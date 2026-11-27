In the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, a camera trap captured a wolf moving through the forest without a pack. Researchers speculate that the animal may be a loner or may have gone hunting to feed its family.

This was reported by reserve specialists, who released a photo from the camera trap.

According to the researchers, not all wolves live in packs—some lead a solitary lifestyle. At the same time, the animal captured on camera could be a father searching for food for a female wolf and her pups.

Reserve officials explained that in the fall, young wolves gradually join the pack’s nomadic life and learn to hunt. They practice chasing prey, explore the territory, and spend more and more time with adult wolves.

During this period, wolves also prepare for winter: they build up their physical strength, grow a thick undercoat, and teach the young the skills necessary for survival during the cold season. As daylight hours shorten, their activity tends to occur more often at dusk and at night.

Source: Chornobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve

A rare eagle owl—the largest owl in Ukraine and a species protected by the state—has been spotted in the Chornobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve. This nocturnal predator is listed in Ukraine’s Red Book and plays an important role in the natural balance of ecosystems.

Previously, a herd of rare Przewalski’s horses was spotted near Chernobyl.

Rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book have been discovered in the Chernobyl Reserve.

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