Mykola Filatov, Ukraine's oldest biker, died in Chernihiv on his birthday

On November 14, Mykola Filatov, known by the nickname Ivanich and considered Ukraine’s oldest biker, passed away in Chernihiv. He was 78 years old, singer Olena Mikhailova said in a comment to “Suspilne.”

According to Olena Mikhailova, he had been in the hospital for several days following a stroke.

During the closing of the motorcycle season in October 2026, Mykola Filatov said that he loved the road—the road was his life.

“This is the first time since the hostilities began that we’ve gotten together and hit the road. So there really is a good vibe, there’s a desire—I met up with friends, those who are still here. Many are no longer with us, but it’s still nice. Young people are growing up, and new people are joining. So, the main thing is that the motorcycle movement in Ukraine isn’t dying out, as they say, but is growing,” he said at the time.

Source: Suspilne

Earlier, Vyacheslav Bryukhovetskyi, Hero of Ukraine and the initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, passed away.

Earlier, the designer and co-founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week died at the age of 58.

Actress Tuki Smith, Robert De Niro’s former partner, died at the age of 74.

As a reminder, theater and film actor Igor Tetruev has passed away.

Earlier, Soviet actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina died in Russia at the age of 88. Her daughter announced her death on November 7.

Former “Karpaty” Lviv soccer player Edward Anyamke died suddenly at the age of 49. The Nigerian player was the second African player in the club’s history.

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