In Chernivtsi, charges were filed against TCC officials who detained a father of many children who had been granted a deferment, according to Lubinets

In Chernivtsi, a man with three children, combat experience, and a valid deferment from mobilization was forcibly dragged into a minibus and transported between various institutions. Following the intervention of the Ombudsman’s Office, he was released, and officials at the regional recruitment and social support center were notified of the allegations.

According to the Ombudsman, he was contacted by the wife of the man, who had participated in combat operations and defended Ukraine from the very first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

CCTV footage showed that the man was being followed after he left the city council building. Subsequently, an unidentified person wearing a balaclava forcibly dragged him into a minibus.

As Dmytro Lubinets noted, the video shows no signs that the man was properly informed or that his military registration documents were checked. The victim himself also reported that physical force was used against him and that he was threatened with a gun.

Iryna Isopenko, a representative of the Ombudsman in the Chernivtsi region, conducted seven monitoring visits to local military registration and enlistment offices, recruitment centers, and a staging area to determine the man’s whereabouts.

During the inspection, it was determined that his deferment had been manually revoked twice within a single day, even though the system automatically confirmed his eligibility for it as the father of three children.

Officials explained the cancellation of the deferral by citing the man’s alleged arrears in child support payments.

Meanwhile, he was being transported between facilities in Chernivtsi, a training center in the Vinnytsia region, and the town of Kitsman in Bukovina. According to Lubinets, representatives of the TCC provided conflicting information about who exactly had detained the man and where he had been taken.

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Following the intervention of the Ombudsman’s Office, the man was released, his right to freedom of movement was restored, and he was allowed to reapply for a deferment from mobilization.

Dmytro Lubinets filed a report with the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding a possible criminal offense.

Currently, the State Bureau of Investigations is examining possible unlawful actions by officials of the Territorial Military Commissariat. According to the Ombudsman, investigators are also looking into other incidents involving possible bribery, the beating of conscripts, and the use of tear gas.

The head of one of the departments of the district Military Registration and Enlistment Office and Joint Staff, as well as other military personnel, were notified of the allegations. The court imposed preventive measures on the suspects in the form of detention and house arrest.

“There should be no equivalence between mobilization and violations of the law,” Lubinets emphasized.

The Ombudsman also called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to respond to possible violations of the rights of conscripts.

This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a pretrial investigation has been launched following an incident in which a group of people broke into a private home. A video of the incident had previously been shared online.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who, in exchange for bribes, processed returns from AWOL.

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