The Parliament’s Temporary Investigative Commission voted to issue a subpoena for former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The National Police were tasked with enforcing this decision.

According to commission members, Fedorov has ignored invitations to attend TSC meetings on three occasions.

“Our commission today decided to apply the compulsory appearance procedure to Mykhailo Albertovich Fedorov, who, unfortunately, has ignored invitations to attend commission meetings three times. Eight out of 14 members of the Temporary Investigative Commission voted in favor of this,” officials reported during the meeting.

The National Police must ensure that the former minister is forcibly brought to the parliamentary commission meeting by the specified deadline. The Temporary Investigative Commission adopted this decision after the minister ignored three invitations to attend the meetings. It is worth noting that the next meeting is scheduled for November 25; it is likely that Mykhailo Fedorov will be brought to that very meeting.

This was reported by a “Glavkom” correspondent from the meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

As a reminder, Fedorov traveled to Portugal instead of attending the parliamentary TSC meeting.

The military has criticized Fedorov’s contracts, and Khmara is preparing new terms of service.

We should add that the company “Kalmius,” which journalists link to the business circle of Ivan Fedorov, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine, received government contracts worth 2.14 billion hryvnias after his appointment to the position.

Read us on