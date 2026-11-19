Uzhhorod has the highest rent among Ukraine’s relatively safer cities. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment there is 31,500 UAH per month.

In Chernivtsi, rent costs 27,000 UAH; in Ivano-Frankivsk, 25,000 UAH; in Lviv, 22,500 UAH; and in Vinnytsia, 22,000 UAH.

At the same time, rent in Chernivtsi accounts for 120% of the median salary, and in Uzhhorod—105%. In other words, in these cities, housing costs exceed the typical monthly income.

The lowest rental costs are in Rivne—53% of the salary—Cherkasy—54%—and Khmelnytskyi—65%. There, one-bedroom apartments cost 13,000–16,000 UAH per month.

Source: DIM.RIA

The rental market in western Ukraine is entering the off-season with high demand and rising prices. This is most evident in Uzhhorod, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk, where supply cannot keep up with the number of people looking to rent.

The Bessarabsky Market in central Kyiv has faced an exodus of some merchants and food establishments following a major renovation. Vendors attribute the situation to changes in the market’s concept and product assortment, rising prices, and, as a result, a decline in the number of visitors.

In Finland, both housing prices and rent are falling simultaneously. Economist Juhana Broterus attributes this trend to the particularly slow growth in the number of households compared to the housing supply.

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