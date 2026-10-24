Fuel Prices in Ukraine on October 24: Autogas Prices Rise at WOG, OKKO, and Other Gas Stations

On Saturday, October 24, prices for automotive gas rose at Ukrainian gas stations, while the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged. The largest increase in the price of automotive gas was recorded at WOG and OKKO stations.

Autogas prices rose at nearly all major gas station chains. Specifically, at WOG stations, the price rose by 1.90 UAH per liter—to 56.90 UAH. At OKKO, the price increased by 1.60 UAH—to 56.50 UAH per liter.

At the “Ukrnafta” and UPG chains, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter. It now costs 51.90 UAH and 53.90 UAH, respectively. Meanwhile, SOCAR kept the price of gas at the previous level—54.90 UAH per liter.

Gasoline and diesel prices at all of the aforementioned chains remained unchanged compared to the previous day.

Fuel Prices at Gas Stations on October 24

OKKO

Pulls 100 gasoline — 102.90 UAH/L .

Pulls 95 gasoline — 95.90 UAH/L .

A-95 Euro gasoline — 92.90 UAH/liter .

Pulls diesel — 108.90 UAH/L .

Euro diesel — 105.90 UAH/L .

Autogas — 56.50 UAH/L (+1.60 UAH).

WOG

Gasoline 100 — 102.90 UAH/L .

Mustang 95 Gasoline — 95.90 UAH/L .

Euro 95 Gasoline — 92.90 UAH/L .

Mustang diesel — 108.90 UAH/L .

Euro-5 diesel — 105.90 UAH/L .

Autogas — 56.90 UAH/L (+1.90 UAH).

SOCAR

NANO 100 gasoline — 104 UAH/L .

NANO 95 Gasoline — 97.90 UAH/L .

A-95 gasoline — 94.90 UAH/L .

NANO Extro diesel — 109 UAH/L .

NANO Diesel — 106 UAH/L .

Autogas — 54.90 UAH/liter (no change).

“Ukrnafta”

95 Energy gasoline — 91.90 UAH/L .

A-95 Gasoline — 88.90 UAH/L .

A-92 Gasoline — 86.90 UAH/L .

Energy diesel — 103.90 UAH/L .

Diesel — 101.90 UAH/L .

Autogas — 51.90 UAH/L (+1 UAH).

UPG

UPG 100 gasoline — 100.90 UAH/L .

UPG 95 Gasoline — 92.90 UAH/L .

A-95 gasoline — 89.90 UAH/L .

UPG DIESEL — 104.90 UAH/L .

EURO DIESEL — 102.90 UAH/L .

Autogas — 53.90 UAH/liter (+1 UAH).

Thus, on October 24, the most expensive autogas among the listed chains is sold at WOG—at 56.90 UAH per liter—while the cheapest is sold at Ukrnafta—at 51.90 UAH. Gasoline and diesel prices at these chains remained stable.

As of October 22, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is about 90.60 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.28 UAH per liter, while at some gas stations, diesel costs up to 109 UAH.

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