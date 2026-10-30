A fungus that helps restore forests after fires has been discovered in the Chernobyl Nature Reserve

In the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve, researchers have documented the presence of Pyronema—an unusual fungus that grows on burnt-out areas and plays a role in the restoration of forest ecosystems. Unlike most familiar fungi, it has neither a stem nor a cap, and its fruiting bodies resemble small, brightly colored cups.

After a fire, the forest often looks like a wasteland: trees are charred, vegetation is destroyed, and the ground is covered in ash. However, even under such conditions, natural recovery processes gradually begin.

Pyronema fungi are among the first organisms to appear on burned areas. This species is adapted to life in the conditions that arise after fires.

For Pyronema, fire is not only a destructive factor but also a condition that promotes its growth. Its spores can withstand adverse conditions, and the heat and changes in soil chemistry following a fire create a favorable environment for germination.

Pyronema differs significantly from the familiar mushrooms with a stem and cap. Its fruiting bodies are small, cup-shaped, and pink, orange, or reddish-orange in color.

Officials at the nature reserve explained that these fungi can grow together, forming solid patches or crust-like clusters on the charred soil.

“Pyronema does not resemble the mushrooms with stems and caps that we are used to. Its fruiting bodies are tiny, cup-shaped, and pink, orange, or reddish-orange. They can grow together, forming solid patches or crust-like clusters on charred soil. Against the backdrop of black charcoal, such bright colors are particularly noticeable,” the researchers note.

Experts emphasize that forest recovery begins long before the first green shoots appear. Its early signs can sometimes be spotted right underfoot—on the ground that still bears traces of the fire.

The appearance of Pyronema on the burned-over land is one example of how nature gradually recovers even after significant destruction.

This was reported by experts from the reserve.

Previously, in the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, scientists recorded rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book. Among them are the vimba and the snout-sucker. The research was conducted on the Pripyat and Uzh rivers.

As a reminder, in September, many grass snakes could be spotted in the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. The snakes leave their hiding places to bask in the sun, hunt, and build up their strength before the onset of cold weather.

In the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve, feral cows were spotted living on the grounds of a former farm. According to representatives of the reserve, the animals move freely throughout the territory, find food and water on their own, stay together, and choose their own resting places.

Read us on