An indictment has been filed against a former state registrar who is accused of unauthorized alteration of information in the State Register of Real Property Rights.

According to the investigation, in 2020, the defendant, without legal grounds, registered ownership of an unfinished construction project in Chernivtsi on a plot of land that had previously been transferred to the company solely for use as a summer venue.

This allowed the company to secure a lease on municipal land while circumventing the mandatory auction procedures. In addition, the official illegally registered ownership of a non-residential building instead of a temporary structure (a kiosk), which allowed private individuals to use municipal property without proper grounds. The defendant faces up to 6 years in prison.

Source: Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office.

Detectives from the Economic Security Bureau have filed an indictment with the court against three individuals accused of embezzling approximately 14.5 million hryvnias ($350,000) in budget funds during the procurement of barriers for engineering structures in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kyiv, the former head of the Education Department of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration will stand trial for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions, resulting in losses of over 5.4 million hryvnias. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

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