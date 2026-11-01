Emergency power outages have been implemented in four districts of the Kyiv region

On November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in the Brovary, Vyshhorod, Bucha, and Boryspil districts of the Kyiv region following a decision by Ukrenergo.

“These are unscheduled restrictions, so it is currently impossible to predict the duration of the outages. Stabilization outages are in effect in other districts,” DTEK reported.

Customers who currently have electricity are urged to use it responsibly and sparingly.

DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids announced this on Facebook.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 650 settlements were left without power. Power companies are already working to restore electricity.