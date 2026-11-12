The body of a murdered woman was found near the train station in Cherkasy

In Cherkasy, law enforcement officials are investigating the intentional murder of a local woman whose body was found on November 10 near the train station. The police are determining the circumstances of the crime and searching for a person who may be involved in the woman’s death.

The police received a report on November 10 that a body showing signs of a violent death had been found.

An investigative team from the Cherkasy District Police Department, criminal investigators, K-9 units, and criminal analysis specialists were dispatched to the scene.

The identity of the deceased was established during the initial investigative actions. She was identified as a resident of Cherkasy.

Law enforcement officers examined the crime scene and collected physical evidence. In addition, investigators interviewed the victim’s acquaintances and reviewed surveillance camera footage.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of intentional homicide under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigative and operational-search measures are currently underway. Police are working to locate an individual who may be involved in the crime in order to apprehend them.

This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Police.

As a reminder, law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia Oblast have opened a criminal case regarding the cruel treatment of an animal in the village of Bohdan, Rakhiv District. The investigation was prompted by a video found on social media showing a dog being beaten to death.

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