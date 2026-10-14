As of October 14, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. In the chains included in the survey, the average price of A-95 gasoline is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.43 UAH per liter.

Compared to the previous day, some chains reported an increase in fuel prices. Specifically, at WOG, the price of diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1 UAH per liter.

The price of autogas also changed:

“BRSM-Nafta” —a price increase of 30 kopecks per liter;

“Ukrnafta” —an increase of 1 UAH per liter;

KLO — an increase of 1.3 UAH per liter.

Traditionally, the OKKO, WOG, and Socar chains offer the highest fuel prices. At the same time, it is relatively cheaper to fill up at “BRSM-Nafta” and “Ukrnafta” gas stations.

After prices fell in early summer, the Ukrainian market faced a sharp rise in gasoline and diesel prices in late July. In August, the situation stabilized, and wholesale prices for diesel fuel began to decline.

However, retail prices at gas stations do not always change in tandem with wholesale prices. Experts attribute this to the specifics of how fuel prices are determined and the delayed reaction of the retail market.

“Prices rise quickly but come down much more slowly,” explained expert Mykhailo Gonchar.

Since Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, the cost of fuel at Ukrainian gas stations depends primarily on the situation in the European market.

The final price is also influenced by purchase costs, logistics, exchange rates, inventory levels, and demand. An additional factor is Russia’s attacks on port infrastructure, which have forced some maritime shipments to be rerouted via land, thereby increasing delivery costs.

Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine’s fuel infrastructure. According to the German publication Der Spiegel, more than 200 Ukrainian gas stations have been attacked since April.

Major chains are restoring damaged facilities. Despite the attacks, they have not yet caused a nationwide fuel shortage.

Expert Serhiy Kuyun explained that the Russian attacks have several objectives:

“There are two main goals behind this—to sow terror and break the spirit of resistance among ordinary people, and the second is propaganda.”

Experts do not currently consider the situation a full-blown fuel crisis. There is enough fuel on the Ukrainian market, although supply problems may arise locally, especially in regions near the front lines.

According to expert Gennady Ryabtsev, shortages and delivery difficulties should not be equated.

“A crisis is when there is a shortage of petroleum products and nowhere to get them. Currently, there are certain supply issues in frontline regions, but these problems can be resolved,” Ryabtsev noted.

Thus, as of October 14, 2026, the Ukrainian fuel market continues to operate without a nationwide shortage, although prices are rising in some retail chains. Fuel prices will continue to be influenced by the situation on the European market, logistics costs, and security risks.

As of October 12, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.43 UAH per liter. Some operators have adjusted their prices, while KLO, WOG, OKKO, SOCAR, and UPG have left theirs unchanged.

As of Sunday, October 11, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains had not changed prices for gasoline, diesel, or autogas. According to the data provided, the highest fuel prices remain at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR.

On October 9, the price of autogas changed at Ukrainian gas stations, while prices for gasoline and diesel at leading premium chains remained largely stable. At the same time, some operators lowered prices on certain types of fuel.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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