In Chernivtsi, a Tesla crashed into a bus stop with people at high speed

In Chernivtsi, a Tesla crashed into a tree at high speed and then plowed into a public transportation stop. The accident occurred on November 1 around noon on Nebesna Sotnia Street. At the moment of the collision, two men were standing near the bus stop, but they managed to run away and were not struck.

The traffic accident occurred on Sunday, November 1, around 12:00 p.m. According to Vita Kryvoruchko, a spokeswoman for the Chernivtsi Regional Patrol Police, the driver first crashed into a tree, and then the car plowed into a public transit stop.

According to preliminary police information, the man was not paying attention to traffic conditions, did not maintain a safe speed, and lost control of the vehicle. “The driver of the Tesla was not paying attention and was not monitoring traffic conditions. He failed to maintain a safe speed and lost control of the vehicle, resulting first in a collision with a tree and then with a bus stop,” Vita Kryvoruchko said.

Two men managed to run away

At the time of the accident, two men were standing near the bus stop. When the car began moving toward them, they managed to run away quickly. According to available information, the men were not injured.

Patrol officers documented the circumstances of the accident. An administrative citation was issued to the Tesla driver under Article 124 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. This provision establishes liability for traffic violations that result in damage to vehicles, cargo, roads, streets, railroad crossings, road structures, or other property.

What penalty does the driver face?

For this violation, the driver faces a fine of 850 UAH or suspension of her driver’s license for a period of six months to one year.

The final decision on the penalty is made by the court. It is currently known that a tree and a public transportation stop were damaged as a result of the accident. The police report cited by the media does not provide any information about casualties. This was reported by the publication “Molodyi Bukovynets.”

In the Stryi district, a 51-year-old driver was charged with hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, a fatal traffic accident occurred involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. Two people were killed in the collision, and three others were injured, including two children.

Read us on