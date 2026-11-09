In Brovary, unknown individuals vandalized 39 graves; police are investigating the desecration at the cemetery

In Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the vandalism of gravestones and funeral artifacts at one of the local cemeteries. A total of 39 graves were damaged.

A few days ago, the Brovary District Police Department received a report about damage to monuments and other items at the cemetery.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred in early November. Unknown individuals damaged gravestones and funeral items at 39 gravesites.

An investigative team worked at the scene. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting investigative and search operations to establish all the circumstances of the offense and identify the individuals involved in the desecration of the graves.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the desecration of graves under Part 1 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Police.

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