fuel on the Ukrainian market, although localized supply issues may arise, particularly in regions near the front lines.

Expert Gennady Ryabtsev emphasized that delivery difficulties do not necessarily indicate a general shortage.

“A crisis is when there aren’t enough petroleum products and there’s nowhere to get them. Currently, there are certain supply issues in frontline regions, but these problems can be resolved,” Ryabtsev noted.

As of Sunday, October 11, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains had not changed prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas. According to the data provided, the highest fuel prices remain at OKKO, WOG, and Socar stations.

On October 9, the price of autogas changed at Ukrainian gas stations, while prices for gasoline and diesel at leading premium chains remained largely stable. At the same time, some operators lowered prices for certain types of fuel.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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