In Cherkasy, an indictment against the head of a department at a higher education institution has been filed with the court. The official is accused of embezzling 15 laptops that belonged to the institution.

According to the investigation, the value of the missing computer equipment amounts to 391,680 hryvnias. The pretrial investigation has been completed, and the case has been referred to the court.

The defendant’s actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment, with the possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years.

At the same time, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court and convicted by a final judgment.

Source: Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

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